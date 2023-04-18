Vancouver --News Direct-- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals CEO Christopher Moreau joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has received a Notice of Allowance for a patent around its work on chronic kidney disease.

Moreau tells Proactive the patent, which is titled “Compositions and Methods for Treating Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis”, is based around its kidney disease program with the drug NP-251 or Repirinast. This is the company’s first allowance notice received from the US patent office.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/algernon-pharmaceuticals-receives-notice-of-allowance-for-us-patent-for-drug-repirinast-and-nash-161132949