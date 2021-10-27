Algoma Announces Retirement of Chief Commercial Officer

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (“Algoma”) (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today announced its Chief Commercial Officer Robert Dionisi, has indicated his pending retirement effective May 1st, 2022. The Company has identified Rory Brandow, Algoma’s current Director of Regional Sales to succeed Robert as Vice President of Sales.

Algoma Chief Executive Officer Michael McQuade remarked, “Over a rich, 42-year career with Algoma Rob has exemplified Algoma’s trademark mantra, ‘Your Partner in Steel’ building strong and lasting relationships with customers across a multitude of markets and geographies. His passion for quality service has been internalized by our entire commercial team and we extend our sincere gratitude to Rob for his leadership and long service. “

About Algoma Steel

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada. Algoma’s mill is one of the lowest cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”), which is the newest thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop.

Algoma has achieved several meaningful improvements over the last several years that are expected to result in enhanced long-term profitability for the business. Algoma has upgraded its DSPC facility and recently installed its No. 2 Ladle Metallurgy Furnace. Additionally, Algoma has cost cutting initiatives underway and is in the process of modernizing its plate mill facilities.

Today Algoma is returning to its roots as a customer-focused, entrepreneurial company with the courage and growing capability to meet the industry’s challenges head-on. It is investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing so that it will continue to be your partner in steel.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “pipeline,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: the risk that the benefits of the Transaction may not be realized; the risks that Algoma will be unable to realize its business plans, including its proposed transformation journey; the risks associated with the steel industry generally; and changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and readers should also consider the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the prospectus filed by Algoma with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with the Transaction. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Algoma assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Brenda Stenta
Manager Communications & Branding
Algoma Steel Inc.
Phone: +1.705.206.1022
E-mail: brenda.stenta@algoma.com

For Investor inquiries, please contact:
Phone: +1.705.945.3300
E-mail: IR@algoma.com


