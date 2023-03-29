AlgoKit Introduces Web2 Developer Experience for Building Web3 Applications on Algorand

New developer tool suite solves technical pain points and offers developers an easy onramp for building blockchain-based applications on Algorand

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorand Foundation , the organization focused on growing the ecosystem for Algorand blockchain, today announced the launch of AlgoKit, the most comprehensive, easy-to-use developer tool suite to build Web3 applications on Algorand, utilizing familiar UX principles that draw from Web2 best-in-class software engineering practices. AlgoKit was designed to be an easy onramp for Web2 developers who want to transition to Web3, and developers from other chains who want to test out Algorand, the world's most secure, reliable, and sustainable blockchain.

AlgoKit introduces the ability to quickly run, explore and interact with an isolated local Algorand network called LocalNet before deploying to mainnet, a crucial offering in building and launching decentralized applications (dApps). It brings updates to the beaker framework and to how local development, testing, debugging and deployment is done on the Algorand blockchain, enabling developers of all experience levels to start building quality Web3 dApps in 10 minutes. The tool suite is equipped with everything developers need to build, test, and deploy on Algorand in a single package. One standout feature is the templating capabilities of AlgoKit, which ecosystem partners and community can use as a safe starting point for development of their dApp.

"AlgoKit is a huge milestone in establishing Algorand as the most developer-friendly blockchain. It brings some of the most desirable Web2 UX features into the Algorand ecosystem, making it extremely easy to onboard and start building on blockchain quickly," said John Woods, Chief Technology Officer, Algorand Foundation. "Anyone who knows the basics of blockchain development is able to build on Algorand with AlgoKit. It's easy to install and setup and features a clean language with user-friendly design patterns, an integrated testing suite, best practices for security, and best practices for deployment pipelines."

AlgoKit features Algorand's core development language PyTeal, a Python binding for Algorand Smart Contracts, and introduces Beaker, a new smart contract development framework for PyTeal. The AlgoKit experience signals a shift in customer service, and refined developer programs such as hackathons and boot camps to provide the necessary support for developers to bring their ideas to life. Furthering its accessibility, AlgoKit will offer templates for people to learn how to start building on Algorand.

At launch, AlgoKit will focus on the smart-contract development experience, but the product roadmap points to full-stack development.

Algorand Foundation is deeply committed to supporting its community of developers through championing grassroots, open-source development in the Algorand ecosystem. AlgoKit is launched in tandem with Algorand Inc.'s latest protocol upgrade, which introduces Simulate , a new capability that allows developers to test smart contracts to make debugging easier; Conduit , a new tool for flexible and lightweight data access that builds on Algorand's powerful Indexer; and broader builder experience improvements .

To learn more and start building on the Algorand blockchain with AlgoKit, visit https://developer.algorand.org/algokit/

About Algorand Foundation

The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to helping fulfill the global promise of the Algorand blockchain by taking responsibility for its sound monetary supply economics, decentralized governance, and healthy and prosperous open-source ecosystem. Designed by MIT professor and Turing Award winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand is uniquely capable of delivering on the promise of a borderless global economy. It achieves transaction throughputs at the speed of traditional finance, but with immediate finality, near zero transaction costs, and on a 24/7 basis. Its carbon-neutral platform and unique pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism solves for the "blockchain trilemma" by achieving both security and scalability on a decentralized protocol, and without a second of downtime since it went live in 2019. For more information, please visit https://algorand.foundation

About Algorand Inc.

Founded by Turing Award–winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand's high–performing Layer-1 blockchain is unparalleled for bringing fast, frictionless, and inclusive technologies to everyone. Algorand is reshaping every industry–from TradFi and DeFi to new creator economies and beyond. With an extraordinary commitment to interoperability and consistent delivery, its sustainable technology powers more participation, transparency, and efficiency for all. As the technology of choice for 2,000+ global organizations, the Algorand ecosystem is transforming the next generation of financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com .

