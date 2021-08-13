U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,465.62
    +4.79 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,521.19
    +21.34 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,815.77
    -0.49 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.77
    -12.30 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    -0.63 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.50
    +28.70 (+1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.64 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    +0.0064 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0650 (-4.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    +0.0064 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6130
    -0.8090 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,445.26
    +2,092.78 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,161.81
    +35.33 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Algoma Steel Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

·7 min read

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Algoma Steel Inc. ("Algoma" or the "Company") and its merger partner Legato Merger Corp. (LEGO, LEGOU, LEGOW), announced today that Algoma will release its financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 19, 2021, after the close of the market.

Algoma Steel Inc. (CNW Group/Algoma Steel Inc.)
Algoma Steel Inc. (CNW Group/Algoma Steel Inc.)

Michael McQuade, Algoma's Chief Executive Officer, and Rajat Marwah, Algoma's Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 11:00 am Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the Company's results and business outlook. To access the call, dial 1.800.734.8583. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website for at least 90 days.

Cautionary Information About Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "pipeline," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: the risk that the benefits of the proposed merger with Legato (the "transaction") may not be realized; the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including the failure of Legato's stockholders to approve and adopt the merger agreement or the failure of Legato to satisfy the minimum cash condition following redemptions by its stockholders; the inability to complete the concurrent private placement in connection with the transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be initiated following announcement of the transaction; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Algoma's business relationships, operating results and business generally; risks that the proposed transaction could disrupt current plans and operations of Algoma; the risks associated with the steel industry generally; the ability of Algoma to implement and realize its business plans; the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in Algoma's highly competitive and cyclical industry; and changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and readers should also consider the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Legato's final prospectus dated January 19, 2021 relating to its initial public offering (the "Legato Final Prospectus") and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the proxy statement/prospectus described below filed by Algoma and Legato in connection with the transaction. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Algoma and Legato assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This news release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the transaction and does not constitute an offer to sell, buy or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to sell, buy or exchange any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, purchase, or exchange of securities or solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

In connection with the proposed transaction between Algoma and Legato, on July 6, 2021, Algoma filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form F-4 which includes its prospectus as well as Legato's preliminary proxy statement (the "Preliminary Proxy Statement/Prospectus"). Legato plans to mail the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus to its stockholders in connection with the transaction once available. INVESTORS AND SECURITYHOLDERS OF LEGATO ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ALGOMA, LEGATO, THE TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Preliminary Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by Algoma and Legato through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and securityholders may obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC on Legato's website at https://legatomerger.com or by directing a written request to Legato at 777 Third Avenue, 37th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or by contacting Algoma by email to brenda.stenta@algoma.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Legato, Algoma and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be considered to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the stockholders of Legato in connection with the transaction, including a description of their respective direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus described above when it is filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding Legato's directors and executive officers can also be found in the Legato Final Prospectus. These documents are available free of charge as described above.

About Algoma Steel Inc.

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma's size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada. The Company's mill is one of the lowest cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex ("DSPC"), which is the newest thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop.

Algoma has achieved several meaningful improvements over the last several years that are expected to result in enhanced long-term profitability for the business. Algoma has modernized its DSPC facility and recently installed its No. 2 Ladle Metallurgy Furnace. Additionally, the Company has cost cutting initiatives underway and is in the process of investing to modernize its plate mill facilities.

Today Algoma is returning to its roots as a customer-focused, entrepreneurial company with the courage and growing capability to meet the industry's challenges head-on. It is investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing so that it might continue to be your partner in steel.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algoma-steel-schedules-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301355175.html

SOURCE Algoma Steel Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c6084.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Rising Again on Friday

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has been on fire this week. The fintech lending disruptor released its latest results on Tuesday and the stock climbed by about 25% on the numbers, which absolutely blew past analyst expectations and the company's own guidance. Upstart is rising yet again on Friday.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Wish stock tanks, SoFi profit outlook disappoints, Honest misses on revenue

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Friday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;Wish suffering a quarterly loss and drop in revenue due to a slowdown in growth, SoFi lowering its outlook despite doubling its revenue for its latest quarter, 23andMe posting its first quarterly earnings that saw the company expand its customer database to 11.6 million, and Honest’s stock plunging after missing estimates on revenue.

