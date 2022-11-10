Alginate Dressing Market to surge at a 4.1% CAGR, amid rising Incidences of Burn Injuries: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR

Alginate dressings' intriguing qualities, such as greater retention limit of wound exudates, limiting bacterial illness, and increasing damage mending, make them the most preferred for persistent injury therapy, a truth that is expected to drive the alginate dressings market

Seoul, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The alginate dressing market reached a valuation of US$ 1 Billion in 2022. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a 4.1% CAGR, reaching US$ 1.50 Billion. The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds is the primary driver of the sector. According to recent predictions published in NCBI (2022), the worldwide yearly incidence rate of diabetic foot ulcers is predicted to range between 9.1 million and 26.1 million. Similarly, the Independent Diabetes Trust in the United Kingdom stated in its report (2019) that whereas 278,000 individuals are treated for venous leg ulcers, around 115,000 people get diabetic foot ulcers each year.



Download a Sample Copy of This Report



https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7855

Furthermore, the increased prevalence of major burn injuries may drive market growth. According to the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society, more than 2 million burn injuries are recorded in the United States each year, with 14,000 individuals dying and another 20,000 requiring admission to a burn unit. Furthermore, around 75,000 people require hospitalization each year, with 25,000 of them staying for more than two months. Furthermore, increased incidence of burns, trauma, and traffic accidents are expected to boost the industry's growth. For example, the WHO (2018) estimates that over 1,000,000 individuals in India suffer from severe or moderate burns each year.

Alginate dressing can provide a great protective barrier for newly healed skin that is still intact, as well as for partially healed wounds that may require protection from potential surface harm. Because of the aforementioned product benefits, adoption is expected to rise throughout the projection period.

Story continues

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the alginate dressing market is likely to be valued at US$ 1 Billion

From 2022 to 2032, the Alginate Dressing industry is poised to flourish at a 4.1% CAGR

By 2032, the Alginate Dressing landscape is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.50 Billion

By end-user, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market, documenting a 4.3% value CAGR

As per Fact.MR’s projections, the market for Alginate Dressing in the UK will likely expand at a 3.9% CAGR



Speak To Research Analyst

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7855

Competitive Landscape

Alginate dressing manufacturers are actively working on the development of new goods and the acquisition of firms in order to increase their product portfolios in the sector. Additionally, expenditures in product research and alliances with other healthcare organisations are major techniques used by manufacturers to increase sales and income. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In October 2022, Medline and the Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian Health System in California have formed a $200 million multi-year prime vendor collaboration. The strategic relationship will deliver a wide portfolio of important medical supplies and solutions to the system's complete acute and non-acute care network in support of the Orange County community's full continuum of care. The two businesses will work together to develop innovative ideas for improving the supply chain operations, patient outcomes, and clinical efficiency of the system.



Major Alginate Dressing Service Players

Cardinal Health

Smith & Nephew

3M

Coloplast Corp.

ConvaTec

Paul Hartmann AG

B. Braun Melsungen

Hollister Incorporated

Molnlycke Health Care AB.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Alginate Dressing Industry Survey

By Type : Antimicrobial Non-antimicrobial

By Application : Acute Wounds Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Burns Chronic Wounds Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Other Chronic Wounds

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Home Healthcare Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Quick Buy: Alginate Dressing Market Research Report



https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7855



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Alginate Dressing market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis Type (Antimicrobial and Non-antimicrobial), Application (Acute Wounds, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds and Burns), Chronic Wounds (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Other Chronic Wounds), by End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and Others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa).



Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Wound Healing Films Market: The global wound healing films market has reached a valuation of US$ 674 million and is forecast to climb to US$ 1.08 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.8% over the decade.

Antimicrobial Dressing Market: By Products (Silver, Iodine, Honey, Foam, Collagen, Hydrogen) & By Application (Chronic Wounds, Surgical Wounds, Acute Wounds) & By End-Use (Hospitals, Specialty Wound Management Facilities) & Region - Forecast to 2021-2031

Absorbent Dressing Market Analysis: By Type (Traditional Wound Dressings, Advanced Wound Dressings), by Application (Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds), by End-user & Region - Global Forecast 2020-2030

Wound Tissue Analysis Solutions Market: The global market for wound tissue analysis solutions is highly consolidated with a handful players dominating the scene owing to the nascent stage of market and the high technological intensity of these devices. The wound tissue analysis solutions market is dominated by the developed regions such as North America and Europe owing to faster adoption of technology and high per capita income.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh



US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



