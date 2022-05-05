U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,265.25
    -30.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,788.00
    -181.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,416.00
    -115.25 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.50
    -12.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.39
    +0.58 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.40
    +27.60 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.54 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    -0.0056 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -3.15 (-10.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2429
    -0.0206 (-1.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9600
    +0.7860 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,522.38
    +535.70 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.55
    +39.22 (+4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.13
    +97.68 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Last Patient Treated in Phase 2 Study of IPF and Chronic Cough

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AGNPF
Algernon Pharmaceuticals
Algernon Pharmaceuticals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Algernon”) (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTCQB: AGNPF) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to announce that the last patient has completed the treatment period in its Phase 2 proof of concept study of NP-120 (“Ifenprodil”) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (“IPF”) and chronic cough.

The Company is projecting that topline data will be available in July 2022.

“We are pleased to be coming closer to this value inflection point in our Phase 2 clinical trial for IPF and chronic cough, both debilitating conditions with limited treatment options,” said Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Algernon. “We believe Ifenprodil has a unique mechanism of action when compared to the current standard of care for IPF and the drugs in development for chronic cough.”

Phase 2 Study Summary:

The purpose of this proof-of-concept Phase 2 human trial is to determine the safety and efficacy of Ifenprodil in patients with IPF and its associated cough.

In this open label, single-arm study, 20 patients were enrolled that had a diagnosis of IPF and a self-described moderate or worse cough (a score of >40mm on a cough visual analogue scale). Patients were treated with Ifenprodil (20 mg TID) for 12 weeks.

The primary endpoint of the IPF part of the study is the proportion of patients who achieve zero reduction in lung function at 12 weeks vs. baseline. Lung function was measured by forced vital capacity (“FVC”).

The primary endpoint for the chronic cough portion of the study is a 50% reduction in average 24-hour cough count at 12 weeks vs. baseline. Cough counts were recorded using an ambulatory cough monitor.

However, based on data seen in recent IPF and chronic cough trials from other companies, Algernon will also perform a pre-specified subgroup analysis on patients with higher baseline cough counts. In addition, the Company will also measure the proportion of patients with a less than 2.5% reduction in FVC.

In addition to safety and tolerability, the effect on serum biomarkers of fibrosis will also be reported including proC3, C3M, proC5, C5M, proC6, C6M and reC1M.

“Despite recent advances in the treatment of IPF, its prognosis remains dismal, with 50% mortality expected within 3-4 years,” said Dr. Martin Kolb, professor of respirology at McMaster University and Algernon medical consultant. “New treatment options are needed, and I look forward to seeing the results of Algernon’s proof of concept Phase 2 trial.”

About Ifenprodil

Ifenprodil is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist specifically targeting the NMDA-type subunit 2B (GluN2B). Ifenprodil prevents glutamate signalling. The NMDA receptor is found on many tissues including lung cells, T-cells, and neutrophils.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates safe, already approved drugs for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.

Algernon has filed intellectual property rights globally for Ifenprodil for the treatment of respiratory diseases.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Christopher J. Moreau
CEO
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
604.398.4175 ext 701
info@algernonpharmaceuticals.com
investors@algernonpharmaceuticals.com
www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.



Recommended Stories

  • This Stock Is Trouncing the Market in 2022 -- and Its Prospects Just Got Even Better

    Most stocks have fallen, with the S&P 500 index in correction territory and the Nasdaq Composite index in bear territory again. In 2012, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) became the first company to win U.S. approval of a drug that treated the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Vertex has achieved remarkable success in the subsequent years with a virtual monopoly in the CF market.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Can Deliver Over 200% Gains, Says Canaccord

    Investors are constantly looking for stocks that will yield massive returns. That being said, finding these stocks can seem like an overwhelming task. Not to mention it can be expensive. Some of the most well-known names like Amazon and Alphabet can put you out thousands of dollars for just a single share. However, snapping up stocks with strong long-term growth prospects doesn’t have to cost you your entire savings. Defined these days as stocks priced under $5 per share, the penny stocks offer

  • This Analyst Says to Be Positive About Novavax’s Covid Vaccine Chances

    Like Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA), Novavax (NVAX) has Covid-19 vaccine. Unlike Pfizer or Moderna, Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine hasn't yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- not even for restricted "Emergency Use Authorization," or EUA. But it soon might. On Friday last week, the FDA announced that on June 7 it will convene an advisory committee to review Novavax's application for its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine for potential EUA. A positive outcome isn't certain, and even i

  • Pfizer Is Poised to Shatter These 2 Records in 2022

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) just delivered the best quarter in the company's history. Pfizer is poised to shatter these two biopharmaceutical industry records in 2022. Pfizer's Comirnaty already holds the title as the best-selling drug in a single year.

  • Spero lays off 110, looks to kill UTI drug

    Spero Therapeutics Inc. is laying off three-quarters of its workforce — about 110 employees, leaving the company with just 35 full-time workers. The layoffs come as Cambridge-based Spero (Nasdaq: SPRO) indicates that the future of a treatment for complicated, drug-resistant urinary tract infections, called tebipenem, is uncertain. In a statement, the company said that discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding tebipenem's approval for use in adult patients had yielded "substantive review issues."