  • Why AMD Stock Just Lit Up 4%

    Reports of the end of the semiconductor chip shortage may have been greatly exaggerated -- at least, according to one analyst. Remember how earlier this week, Investors Business Daily cited a TrendForce report on the "relatively high levels of DRAM inventory" it was seeing at PC manufacturers, and the impending decline in chip prices in the fourth quarter of this year? Remember how investors panicked, thinking this might mean that the worldwide shortage of microchips might suddenly evaporate in less than six months' time?

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Was Up More Than 17% on Friday

    The biopharma company's second quarter was better than expected. The future looks pretty bright, too.

  • 3 Overhyped Stocks That Could Crash

    Hype or fundamentals? It's an age-old question, especially for less-experienced investors. And while the performance of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (up year to date by 26%, 1,440%, and 8%, respectively) shows that speculation can win in the short term, these companies are unlikely to maintain their solid returns because of their poor fundamentals.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Dropped Friday

    Highly watched Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) reported earnings after the bell last night. Investors hoping for any big positive development were unimpressed, and after dropping 10% early on Friday, Sundial shares are still down more than 7% as of 12:50 p.m. EDT today. Sundial spent much of last year restructuring by raising capital and reorganizing into a two-pillar business heavily reliant on acquisitions.

  • Forget Tesla (TSLA): 10 Cheap EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap EV stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Forget Tesla: 5 Cheap EV Stocks to Buy Now. Last month, the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, outlined ambitious targets as part of a […]

  • Why Cricut Stock Got Cut Down Today

    Shares of Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) have plummeted today, down by 24% as of 10:50 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results beat expectations, but management's cautious commentary regarding Cricut's outlook may have rattled investors. Revenue in the second quarter increased 42% to $334.5 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $317.4 million in sales.

  • 12 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best 5G stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the 5G industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The 5G industry continues to thrive with its potential to […]

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were trending 2.6% lower in morning trading Friday, following a week of vacillation by traders in the video game retailer. Just like yesterday's bump higher, there was no company-specific news to account for GameStop's lower stock price today. Video game behemoth Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is embroiled in a sexual-harassment and toxic-workplace imbroglio, but three top designers of some of the game developer's most important titles, including Diablo and World of Warcraft, are no longer with the company.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Why Palantir Stock Was Up This Week

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) delivered eye-catching growth numbers in its most recent quarter, causing the stock to move up nearly 14% for the week as of Friday morning trading. Palantir shares hit the fast lane on Thursday after the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share on revenue of $375 million, topping analyst expectations for $0.03 per share in earnings on sales of $353 million. It also forecast 30% annual revenue growth for the next five years.

  • Why Tyson Foods Stock Is Jumping This Week

    Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) are soaring 12.5% this week after the protein producer's fiscal third-quarter earnings handily beat Wall Street expectations. CEO Donnie King told analysts on Tyson's earnings conference call that costs were exceeding its ability to match them with price hikes. While the poultry, pork, and beef processor had already raised prices for its foodservice customers, and retailer customers will be seeing price hikes next month, "Costs are hitting us faster than we can get pricing at this point," he said.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of embattled electric-pickup start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) were trading lower on Friday after a Wall Street analyst drastically cut his bank's price target for the stock following the company's earnings report on Wednesday. As of 12:30 p.m. EDT, Lordstown's shares were down about 9.2%. Spak noted that while the company said that it was on track to "begin production" of its Endurance electric pickup in September, it also said that it won't begin deliveries to customers until the second quarter of 2022.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 11, 2021, 9:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorHello, ladies and gentlemen.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.