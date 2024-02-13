Algoma Central's (TSE:ALC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of March to CA$0.19. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 5.0%.

Algoma Central's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Algoma Central was paying a whopping 138% as a dividend, but this only made up 27% of its overall earnings. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 19.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from CA$0.28 total annually to CA$0.76. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Algoma Central has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Algoma Central's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Algoma Central's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Algoma Central's payments are rock solid. While Algoma Central is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Algoma Central that investors need to be conscious of moving forward.

