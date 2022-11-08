Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market to grow by USD 797.48 Mn by 2026, Segmentation by Type and Geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The algae omega 3 ingredient market size is expected to grow by $797.48 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 11.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
Health benefits associated with algae products have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternative sources of omega-3 ingredients might hamper the market growth.
Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2026: Segmentation
Type
Geographic
Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our algae omega 3 ingredient market report covers the following areas:
The health benefits associated with algae products, the growing demand for algae-based animal feed products, and an increase in vegan seafood consumption will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of alternative sources for omega-3 ingredients, the high processing cost associated with algae omega-3 ingredients, and stringent regulations pertaining to food safety will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients namely Onavita DHA.
Corbion NV: The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients under its brand AlgaPrime.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.: The company offers algae omega 3 ingredients namely Forest Remedies multi omega 3.
Nordic Naturals: The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients for the brain, heart, and immune health.
Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.: The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients under its brand NovoOmega.
Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist algae omega-3 ingredient market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the algae omega-3 ingredient market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the algae omega-3 ingredient market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the algae omega-3 ingredient market, vendors
Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.95%
Market growth 2022-2026
$797.48 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.35
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AlgaeCytes Ltd., AlgiSys BioSciences Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Corbion NV, Croda International Plc, GC Rieber AS, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., Nordic Naturals, Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc., Orkla ASA, Polaris, Simris ALG AB, Source Omega LLC, Vital Health Foods, Xiamen Huison Biotech Co. Ltd., and Xymogen
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 DHA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 EPA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 EPA and DHA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
10.4 Corbion NV
10.5 Koninklijke DSM NV
10.6 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.
10.7 Nordic Naturals
10.8 Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.
10.9 Polaris
10.10 Simris ALG AB
10.11 Source Omega LLC
10.12 Vital Health Foods
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
