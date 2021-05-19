Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market to grow by USD 750.65 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market and it is poised to grow by USD 750.65 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Feed is the leading segment in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Algea, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I., Cellana Inc., Corbion NV, Cyanotech Corp., Duplaco BV, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Omega Sea LLC are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increasing meat and dairy production and consumption. However, the high cost associated with algal biomass and technical difficulties will impede the growth of the market.

How big is the APAC market?

42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Algea, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I., Cellana Inc., Corbion NV, Cyanotech Corp., Duplaco BV, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Omega Sea LLC are some of the major market participants. Although factors such as the increasing meat and dairy production and consumption, the rich nutritional sources in aquaculture products, and the advent of biotechnology in preserving algae products will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost associated with algal biomass and technical difficulties is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this algae-based animal feed and ingredients market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market is segmented as below:

Product

Distribution Channel

Application

Geography

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market report covers the following areas:

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market Size

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market Trends

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the advent of biotechnology in preserving algae products as one of the prime reasons driving the Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market growth during the next few years.

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist algae-based animal feed and ingredients market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of algae-based animal feed and ingredients market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Feed ingredient - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Swine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Algea

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I.

Cellana Inc.

Corbion NV

Cyanotech Corp.

Duplaco BV

Koninklijke DSM NV

Omega Sea LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

