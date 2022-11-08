U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market to grow by USD 797.48 Mn by 2026, Segmentation by Type and Geography - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The algae omega 3 ingredient market size is expected to grow by $797.48 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 11.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2022-2026

Health benefits associated with algae products have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternative sources of omega-3 ingredients might hamper the market growth.

Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geographic

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample.

Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our algae omega 3 ingredient market report covers the following areas:

The health benefits associated with algae products, the growing demand for algae-based animal feed products, and an increase in vegan seafood consumption will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of alternative sources for omega-3 ingredients, the high processing cost associated with algae omega-3 ingredients, and stringent regulations pertaining to food safety will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients namely Onavita DHA.

  • Corbion NV: The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients under its brand AlgaPrime.

  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.: The company offers algae omega 3 ingredients namely Forest Remedies multi omega 3.

  • Nordic Naturals: The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients for the brain, heart, and immune health.

  • Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.: The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients under its brand NovoOmega.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist algae omega-3 ingredient market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the algae omega-3 ingredient market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the algae omega-3 ingredient market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the algae omega-3 ingredient market, vendors

Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.95%

Market growth 2022-2026

$797.48 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.35

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AlgaeCytes Ltd., AlgiSys BioSciences Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Corbion NV, Croda International Plc, GC Rieber AS, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., Nordic Naturals, Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc., Orkla ASA, Polaris, Simris ALG AB, Source Omega LLC, Vital Health Foods, Xiamen Huison Biotech Co. Ltd., and Xymogen

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 DHA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 EPA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 EPA and DHA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.4 Corbion NV

  • 10.5 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 10.6 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

  • 10.7 Nordic Naturals

  • 10.8 Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.

  • 10.9 Polaris

  • 10.10 Simris ALG AB

  • 10.11 Source Omega LLC

  • 10.12 Vital Health Foods

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algae-omega-3-ingredient-market-to-grow-by-usd-797-48-mn-by-2026--segmentation-by-type-and-geography---technavio-301670413.html

SOURCE Technavio

