Algonomy Announces Inaugural Customer Summit '21, Exploring the Future of AI-Powered Retail

·2 min read

Themed #NextBeginsNow, join Retail Experts, practitioners, digital leaders and industry analysts as they come together on Oct 13-14, 2021 to share real experiences, strategies and discuss evolving the retail industry's algorithmic future

SAN FRANCISCO and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algonomy today announced its inaugural Customer Summit on October 13-14, 2021. The summit will bring together a community of 400+ enterprise brands and retailers worldwide across the algonomy client base in a two day event held virtually.

Algonomy
Algonomy

Themed #NextBeginsNow, the event will feature Algonomy's community of practitioners, experts, analysts and digital leaders as they discuss their practical experiences, strategies and the future of AI-powered decision making as a key technology that drives customer engagement, hyper-personalization, omnichannel strategies, merchandising and retail orchestration.

The sessions include:

  • Brendan Witcher, Principal Analyst - Digital Business Strategy, Forrester Research - Conditional love- The changing laws of customer relevance for retailers and brands.

  • KrithikaGanesamoorthi, Principal Solutions Architect, AWS - Unlock Data Deluge, Step into the Lakehouse

  • Stephan Yap, CIO, Robinsons Retail - Keynote: Going digital inside-out: The building block

  • Andreas Augustin, Head of eCommerce, Blue Tomato - Curating moments of WOW with personalization

  • Harrison Lewis, SVP & CIO, Grocery Outlet - Why digital-first grocers are poised to win

  • Bryan McMaster, Senior Director, Data Science & Analytics, Grocery Outlet - Data Science at Work: Unique supply challenges and their algorithmic solutions

  • Matt LaBarre, Digital Analytics & Business Intelligence, Scandinavian Tobacco Company - Personalized marketing and selling journeys

  • Karan Malhotra, Data Analytics, KFC Canada - Data agility to manage business fluctuations

  • Anton Paasi, Head of eCommerce, Verkkokauppa.com - Unlock the potential of Commerce Search

Algonomy CEO Atul Jalan said, "This is probably the only community that is laser focused on AI-powered decisioning, the enabling technology for enterprises to compete in a digital-first era. Today, it is not enough for brands and retailers to provide great products and experiences. Every customer wants to be engaged with relevance anywhere and anytime, in real time. The present customer context holds exponential value that can be unlocked with AI-powered decisioning, and with Algonomy, our clients do just that."

Registrations for the event are now open.

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) empowers leading brands to become digital-first with the industry's only real-time Algorithmic Customer Engagement (ACE) platform with built-in customer activation and analytics for the retail industry. With industry-leading retail AI expertise connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration & analytics, merchandising analytics and supplier collaboration. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading retailers, consumer brands, quick serve restaurant chains, convenience stores and more, and our global presence spans over 20 countries. More at https://algonomy.com

Media inquiries:
Amit Jain
amit.jain@algonomy.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algonomy-announces-inaugural-customer-summit-21-exploring-the-future-of-ai-powered-retail-301395944.html

SOURCE Algonomy

