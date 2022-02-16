U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.85
    +11.78 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,004.84
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,144.18
    +4.42 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,081.00
    +4.54 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.20
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.30
    +18.10 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.29 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1391
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4080
    -0.1880 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,195.23
    +100.59 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.76
    +6.38 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

New Alfa Romeo Tonale Interiors Feature Alcantara

·2 min read

MILAN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The interior of Alfa Romeo's recently unveiled Tonale SUV is upholstered with unique Alcantara material developed jointly by the two companies.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: new, smaller SUV
Alfa Romeo Tonale: new, smaller SUV

The Alcantara seating material used for Tonale's interior is produced at the company's Complex Manufacturing facility in Nera Montoro, Italy -- a special unit that utilizes complex technologies to customize and provide automakers with finished products ready for assembly.

Alfa Romeo's new SUV goes on sale in April and will be available in North America with either a gasoline or a hybrid plug-in-electric powertrain.

Black Alcantara® with round laser-drilled holes and contrasting red backing alternates with plain black Alcantara on the Tonale's seats for an especially sporty appearance. Alcantara also is found on the SUV's dashboard.

Alcantara's excellent grip, light weight and breathability combine with the material's aesthetic and sensory qualities to further enhance the Tonale driving experience.

The partnership between Alfa Romeo and Alcantara dates back to the early 1990's. Like Alfa Romeo, Alcantara is synonymous with Italian quality and excellence. Every meter of Alcantara material is produced in the heart of Italy at the company's production facilities in Nera Montoro in Umbria for export throughout the world.

Alcantara S.p.A. – www.alcantara.com

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the fullest while respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral", having defined, reduced and offset all the CO2 emissions deriving from its activity ("from cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for consultation on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

For further information:

www.alcantara.com

twitter.com/alcantaraspa

facebook.com/alcantara.company

youtube.com/alcantaracompany

instagram.com/alcantara_company/

Alcantara Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alcantara S.p.A.)
Alcantara Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alcantara S.p.A.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-alfa-romeo-tonale-interiors-feature-alcantara-301484087.html

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has been announcing more and more potential new customers recently, but one it highlighted on Friday is surely the one with the  highest profile. The promotion with Anheuser-Busch Inbev leading into Super Bowl weekend has Nikola shares popping today. After jumping more than 7% earlier Monday, Nikola stock remained up 2.6% as of 3:53 p.m. ET.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Fuel Cell Energy All Popped Today

    Fuel cell company Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock price continued to power higher on Tuesday, still coasting on the updraft that it got from peer Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) positive earnings report late last week -- and the big vote of confidence Bloom got from Bank of America Monday. In fact, it looks like all of the major fuel cell stocks were rising Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was up by 11%, Bloom was up by 13.2%, Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) had tacked on 10.2%, and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- head and shoulders above the rest -- was sitting on an 18.4% gain.

  • Where Will Bloom Energy Be in 10 Years?

    Fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) grew its revenue by 37% in the fourth quarter, a solid improvement from 3.5% growth in the third quarter. The revenue growth was the highest in the last seven quarters. A key factor driving Bloom Energy's growth is its differentiated offerings.

  • Could carbon-reduction needs push Duke Energy to make Carolinas operations one utility?

    When Duke bought Progress Energy in 2012, executives pledged to eventually merge the separate utilities — Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress — into a single operating unit. It hasn't. That's kept Duke Carolinas' rates low. And Progress customers are paying higher prices as a result.

  • Why Solar Energy Stocks Jumped Today

    Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) was up as much as 7.6% in today's trading, Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) jumped 10.3%, and JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) popped 13.3%. Today, the S&P 500 closed 1.6% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.5%, which is likely a big driver of solar stocks today. Lower oil prices have generally been seen as a bad thing for solar energy stocks, but that trend didn't hold today.

  • Nuclear power may be crucial weapon needed to hit 'net zero'

    Nuclear power is the cheapest option for eliminating carbon from electricity generation, according to researchers.

  • Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

    Between 2010 and 2020, China outspent the US by nearly 2-to-1 on energy transition-related investments and leads in renewable energy employment. If we hope to retain our role as a global leader, we must close that gap

  • $25M earmarked for Ford battery plant-related training facility

    Kentucky is looking to construct a workforce training facility on the site where Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation are building their new battery production plants in Glendale, Kentucky.

  • U.K. Utility SSE Is Set to Earn a Windfall to Keep Britain’s Lights on Next Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- SSE Plc will earn a windfall from the gas-fired power plants it will ensure are available to help keep U.K. lights on next winter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe utility will make 172 million pounds ($233

  • Fisker starts taking reservations for its $29,900 Pear EV

    Fisker is at last ready to share more about Project PEAR. The Pear (PEAR originally stood for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) is the result of a collaboration with Foxconn where the manufacturing capability is as important as the technology. Fisker is shy on details besides promises of sportier driving characteristics, an intuitive interface, smart storage and a "focus on industry firsts."

  • FPL to build St. Lucie County's fifth solar center, tying it for most statewide

    When the Bluefield Preserve Solar Energy Center is built, St. Lucie County would tie DeSoto County for most FPL solar centers in the state.

  • Should gas stations or utilities control electric vehicle charging?

    During Sunday’s Super Bowl, the nation’s auto industry sent the message that the future is in electric vehicles. That future comes with a catch — if you’re on a long drive, you’ll need to recharge your car’s battery.

  • Residents throw shade at Dover Solar Project, but farms are cropping up across York County

    The controversial Dover Solar Project faces a third round of public comment at the township's zoning board Wednesday.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • ViacomCBS Renames Itself Paramount

    The media company aims to emphasize its streaming service and Hollywood heritage with the name change, as it reports growth in streaming subscribers helping to drive a 16% revenue jump in the fourth quarter.

  • Texas-based Woodforest Bank to add first Orlando branch

    Woodforest National Bank plans to open its first branch in metro Orlando as part of a further Florida expansion. The Woodlands, Texas-based bank has applied to add branches at Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) stores in 1471 E. Osceola Pkwy in Kissimmee, 11110 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon and 13227 City Square Drive in Jacksonville, according to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Kissimmee location previously was a branch for Maitland-based Axiom Bank.

  • Heineken casts doubt on 2023 margin goal as inflation spikes

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Heineken cast doubt on its mid-term profit margin target due to the uncertain impact of spiralling inflation on beer consumption, after reporting stronger than expected earnings in 2021 from higher prices and cost savings. The world's second-largest brewer said on Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic would still affect 2022 revenue, with a protracted recovery in bar trade in Europe, and said the impact of inflation and supply chain pressures would be significant. The maker of brands including Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider - as well as Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager - said it would offset input cost increases with higher prices, but this could lead to lower beer consumption.

  • U.S. Steel CFO to leave post this year

    U.S. Steel Corp. said late Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Christine S. Breves intends to leave the company this year, after nine years of service. Breves will continue to serve as CFO while the steel maker searches for a permanent replacement, the company said. Breves has agreed to stay on the whole year, however, as an executive vice president to support the company's strategies. "We have too much important work before us not to take full advantage of her capabilities. That's why I'm so p

  • U.S. Retail Sales Jump 3.8% in January as Spending Returns to Normal

    Retail sales increased by a seasonally adjusted 3.8% in January from the previous month, far outpacing economists' forecasts for a 2.1% increase.