Algernon Pharmaceuticals releases details of Phase 2b chronic cough study of Ifenprodil

·1 min read

Vancouver, BC --News Direct-- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals CEO Christopher Moreau shared news that the company has announced it is planning a 180 patient, 3-month, Phase 2b clinical study of Ifenprodil for chronic cough. The study is set to begin in Q3 of 2023 and follows positive feedback from the US FDA at its pre-Investigational new drug meeting.

https://newsdirect.com/news/algernon-pharmaceuticals-releases-details-of-phase-2b-chronic-cough-study-of-ifenprodil-669427862

