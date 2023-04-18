U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

Algernon Pharmaceuticals receives notice of allowance for US patent for drug Repirinast and NASH

News Direct
·1 min read

Vancouver --News Direct-- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals CEO Christopher Moreau joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has received a Notice of Allowance for a patent around its work on chronic kidney disease.

Moreau tells Proactive the patent, which is titled “Compositions and Methods for Treating Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis”, is based around its kidney disease program with the drug NP-251 or Repirinast. This is the company’s first allowance notice received from the US patent office.

