U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,466.50
    +20.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,849.00
    +175.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,387.25
    +68.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.40
    +16.40 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.07
    +1.09 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.70
    +8.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -0.88 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3669
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5880
    -0.0970 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,211.58
    +2,069.24 (+4.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.59
    +0.53 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,358.62
    +109.81 (+0.36%)
     

AlgoGroup acquires and launches three FMCG brands following fresh round of financing from Requina Capital

·3 min read

  • The acquisition of Beanie, followed by the investment in Beanie for Paws and Padie will immediately grow AlgoGroup's revenue by three-fold

  • Expanding sales footprint to Southeast Asia, Oceania and North America

  • AlgoGroup to launch a Brand Incubation Program to empower brands to scale faster

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlgoGroup, a tech-enabled consumer brands company, today announced the acquisition of Beanie following a fresh round of funding from Requina Capital. The company also invested into two new brands, Beanie for Paws and Padie using its unique consumer-to-manufacturing (C2M) approach to production. The addition of the three brands immediately tripled AlgoGroup's revenue and is expected to further add fuel to AlgoGroup's existing c.20% month-over-month top-line growth.

AlgoGroup's consumer-to-manufacturing (C2M) model leverages consumption data across its internal e-commerce sales channels, plus external digital signals to identify product trends and consumer insights for smarter and faster manufacturing decisions.

Supercharging AlgoGroup's growth in product offering in Southeast Asia, Oceania and North American markets

After acquiring Beanie, an established superfood supplement brand with formidable offline channels, AlgoGroup was able to leverage granular consumption patterns in the pet supplements space to create a spin-off brand Beanie for Paws. Internal consumption data showing consumers' needs for greener and more environmentally-conscious brands also guided AlgoGroup's investment and creation of Padie, a biodegradable female hygiene brand.

The three new brands added to the company's existing portfolio of brands, including premium ethically-sourced UK-made fish-based dog treats brand Woofs and plant-based earth-friendly pet supplies brand Pogi's Pet Supplies.

The expansion also sees the company grow its regional sales footprint, with a target to add distribution channels across Southeast Asia, Oceania and North America by the end of 2021.

AlgoGroup looks to grow its coalition of brands by democratizing e-commerce infrastructure, data-driven insights and its growing distribution ecosystem

Fueled by profitable growth, AlgoGroup is launching a Brand Incubation Program to welcome more brand partners and empower them to scale faster by providing support in e-commerce infrastructure, data-driven insights and a distribution ecosystem. By building an AI-powered software that captures and analyses consumption patterns in real-time, AlgoGroup hopes to shorten the average production cycle to as little as 2 months, significantly enhancing agility in manufacturing. Algo also constantly invests in its distribution ecosystem to elevate brand value of its brands, including co-creating major industry events to help brands raise awareness.

"With our roots in building and operating a collection of e-commerce platforms, AlgoGroup has first-hand access to consumer preferences. This unique access to data and consumer feedback allows us to invest, build or partner and scale emerging concepts that customers love and yet have been overlooked by the traditional players," said Chris Fung, Executive Director of AlgoGroup. "Our goal is to light up the consumer products universe by working with and building a coalition of brands which encapsulate our vision. Our mission is, and always will be, to empower brands and the process of brand building. We are eager to bring more brand concepts into the spotlight."

"We are excited to invest in AlgoGroup, and believe the company is well-positioned to capitalize on its data-driven manufacturing strategy while continuing to expand and diversify into new e-commerce verticals. We look forward to this next chapter of growth with the Algo team," said Sanjiv Garg, Chairman of the Investment Committee at Requina Capital.

About AlgoGroup

AlgoGroup is a tech enabled consumer product company. Algo's mission is to invest, build, or partner with brands, harnessing proprietary e-commerce signals to create top-selling, branded, consumer products. The company currently houses six brands with distribution channels across Asia Pacific and four wholly owned or operated e-commerce platforms.

Website: https://www.algogroup.io

About Requina Capital

Requina Capital, founded in 2012, is a private investment group with an unique model of capital allocation encompassing growth, buyout, buy and build strategies. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices in Kuala Lumpur and Los Angeles, Requina Capital's motto, "Action Driven Returns", captures its unique approach to capital allocation using an entrepreneurial mindset to secure the best risk-adjusted returns. Requina's portfolio companies span sectors including: e-commerce, performance marketing and corporate advisory.

Website: https://www.requinacapital.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/requina-capital

SOURCE AlgoGroup

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese vape brand Geekvape garners five awards at Vapouround Award 2021

    Leading Chinese e-cigarette maker Geekvape took home five of the highest profile industry awards at Vapouround Award 2021 held in Dubai, setting itself apart from the more than 300 companies worldwide that entered the competition while, once again, demonstrating the firm's competitive advantages in product and branding.

  • Does LBT Innovations (ASX:LBT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Evergrande’s EV Unit Plunges After Warning of Cash Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s electric-car unit plunged in Hong Kong trading after it warned of a “serious shortage of funds” and scrapped plans to list in Shanghai, adding to concerns it may never reach its goal of mass vehicle production. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Deter

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Bull Market Rally On Track, 5 Stocks In Buy Zones; Tesla FSD Beta Opens

    Bulls prevailed in a pivotal week for the stock market rally. Here's what to do now. Tesla broke out ahead of a big FSD Beta release.

  • Oil flirts with 3-year highs: Lock in these stable 5%+ yields before they disappear

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Bond Yields Are Surging and Could Keep Rising. What That Means for Stocks.

    The rising yield on the 10-year Treasury suggests it can climb even more in the short-term, making cyclical stocks look like good bets.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • How can you best protect your investments if inflation continues to rise?

    Which assets are the best hedges against inflation? What's likely to happen with inflation this year? Financial experts weigh in.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Chinese property owner Evergrande looks as though it may default on its debts, and many fear this could spark a domino effect causing a global economic recession, which is why the stock market plunged last week. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Altria (NYSE: MO) are three stocks that could help insulate your portfolio from the next downturn. A safe place with thick walls and a well-stocked pantry is the consumer staples sector, and Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most solid companies in it.

  • Want $1,500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $63,000 Into These Stocks

    While there is no shortage of strategies that are effective moneymakers on Wall Street, buying dividend stocks has been a particularly smart method to build wealth. In 2013, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management division of JPMorgan Chase released a report examining the average annual return of companies that initiated and grew their dividend between 1972 and 2012, as compared with publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same period. The difference in average annual return was night and day.

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Still Look Unstoppable

    With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to highlight one stock that's already a tremendous run so far this year that they'd buy today. Danny Vena (Global-E Online): There's little doubt e-commerce has a long runway ahead. The company handles many of the challenges and complexities that come with international selling, leaving the merchant to go about their daily routine.

  • Recent 7.2% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shareholders, they're still up 400% over 1 year

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that isn't a problem...

  • 10 Best Stocks for Dividends

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks for dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of these dividend stocks’ outlook for 2021 and the merits of dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks for Dividends. With the spread of the Delta variant exacerbating the pandemic-driven recession, […]

  • McDonald’s, ConocoPhillips, and Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    McDonald’s Lockheed Martin and ConocoPhillips were among the large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Fast-food restaurant company McDonald’s (ticker: MCD) said it plans to boost its quarterly disbursement to $1.38 a share, up 7% from $1.29. The stock, which yields 2.1%, has returned about 16% this year, dividends included, as of Sept. 23, versus around 20% for the S&P 500.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week

    In this article we will take a look at some notable stocks that were in the spotlight this week. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week. Some stocks that were in the spotlight this week included Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Tesla, […]