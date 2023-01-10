Algernon Pharmaceuticals releases details of Phase 2b chronic cough study of Ifenprodil
Vancouver, BC --News Direct-- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals CEO Christopher Moreau shared news that the company has announced it is planning a 180 patient, 3-month, Phase 2b clinical study of Ifenprodil for chronic cough. The study is set to begin in Q3 of 2023 and follows positive feedback from the US FDA at its pre-Investigational new drug meeting.
