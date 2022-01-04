U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

ALFRED TECHNOLOGIES' WINE & SPIRITS INVENTORY AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS ARE NOW AVAILABLE IN THE U.S.

·5 min read

Alfred will exhibit at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and open U.S. office in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alfred Technologies Inc. ("Alfred" or "Alfred Technologies"), a global leader in technological innovation, will begin business development in the United States with the launch of Alfred 4.0, the newest version of its innovative wine and spirits inventory management application dedicated to the restaurant, bar and hotel industries, which is particularly beneficial with the current labor shortage. Alfred Technologies announces the first two steps of its business development across the U.S.: its participation in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and the opening of an office in San Francisco.

The new Alfred is now available in the U.S.

The Alfred 4.0 beverage inventory and supply management solution will be available on the U.S. market as of January 3, 2022.

In addition to renowned Canadian establishments that have already streamlined their wine and spirits inventory management by implementing the Alfred application, such as Fairmont Le Château Frontenac (Accor Hotels), Chez Lionel, Le Coureur des Bois and Le Golf St-Raphaël, several prestigious establishments in the U.S. are also planning to benefit from this new version.

American clients include Epic Steak, a renowned restaurant overlooking the iconic San Francisco Bay Bridge, as well as the Intercontinental Hotel in San Francisco, recognized for its leadership in new practices and sustainable development. The Alfred solution will also be implemented at Luce, the Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurant, which has a cellar of nearly 8,000 bottles, and was recognized with the "Best of Award of Excellence" by Wine Spectator magazine.

Alfred Technologies' first U.S. office opened in December 2021, at 175 Green Street, Suite 1088, San Francisco, co-located with partner and client Wine Center. This new location will enable Alfred to establish a solid foothold in the U.S. market.

Alfred Technologies to launch version 4.0 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

Alfred's team will be present for the official launch of its new solution during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place from January 5 to 8, 2022, in Las Vegas, so that not only specialized and trade media but also restaurant industry managers and staff can meet with the team in order to learn more about the solution, see demonstrations, ask specific questions and learn how to integrate this new technology into their business.

Alfred's team is proud to count within its ranks the renowned sommelier Rajat Parr as an Alfred Ambassador and Tony Cha, as a Special Consultant.

"Alfred will be your restaurant's new must-have. Alfred is a game changer at a time the restaurant industry needs it the most. This A.I.-powered management app helps your restaurant become more profitable, simplifies boring and tedious tasks and enables you to spend more time with your clients, to offer them the best customer experience possible. It also gives you detailed information to support short and long-term inventory management."
- Rajat Parr, Worlde-Renowned Sommelier.

Alfred Technologies launches version 4.0 of its beverage inventory and supply management solution

Key features of the initial version of the Alfred solution, specifically designed to increase productivity and profitability, and improve user experience for restaurant and hotel owners and staff, are retained in version 4.0 of the app. A unique perpetual inventory tracking tool eliminates the need for periodic manual inventory. Access to a database of more than 300,000 wines and spirits provides reference information, including product market value and optimal tasting range (OTR).

Innovative new functions powered by A.I. have been implemented in version 4.0 to simplify usage and optimize tedious steps in the beverage inventory process. New functions include intelligent invoice recognition by reverse image search for easier stocking, synchronization with various POS systems, and detailed business intelligence reports with analytical data.

"With Alfred, running an inventory report takes only one minute, and it contains a complete catalog of our cellar. It used to take two weeks to do an inventory."
- Mathieu St-Onge, Restaurant Manager, L'Estérel Resort

"Honestly, if we didn't have Alfred, we would need to add at least one or two additional employees to accomplish everything I now do alone."
- Joanie Métivier, Head Sommelier, Ripplecove Hôtel & Spa

About Alfred Technologies

Founded in 2008, Alfred Technologies Inc. is a Canadian company that offers innovative technological solutions for beverage inventory management destined for the restaurant, bar and hotel industries, as well as private wine collectors.

Our unique perpetual inventory concept eliminates the need for periodic inventory counts. Powered by artificial intelligence, our solutions minimize beverage inventory management efforts and maximize profitability by enhancing the value of specialty wines through an intelligent wine list. Alfred also takes over non-value-creating tasks so that restaurant professionals can focus on staff well-being and offer an enhanced customer experience.

Supported by an in-house team of passionate experts from the restaurant and technology industries, we are currently carrying out the most ambitious artificial intelligence project for beverage inventory management in Canada while keeping the human element at the heart of our development.

Productivity Profitability Customer experience

Alfred Technologies application for inventory management and supply of wines and spirits is dedicated to the catering and hospitality industry. (CNW Group/Alfred Technologies)
Alfred Technologies application for inventory management and supply of wines and spirits is dedicated to the catering and hospitality industry. (CNW Group/Alfred Technologies)
With its innovative functions, powered by artificial intelligence, Alfred solution will simplify the daily life of users and optimize tedious stages of the beverage inventory process. (CNW Group/Alfred Technologies)
With its innovative functions, powered by artificial intelligence, Alfred solution will simplify the daily life of users and optimize tedious stages of the beverage inventory process. (CNW Group/Alfred Technologies)
(CNW Group/Alfred Technologies)
(CNW Group/Alfred Technologies)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfred-technologies-wine--spirits-inventory-and-management-solutions-are-now-available-in-the-us-301453620.html

SOURCE Alfred Technologies

