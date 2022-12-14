U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,025.25
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,154.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,848.00
    +8.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,850.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.29
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.30
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0637
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    -2.21 (-8.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2368
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4030
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,833.15
    +646.16 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    418.00
    +14.95 (+3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    -26.17 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Algae Protein Market to hit $1.3 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Algae protein industry is expected to register 5.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by obligation to maintain animal feed quality.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Algae Protein Market was estimated at USD 750 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $1.3 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

A surge in the consumption of protein supplements in developing economies of Asia Pacific will offer lucrative business prospects for the algae protein industry. Over the last few years, the sports nutrition sector in India has experienced significant growth driven by the growing sports culture in the country. Due to the increasing number of athletes, and bodybuilders along with a robust sports infrastructure, health supplements, and energy drinks sales have escalated rapidly. Additionally, the pandemic has catalyzed the demand for nutraceuticals and functional foods all across the globe, resulting in substantial opportunities for algae protein manufacturers.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4550


Favorable R&D programs to boost seaweed production in western nations

Algae protein market valuation from seaweed source segment is poised to reach USD 460 million by the end of 2032. The increasing popularity of seaweed in western countries can be attributed to the myriad of health benefits offered by marine algae and its predominant use in Asian cuisine. For instance, a group of researchers from the University of Connecticut (UConn) & Connecticut Sea Grant is leveraging R&D and community outreach to improve the accessibility & profitability of seaweed in the U.S. Marine algae such as seaweed are rich in iodine, which is a crucial mineral that helps regulate and improve thyroid function. They are also an excellent source of calcium, folate, iron, manganese, and vitamins A, K, B1, B2, C, and E.

Key reasons for algae protein market growth:

  1. North America: Government initiatives to boost algae products production Increasing use of prefilled syringes and injection devices for injecting drugs.

  2. Obligation to maintain animal feed quality.

  3. Europe: Widening demand for nutritional products.

  4. Asia Pacific: Increasing consumption of protein supplements.

Increasing consumption of dietary supplements & capsules to accelerate algae protein demand

Algae protein market size from capsules is anticipated to record over 5.5% CAGR between 2023-2032. Growing health awareness and rising prevalence of infectious diseases will accelerate the need for health supplements to boost the immune system. The emergence of COVID-19 alone expedited the sale of dietary supplements due to growing concerns associated with the spread of infection. Innovation and development of novel plant-based protein supplements are expected to pave the way for segment demand.

Advanced anti-aging properties to favor algae protein market outlook in cosmetics applications

In terms of revenue size, cosmetics applications segment is estimated to reach USD 160 million by 2032. The booming personal care and cosmetics sector will boost the use of algae protein in beauty products. Rising disposable income, growing demand for luxury cosmetics, and increasing beauty awareness are fostering new trends in the beauty sector such as vegan cosmetics and organic skincare. In recent years, cosmetics companies have ramped up the use of a wide variety of algal species, particularly brown kelp, red & green seaweed, and spirulina due to their anti-aging properties. A high concentration of antioxidants ensures effective combat against free radicals, preventing faster aging.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4550

Supportive government initiatives to augment Europe algae protein industry size

Europe algae protein market is expected to reach USD 320 million by 2032. A solid footprint of end-user industries such as food & beverage, cosmetics, and animal feed will propel the demand for algae protein in the region. Burgeoning population growth has emphasized on the need for large-scale production of food and food alternatives. Several EU bodies are encouraging the production of microalgae to address the growing concerns associated with food shortage.

New deals to boost algae protein market expansion

Heliae Development LLC, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd, Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (FEBICO), Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG, Nutrex Hawaii Inc, Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd, Cyanotech Corporation, Yunnan Green A Biological Project Co., Ltd, ENERGYbits Inc., Veramaris, Euglena Co Ltd, Bliss Lifesciences LLP, AlgalR NutraPharms Pvt Ltd are some of the leading companies in the global algae protein industry.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2   Executive Summary
2.1    Automotive steel market 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2030
2.1.1    Business trends
2.1.2    Source trends
2.1.3    Dosage Form trends
2.1.4    Application trends
2.1.5    Regional trends
Chapter 3   Algae Protein Market Insights
3.1    Industry segmentation
3.2    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3    Vendor matrix
3.4    Consumer buying behaviour
3.5    Technology landscape
3.6    Raw material analysis
3.7    Cost structure analysis
3.8    Regulatory landscape
3.9    Pricing analysis (including COVID-19 impact)
3.10    Industry impact forces
3.11    Technology landscape
3.12    Industry impact forces
3.13    Innovation & sustainability
3.14    Porter's analysis
3.15    Competitive landscape
3.16    Growth potential analysis, 2021
3.17    PESTEL analysis
3.18    Covid-19 impact on market, by application
3.19    Covid-19 overview on world economy

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • China’s Covid Pivot Set to Worsen the Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s pivot away from Covid Zero is poised to boost natural gas demand in the world’s biggest importer, potentially curbing supply to Europe and other Asian nations.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • Oil slips as U.S. crude stock build stirs doubts on demand

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories against analysts' forecast of a decline, reinforcing fears about weakening demand even as supply tightens. Brent crude futures dropped 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.50 per barrel at 0727 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.05. "But I still expect that oil prices may continue their recent rebounding pace," she said, adding that previous selloffs, fuelled by fears of recession, had paused after two consecutive data releases indicated cooler U.S. inflation.

  • Exclusive-Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • Now Is Not the Time to Take Rivian for a Ride

    Rivian Automotive was in the news Monday as their electric vehicle plans are being trimmed. We looked at the charts of RIVN on October 10 and noted that "... the charts are pointed down. Continue to avoid the long side of RIVN.

  • These Cashed-up Canadian Oil Producers Are Set To Outperform In 2023

    After a bumper year of share buybacks and dividends, BMO Capital Markets analysts predict that debt-light Canadian oil and gas producers are poised to reward shareholders even more in 2023

  • Top Copper Stocks

    Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Southern Copper have risen as much as 111% in the past year due to high demand and record prices.

  • LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault usurps Elon Musk as world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest person.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Down More Than 40% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    AMD and Nvidia are set to drive the future of technology, and investors can buy them now at a discount.

  • Why Tesla Stock Sold Off on Monday

    After enjoying a brief rally late last week on hopes that China's rolled-back zero-COVID policies might allow its economy to grow a bit faster -- and permit Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to produce a few more electric cars there as supply chains unsnarl -- Tesla stock hit a bump in the road today. The reason is a poll released by the international research data and analytics group YouGov. According to YouGov, Tesla is one of the most famous brands in the world today, with an astounding 97% of Americans surveyed having heard of Elon Musk's pioneering electric car company.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy PubMatic Stock

    The adtech company is hitting a rough patch, but there are still good reasons to invest in the stock.

  • Oil Giants Set to Slash Overseas Growth Plans, Evercore Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil giants are poised to halve their international spending growth next year in response to lower crude prices, dealing another blow to a global market already facing a slowdown in production from US shale fields. Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • Clovis Plans to Sell Cancer Drug to Novartis in Bankruptcy Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Clovis Oncology Inc. filed for bankruptcy and plans to sell its experimental cancer drug at an auction with Novartis Innovative Therapies making a binding, opening bid worth as much as $681 million.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapFed’s Message That Rates Will S

  • Rio Tinto Looking for Lithium Deals as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group is actively looking for lithium acquisitions, predicting prices for the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries will stay high for a “long period of time.” Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyHong Kong Scraps Curbs on Arrivals, Contact Tracing