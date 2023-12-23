Alfen N.V.'s (AMS:ALFEN) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Alfen's (AMS:ALFEN) stock increased significantly by 31% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Alfen's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alfen is:

24% = €38m ÷ €159m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.24 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Alfen's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that Alfen has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Alfen's considerable five year net income growth of 58% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Alfen's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 25%.

ENXTAM:ALFEN Past Earnings Growth December 23rd 2023

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Alfen is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Alfen Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Alfen doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Alfen's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

