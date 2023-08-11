Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.18

Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC) will pay a dividend of CA$0.18 on the 1st of September. The dividend yield is 4.6% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Algoma Central's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Algoma Central's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 19.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 70%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$0.24 total annually to CA$0.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Algoma Central has grown earnings per share at 19% per year over the past five years. Algoma Central definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Algoma Central's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Algoma Central might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Algoma Central that investors should take into consideration. Is Algoma Central not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