  • Guardant Launches a Blood Screen for Cancer, in Challenge to Illumina and Exact Sciences

    Guardant Health launched its first blood-based screening test for colon cancer, creating competition for the blood test sold by the Grail unit of Illumina.

  • U.S. Senator Says It 'May Be True' COVID Vaccine Gives People AIDS

    One of the most powerful people in the country is using his platform to spread fear and lies.

  • Moderna CEO Says FDA Meeting Will Be Too Late to Switch Covid Strains for Fall Vaccine

    CEO Stéphane Bancel spoke after the drug company reported profits and revenue that easily beat what Wall Street had expected.

  • Connect Biopharma Stock Plunges As Ulcerative Colitis Candidate Flunks In Mid-Stage Study

    Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) announced topline results at 12 weeks from its Phase 2 trial for CBP-307 (CBP-307CN002) for ulcerative colitis. CBP-307 0.2 mg demonstrated a numerical reduction for the primary endpoint of least squares mean change from baseline in adapted Mayo Score at Week 12 that did not meet statistical significance. The Mayo Score (stool frequency, rectal bleeding, and endoscopy scores) at Week 12 for CBP-307 0.2 mg and placebo were -2.65 and -2.01, respect

  • United Therapeutics reports 'best quarter' to date. Here’s what comes next.

    United Therapeutics Inc. opened 2022 with a big splash in the organ transplantation arena, but it’s not the only reason Chairperson and CEO Martine Rothblatt called the first few months “the best quarter we have ever reported” for the business.

  • Omicron caused spike in deaths in vaccinated people, analysis finds, though unvaccinated remain most at risk

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 that has swept across the U.S. since late last year has taken a grimmer toll than earlier variants, including in people who were vaccinated and even had booster shots.

  • CDC Reissues Mask Recommendation On Planes And Public Transportation Across America As Much Of The Northeast Moves Into “High Transmission” Category

    The Centers for Disease Control and prevention announced a new recommendation that masks be worn by all persons 2 and older “in indoor areas of public transportation (such as airplanes, trains, etc.) and transportation hubs (such as airports, stations, etc.).” The CDC also encouraged people to wear “in crowded or poorly ventilated locations, such as […]

  • So, There’s Lead In Your Juice—and the FDA Is Trying to Lower the Amount

    The FDA has announced plans to lower the amount of lead in juice, especially apple juice. Here’s what this means for you (and your kids/grandkids).

  • Pfizer hopes to submit little-kid vaccine data by early June

    Pfizer now hopes to tell U.S. regulators how well its COVID-19 vaccine works in the littlest kids by late May or early June. Pfizer is testing three extra-small doses of its vaccine in children under 5 after two shots didn't prove quite strong enough. Currently in the U.S., only children ages 5 or older can be vaccinated, using Pfizer’s vaccine -- leaving 18 million younger tots unprotected.

  • Walmart Is Pulling This Popular Store-Brand Product Over a "Quality Issue"

    If you shop at one of the nearly 5,000 Walmart locations across the U.S., you've come to count on these stores for their convenience and reliability. For those who don't want to pay extra for quality products, it's easy to opt for Walmart's store-brand products—also known as house-brand or generic items—which are sold exclusively at these stores and offer even lower prices when shopping for essentials. Great Value and Equate are two of Walmart's brands that you may recognize, but recently, anoth

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 2022 Covid Vaccine Sales Appear Front-Loaded?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company kept its 2022 sales outlook despite beating Comirnaty estimates? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Senator brings up family's abortion story, as future of Roe v. Wade in jeopardy

    Sen. Gary Peters was one of the first sitting U.S. senators to share a personal family abortion story and, with the future of Roe v. Wade in doubt, he told his story to ABC News Live to underscore how devastating the loss of legal abortion will be for the country. In the late 1980s, Peters' first wife, Heidi, had to undergo an abortion procedure after her water broke during her second trimester. Peters warned that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, following reports on a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling, it will have a devastating effect on women and families who go through similar life-and-death situations.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy On Its Big First-Quarter Covid Vaccine Number?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after beating first-quarter Covid vaccine sales expectations? Is MRNA stock a buy right now?

  • Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you, and welcome to GBT's conference call to discuss the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022 and to provide a business update. With me today on the call are Dr. Ted Love, our president and CEO; Jeff Farrow, chief financial officer; David Johnson or DJ, chief commercial officer; and Dr. Kim Smith-Whitley, executive vice president and head of R&D. During today's call, Ted will give an update on our progress in Q1, Jeff will review our financial results, DJ will give an update on the Oxbryta launch, Ken will discuss our pipeline, and then Ted will give a few closing remarks before we open the line for questions.

  • Boosters Won't Protect You Against Omicron If You've Done This, Study Finds

    The original Omicron variant took hold of the U.S. this past winter, sending COVID infections skyrocketing to record heights not seen before in the pandemic. And despite cases having fallen off significantly in February and March, a new subvariant of Omicron has pushed things back to a precarious place once more. According to the latest data from the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronavirus cases have increased by more than 25 percent in the last week alone, with nearly