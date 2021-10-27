U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,551.68
    -23.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,490.69
    -266.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.84
    +0.12 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.49
    -43.58 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    -2.58 (-3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8090
    -0.3200 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,906.54
    -3,035.45 (-4.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,406.02
    -68.31 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Algoma and Triple M Metal Establish Metals Sourcing Joint Venture

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Algoma Steel Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (“Algoma”) (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Triple M Metal LP (“Triple M”), one of North America’s largest privately-owned ferrous and non-ferrous metal recycling companies, establishing a jointly owned company known as ATM Metals Inc. The new entity will source prime scrap metal and other iron units to meet Algoma’s business needs, including in connection with its potential transformation to electric arc steelmaking.

Michael McQuade, Algoma’s Chief Executive Officer commented on the development, “By combining the experience and expertise of Algoma and Triple M, we believe that we can build a powerful supply chain solution to realize the iron unit needs of the business today and in the future.”

“Algoma and Triple M have a long history of working together, so this joint venture was a natural fit for both organizations,” added Chris Galifi, Chief Operating Officer of Giampaolo Group Inc. (parent company to Triple M) “We are both engaged in the steel economy, including sourcing, processing, manufacturing and the recycling of metals.”

About Algoma Steel

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada. Algoma’s mill is one of the lowest cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”), which is the newest thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop.

Algoma has achieved several meaningful improvements over the last several years that are expected to result in enhanced long-term profitability for the business. Algoma has upgraded its DSPC facility and recently installed its No. 2 Ladle Metallurgy Furnace. Additionally, Algoma has cost cutting initiatives underway and is in the process of modernizing its plate mill facilities.

Today Algoma is returning to its roots as a customer-focused, entrepreneurial company with the courage and growing capability to meet the industry’s challenges head-on. It is investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing so that it will continue to be your partner in steel.

About Triple M Metal

Triple M Metal LP is one of North America’s largest privately owned recyclers and processors of scrap metal, with over 40 locations throughout Canada, United States, and Mexico including commercial interests in Europe. Triple M Metal LP is part of the fully integrated metal management firm, Giampaolo Group Inc., which include portfolio companies Matalco Inc., Venture Steel Inc., Niagara Metals, Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP and Giampaolo Investments Limited.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward looking statements”). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “pipeline,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: the risk that the benefits of the recently completed merger may not be realized; the risks that Algoma will be unable to realize its business plans, including its proposed transformation journey and development of its supply chain; the risks associated with the steel industry generally; and changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and readers should also consider the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the prospectus filed by Algoma with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with the merger. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Algoma assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Brenda Stenta
Manager Communications & Branding
Algoma Steel Inc.
Phone: +1.705.206.1022
E-mail: brenda.stenta@algoma.com

Chris Galifi
Chief Operating Officer
Giampaolo Group Inc.
Phone: +1.905.793.7086
E-mail: cgalifi@gg-inc.ca

For Investor inquiries, please contact:
Phone: +1.705.945.3300
E-mail: IR@algoma.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Why Fiserv Plunged Today

    After all, Fiserv's third-quarter numbers of 10% non-GAAP (adjusted) revenue growth and 23% adjusted earnings-per-share growth were solid, beating analyst expectations. Fiserv is one of the largest traditional players, after acquiring rival First Data back in 2019. While the loss of that much processing volume is significant, there may be a few silver linings here that could make the sell-off a buying opportunity.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell Even More on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.

  • Ford Stock Jumps Late As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Robinhood (HOOD) customers have been clamoring for the investing app to add Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), the newest meme coin which hit all time highs on Thursday.

  • Twilio shares drop 11% on earnings guidance, COO’s departure

    Twilio reported a third-quarter loss of $224.1 million, or $1.26 a share, on sales of $740.2 million, up from $448 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock compensation and other factors, Twilio reported a profit of a penny a share, worse than adjusted earnings of 4 cents a share a year ago.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Why Shares of New York Community Bancorp Are Down Today

    The company's Q3 results missed estimates and the bank now doesn't expect to close on a pending acquisition until next year.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped 3.7% in early trading Wednesday after the fuel cell stock attracted a huge analyst upgrade following the announcement of a new partnership. Today morning, Plug Power signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable green hydrogen producer Lhyfe at HyVolution, a two-day green hydrogen event being held at Paris. Plug Power and Lhyfe plan to jointly develop green hydrogen plants in Europe with an operating capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) by 2025, along with developing a production site with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Shiba Inu Jumps 70% to Surpass Market Value of Robinhood – Where It’s Not (Yet) Listed

    SHIB, the “dogecoin killer,” suddenly has a market cap of more than $33 billion; HOOD’s is $29 billion.

  • Why Marqeta Stock Paid the Bills on Wednesday

    Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 18.1%. Marqeta revealed in a press release today that it will underpin "new innovative commercial card products for Bill.com's financial institution customers." Bill.com provides cloud-based software to help simplify and automate back-office financial processes for small- and medium-sized businesses, so this could represent a lucrative opportunity.

  • Exxon Mobil Will Remain a Dividend Aristocrat

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Here's how Microsoft may spend $130 billion in cash

    Microsoft is sitting on a cash war-chest. Here is how they may spend that money, according to one analyst.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Bristol Myers Skids As Looming Generics Shadow Its Biggest Product

    Bristol Myers Squibb topped third-quarter estimates on Wednesday as two cancer treatments helped drive growth, but BMY stock toppled.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks hedge funds are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying. There are several indicators that the United States economy is slowly returning back to normal after the COVID-19 […]

  • Why GM shares are getting run over after earnings

    Investors are dumping GM's stock in the wake of earnings. Here's one likely reason why.