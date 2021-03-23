AlgaEnergy: The First Company in the World in Its Sector to Become B Corporation

The microalgae biotechnology company joins 3,800 B Corporations worldwide that are reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit.

MADRID, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlgaEnergy, the Spain-based global leader in microalgae biotechnology with business units in Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Asia-Pacific, is the first microalgae-biotechnology company in the world to become a B Corporation (B Corp).

AlgaEnergy joins a community of over 3,800 businesses globally that are B Corps. Other global brands that are B Corps include Triodos Bank, Danone, Ben & Jerry's, Harris-Woolf Almonds, Burton, Swell, Tillamook, WeTransfer and Innocent. The distinction, which was verified by B Corp's independent Standards Advisory Council in the U.S. and B Lab, Spain's official B Corp certifying agency, is awarded to companies that meet a rigorous set of social and environmental standards that represent a commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit.

"We are all elated to celebrate this achievement," said Augusto Rodríguez-Villa, founder of AlgaEnergy. "We began the rigorous certification process in 2019. Becoming a B Corp is not only a first for our industry sector. It is also a recognition that our company and our employees value people and our planet first."

B Corp is the only standard that measures a company's entire social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. To gain B Corp status, a company must verify a high standard of socially and environmentally responsible practices related to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, working conditions, employee benefits, equal opportunities and diversity. Verification of standards is independently verified at least every three years.

Pablo Sanchez, Executive Director of B Lab Spain, said, "We are delighted to welcome AlgaEnergy to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies that are committed to changing how business operates, who believe business really can be a force for good."

About AlgaEnergy

AlgaEnergy is a biotechnology company headquartered in Spain that uses advanced technology and production processes to produce high-quality microalgae-based products for the agriculture, aquaculture, nutrition and cosmetics industries. By harnessing multiple, diverse microalgae strains in one product, AlgaEnergy products can benefit a wide range of crops in diverse environments facing unique stresses. AlgaEnergy is building a strong international presence to deliver its microalgae-based solutions across the globe. For more information visit www.algaenergy-intl.com.

About B Lab Spain

B Lab Spain is a non-profit established in 2014 to serve a growing community of Spanish companies using business as a force for good. B Lab measures and verify companies' environmental and social performance using the B Impact Assessment, and ensure rigorous standards are met by all European B Corps. Together with B Lab teams from around the world, they link a global network of socially and environmentally responsible businesses and promote positive, action-led change towards a new approach to business. http://bcorpspain.es

