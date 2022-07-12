U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,859.71
    +5.28 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,303.71
    +129.87 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,382.09
    +9.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.97
    +1.97 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.40
    -7.69 (-7.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.80
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.22 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0059
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0780 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1901
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5880
    -0.8320 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,953.83
    -446.19 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.52
    -0.86 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.01
    +9.42 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Algae Products Market Size is expected to reach USD 6.4 billion, by 2026

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Microalgae Incorporation into Innovative Food Products holds Potential Health Benefits

Chicago, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The global algae products market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Microalgae-based products are gaining immense traction, predominantly due to its composition of omega-3 fatty acids such as DHA and EPA. Microalgae’s trend in health and wellness is driving the market, especially because it is a source of functional metabolites.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=250538721

Algal proteins are high in demand for the use within nutraceuticals and animal feed industry

Plant-based protein are seeing high demand presently, and since algal proteins have numerous health benefits, it is a prospective protein source. Algal protein promotes weight loss, reduces anxiety & fatigue, and is also effective in tackling diabetes, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and heart ailments. Microalgae is a superfood and algal protein is gaining more importance as an alternative plant protein due to its balanced proportion of all amino acids and positive effects on the immune system that improve the nutrient content of the food, which drives the growth of the algal protein market. Over the past few years, there has been a clear shift in consumer inclination towards plant-based food and with many people turning vegan, algal proteins have high growth potential. Algal protein is used for animal feed, including aquaculture, farm animals, and pets, owing to its nutritional profile.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Algae Products Market"
332 – Tables
72 – Figures
370 – Pages

Solid form dominates the algal proteins market

Algae-derived ingredients are processed in both solid and liquid forms. However, the preference for a particular form of algae ingredients is based on its end use. For food and nutraceutical industries, dry algae products are mostly manufactured in the form of powder and tablets. Liquid or aqueous form is predominantly used for the personal care industry. Easy material handling has resulted in the solid form being consumed more than the liquid form. Dry algae ingredients are estimated to grow across the nutraceutical & diet supplement industry because of their stability and ease of mixing.

Nutraceuticals & dietary supplements are the major end-use for algae products

The growing food manufacturing base, expansion of production abilities, and growing demand for vegan and organic products are factors propelling the market size of algae products. Algae products industry is on a high and is being used in food, personal care, and nutraceutical products, because of the demand for natural functional ingredients. Algae-based ingredients have wide applications in the food industry as thickeners & gelling agents, texturizing & stabilizing agents, and as supplements. Significant demand for health drinks is another driving factor for the algae products market growth. Aligned to such demand, manufacturers are focusing on innovations and new product developments in beverage sector.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=250538721

North America to be the largest market for algae products during the forecast period

North America is the largest market for algae products, owing to the rise in health-conscious consumers, demand for plant-based protein food products, increased interest in marine sources as an ingredient in personal care products, and the use of microalgae as an ingredient in baby food. Algae-based food products are suitable alternatives for animal- and vegetable-based protein. The growth of non-animal protein ingredients in food products has offered considerable scope for algae products market players. Terravia (US), a manufacture and subsidiary of Corbion (Netherlands), received regulatory approval from Health Canada for its whole algal protein ingredients for its applications in food products. Additionally, the demand for gluten-free and non-GMO products are the factors expected to drive the growth of algae products.

Related Reports:

Food Encapsulation Market by Shell Material (Polysaccharides, Emulsifiers, Lipids, Proteins), Technology (Microencapsulation, Nanoencapsulation, Hybrid encapsulation), Application, Method, Core Phase, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-encapsulation-advanced-technologies-and-global-market-68.html

Seaweed Protein Market by Source (Red, Brown, Green), Extraction Process (Conventional Method, Current Method), Application (Food, Animal Feed & Additives, Personal Care & Cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/seaweed-protein-market-194056009.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Canoo stock skyrockets after Walmart orders fleet of electric vehicles

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses why Canoo stock is spiking on Tuesday.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • Oil prices sink after IEA warns worst of energy crisis 'yet to come'

    Rising COVID cases in China and rampant inflation have stocked fears about the energy crisis getting worse.

  • Computer chips face toilet paper hoarding moment as shortage turns to glut

    A supply chain crisis triggered by the global pandemic deprived makers of PCs and smartphones to cars of computer chips needed to make their products. All that suddenly changed over three weeks from late May to June, as high inflation, China's latest COVID lockdown, and the war in Ukraine dampened consumer spending, especially on PCs and smartphones. By late June, memory chip firm Micron Technology Inc said it would reduce production.

  • Oil prices should ‘find a lower home’ as markets normalize: Analyst

    Wells Fargo Senior Equity Research Analyst Roger Read joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy markets and the outlook for oil prices.

  • I'm Not Convinced PepsiCo Is Ready to Pop

    The beverage giant just posted a second-quarter earnings beat, but whether its stock can push through technical resistance remains to be seen.

  • Markets Plan Doomsday Scenarios If Russia Turns Off the Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks plunging 20%. Junk credit spreads widening past 2020 crisis levels. The euro sinking to just 90 cents.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapThirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowThe predictions are ominous for financial markets if Russia cuts off all the gas

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Electric vehicles: What Ford’s Mustang Mach-E offers drivers

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian reviews the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's electric vehicle made to compete with Tesla.

  • This Agricultural Giant Remains in the Crosshairs

    It's difficult to sit with a strong company such as Deere & Co. and watch it go down day after day, if only because the bear market is taking a swipe. Nothing fundamentally has changed for Deere, as confirmed by earnings and news about the agricultural giant.

  • Skeptics say Biden’s Saudi visit unlikely to significantly bring down oil prices

    President Joe Biden is headed to the Middle East this week and the pressure in on for the U.S. to look to Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, for more barrels of oil. Limits to global production capacity, however, are likely to be a difficult obstacle to overcome, analysts say.

  • OPEC’s First 2023 Outlook Shows No Relief From Oil Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapThirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowOPEC’s first oil-market outlook for 2023 suggests no relief for squeezed consumers, with more crude needed from the group even though most members are already pumping flat out.The Organization of Pet

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

    Applied and Lam are kind of like the Coke and Pepsi of semiconductor etch and deposition equipment. This step is repeated over and over to produce today's semiconductors. Meanwhile, Lam Research is an etch and deposition pure-play, and a specialist at vertical stacking.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After June Sales Buck Industry Trend?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Goldman Goes Cold on Copper as Power Crisis Sparks Bearish Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper has lost one of its most influential cheerleaders, after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chopped its near-term price forecasts in anticipation of a sharp slump in consumer spending and industrial activity as Europe’s energy crisis deepens.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapThirteen ‘Perfect Storm

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Chip Giants to Build Factory in France as Global Supply Race Rolls On

    GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics said one goal was to support the European Union’s ambition of becoming less dependent on other countries for important technologies.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.