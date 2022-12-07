U.S. markets closed

Algae Proteins Market is Estimated to Flourish from US$ 3.7 Bn in 2023 to hit a Revenue of US$ 8.29 Bn by year 2033-end. Data Report by Future Market Insights, Inc. Experts.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

By 2033, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest algae proteins market share of 90%. The microalgae are likely to dominate the algae proteins market by 2033

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights' most recent market estimate, the algae proteins market is worth US$ 3.7 billion in 2023. A CAGR of 8.4% is anticipated in the market during the forecast period.

Algae proteins are becoming more popular owing to their superior nutritional content and sustainability. It is projected that consumers' growing desire for plant-based proteins and their increasing concern for their health is likely to increase demand for algae proteins.

As the demand among consumers for products that boost immunity and promote metabolism rises, it is anticipated that sales of algae proteins capsules are likely to grow. Pills and capsules are simpler to transport than powdered or liquid dosage forms, which should support the growth of the capsule dosage form industry.

With more nutrients, a strengthening effect on the immune system, and other health advantages, manufacturers can search for the best market opportunities.

Customers' preferences for plant-based and other meat substitutes have also changed as a result of growing sustainability worries, such as the increased greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity loss associated with the production of meat.

Download Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15871

Additionally, the single-celled green algae genus chlorella has demonstrated promising results in detoxifying the body and lowering cholesterol levels, which boosts the market share for algae proteins.

However, humidity and climate are also the key determinants of algae cultivation. The effects of various climatic factors on algae farming may make it more difficult to adopt algae proteins in the coming years.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share due to the rising exports and regional demand for ingredients made from plants. Due to its easy access to raw materials, China is one of the region's top producers of plant-based compounds.

Key Takeaways

  • The algae proteins market is likely to have a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

  • Historically, the algae proteins market had a CAGR of 16% between 2018-2022.

  • The value of the algae proteins market is expected to be US$ 8.29 billion by 2033.

  • Based on type, the microalgae segment dominates the algae proteins market.

  • North America shows significant growth in the algae proteins market by 2033.

  • During the forecast period, the algae proteins market in Asia Pacific is likely to dominate.

Competitive Landscape

Top corporations in the market are also looking to utilize their distribution ties with organizations across numerous industries by merging or acquiring in order to utilize the customer base for any prospective product launches.

AlgoSource SA, Cyanotech Corporation, Duplaco B.V, Roquette Freres, Seagrass Tech Private Limited, and others are some major players in the market.

Request for Report Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15871

Recent Developments:

  • In September 2021, Tofurky, a manufacturer of plant-based meat, partnered with Triton Algae Innovations to market "algae-based meat innovations" that make use of Triton's "essential red" non-GMO algae, which is high in protein.

  • In June 2021, it was revealed that Nutrex Hawaii and Netrush, an online retailer that aids businesses with a social conscience to expand on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, would work together.

    • Netrush provides Nutrex, Hawaii with catalog and inventory management services, marketing and creative services, and supply chain and logistics services.

  • In March 2022, Corbion and Nestle SA joined together to expand their line of plant-based products. To increase sustainability, the two collaborate to produce microalgae-based components.

Key segments

By Type:

  • Microalgae

  • Macroalgae

By Source:

  • Freshwater

  • Marine

By Application:

  • Dietary Supplements

  • Human Food

  • Animal Feed

Browse full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/algae-proteins-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

For Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15871

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Eggshell Membrane Powder Market Size: Eggshell Membrane Powder Market size of USD 125 Million in the year 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2032.

Egg White Powder Market Share: The egg white powder market is valued at USD 1.7 Bn in 2022. It is set to grow at 10.9% CAGR through 2032.

Fusion Beverages Market Analysis: The global fusion beverage market size is estimated to be USD 6.6 Bn in the year 2022 that is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 11.5 Bn by the year 2032.

Plant-based Fish Feed Market Trends: The plant-based fish feed market is valued at US$ 6.8 Bn in 2021. It is set to grow at 6% CAGR through 2032 at a value of US$ 12.2 Bn.

Flavour Capsule Cigarette Market Value: The flavour capsule cigarette market size is expected to surpassed US$ 8963.5 Mn in 2020, as per latest insights by Future Market Insights (FMI).

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 
Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


