Algoma Central Corporation's (TSE:ALC) largest shareholders are private companies with 30% ownership, individual investors own 30%

Significant control over Algoma Central by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 2 shareholders own 57% of the company

Institutions own 12% of Algoma Central

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 30% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 30% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Algoma Central.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Algoma Central?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Algoma Central does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Algoma Central's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Algoma Central is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Amogla Holding Limited is the largest shareholder with 30% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 27% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.4% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Algoma Central

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Algoma Central Corporation insiders own under 1% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It has a market capitalization of just CA$596m, and the board has only CA$1.8m worth of shares in their own names. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 30% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Algoma Central. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 30%, of the Algoma Central stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 27% of the Algoma Central shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

