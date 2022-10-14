U.S. markets closed

Alfalfa Market Size to grow by USD 9.03 Bn, Driven by Rising Population of Cattle in Farms - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alfalfa Market is expected to grow by USD 9.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.26% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Canada and the US are the key markets for alfalfa in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for meat and the adoption of healthy animal feed, such as alfalfa, will facilitate the alfalfa market growth in North America over the forecast period.  Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the regions to the growth of the infrastructure monitoring market size and actionable market insights.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alfalfa Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alfalfa Market 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - View the FREE sample report 

Alfalfa Players with key offerings:

The global alfalfa market is fragmented, with the presence of global and regional vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing their production capacities to gain smooth and easy access to the fast-growing developing markets to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Al Dahra ACX Inc. - The company offers HVAC terminal unit products such as electronic controls, pneumatic controls, tri-averaging flow sensors and direct digital simplyVAV.

  • Alfalfa Monegros S.L. - The company offers HVAC terminal unit products such as Axis boot diffusers, single-duct terminals and single-duct retrofit terminal.

  • Anderson Hay and Grain Co. Inc. - The company offers HVAC terminal unit products such as single duct, fan assist parallel, fan assist series and dual duct.

  • Barr AG Ltd. - The company offers HVAC terminal unit products such as single duct vav boxes and fan-powered air terminals.

  • Border Valley Trading - The company offers HVAC terminal unit products such as DDC controls, fan-powered with constant volume and fan-powered with variable volume.

To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Alfalfa Market - Drivers & Challenges:

The alfalfa market is driven by rising population of cattle on farms is notably driving the alfalfa market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The alfalfa market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

Alfalfa Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Hay - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cubes - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Pellets - size and forecast 2021-2026

Alfalfa Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Grab a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Packaged Sprouts Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Alfalfa Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.19

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

Canada, US, China, Belgium, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Al Dahra ACX Inc., Alfalfa Monegros S.L., Anderson Hay and Grain Co. Inc., Barr AG Ltd., Border Valley Trading, Cubeit Hay Co., Green Prairie International Inc., Gruppo Carli, Hay USA Inc., Haykingdom Inc., M and C Hay, Mitsubishi Corp., MultiFeeds, Nafosa, Oregon Hay Products Inc., Oxbow Animal Health, S and W Seed Co., SL Follen Co., Standlee Premium Products LLC, and Accomazzo Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Hay - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cubes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Pellets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accomazzo Co.

  • 10.4 Alfalfa Monegros S.L.

  • 10.5 Anderson Hay and Grain Co. Inc.

  • 10.6 Barr AG Ltd.

  • 10.7 Border Valley Trading

  • 10.8 Cubeit Hay Co.

  • 10.9 Green Prairie International Inc.

  • 10.10 Haykingdom Inc.

  • 10.11 SL Follen Co.

  • 10.12 Standlee Premium Products LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfalfa-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-03-bn-driven-by-rising-population-of-cattle-in-farms--technavio-301648861.html

SOURCE Technavio

