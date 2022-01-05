U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,777.39
    -16.15 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,867.52
    +67.87 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,419.06
    -203.65 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.10
    -22.77 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.38
    +1.39 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    +10.10 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    +0.0110 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0070 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0130
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.90
    -12.70 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Algonomy Announces Intent to Acquire the Business of Linear Squared, AI-Powered Retail and CPG Demand Planning & Forecasting Provider

·3 min read

Proposed acquisition will expand Algonomy's capabilities for grocery retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and for other target industries

To enable Algonomy to set up a Center of Excellence in AI & ML Engineering in Sri Lanka

SAN FRANCISCO and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Algonomy, a leader in AI and Algorithmic Decisioning software for retail and consumer verticals, today announced its intent to acquire the business of Colombo based Linear Squared, a cloud based technology company specialized in building demand planning and forecasting products using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for CPG, grocery retail industry and other target industries. The proposed acquisition is subject to corporate and regulatory approvals.

Algonomy Logo
Algonomy Logo

Linear Squared (Pvt.) Ltd. specializes in developing SaaS products leveraging on a combination of cutting-edge technology (Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Platform) and statistical models to deliver solutions to business problems across multiple domains including CPG, Grocery Retail, Apparel, FMCG, Financial Services & Telecom. Based out of Sri Lanka, it is home to the largest pool of AI & ML engineers in the country.

"The intended acquisition would allow Algonomy to augment its product offering for consumer products and grocery retail industry segments by integrating Linear Squared's best of breed demand planning and forecasting product technology into Algonomy's retail merchandising and supply chain solutions portfolio. It would also allow Algonomy to meet its objective of quickly and efficiently scaling up its AI technology operations by setting up a highly skilled AI & ML Engineering Center of Excellence in Sri Lanka," said Atul Jalan – Founder & CEO, Algonomy.

"We founded Linear Squared with a vision to deliver ready-to-use AI and ML-driven products that convert data to proactive actions to solve some of the most complex industry problems. We have spent the last six years building fantastic products that receive validation from global customers every day," said Sankha Muthu Poruthotage - CEO & Co-Founder, Linear Squared.

"We're excited at the prospect of joining Algonomy, which will help take our innovations to a much broader customer base at a faster pace than on our own. In the short term, it will improve time-to-market and business growth of our supply chain AI solutions for CPG and grocery retail segments . It will also provide significant opportunities of collaboration and growth for Linear Squared employees who will be within the umbrella of a world class product engineering organization. In the long term, as we expand the Center, we expect it to become an integral part of Algonomy's global Product and R&D operations to serve multiple product lines," added Poruthotage.

The product portfolios of both companies are complementary in nature. Hence the consolidated product portfolio can deliver substantial value to customers by providing an end-to-end algorithmic solution.

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) empowers leading brands to become digital-first with the industry's only real-time Algorithmic Decisioning platform that unifies data, decisioning and orchestration across marketing, digital commerce and merchandising for the retail industry. With industry-leading retail AI expertise connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration & analytics, merchandising analytics and supplier collaboration. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading retailers, consumer brands, quick serve restaurant chains, convenience stores and more, with a global presence spanning over 20 countries. More at algonomy.com

Media contacts:

Algonomy:
Amit Jain
amit.jain@algonomy.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algonomy-announces-intent-to-acquire-the-business-of-linear-squared-ai-powered-retail-and-cpg-demand-planning--forecasting-provider-301454351.html

SOURCE Algonomy

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/05/c8748.html

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares are down 6% in early trading Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Why Did Shares of Block Drop 22.5% in December?

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, dropped 22.5% in December, mostly due to Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) falling price. Block is a fintech leader that investors are now closely associating with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The company's Cash App allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin.

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the third day in a row, shares of electric truck start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were powering down Wednesday -- 6.4% lower, to be precise, as of 11:15 a.m. ET today. A note last night from an analyst at Mizuho Securities laid out several positives about Rivian, but also included plenty of warnings on its risks. In a note sent along by TipRanks.com, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh laid out his buy theses on three electric vehicle (EV) stocks, including Rivian.

  • Why Wish Stock Plunged Nearly 17% in December

    Shares of e-commerce and logistics company ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), commonly called Wish, plunged 16.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tough times for Wish started on Dec. 2 when Kunal Madhukar, an analyst with UBS, downgraded the stock from buy to neutral, according to The Fly. To summarize, Madhukar believes revenue will be challenged in 2022 and expenses will remain high.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Why DigitalOcean Stock Crashed More Than 20% in December

    Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) crashed 20.3% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It appears investors have soured on expensive stocks like this and are actively betting they'll go down to more reasonable valuations. Considering there wasn't any other news to report during the month to explain this outsize drop, it seems investor sentiment was the primary driver of DigitalOcean's stock price.

  • Hut 8 Mining Holds 5,518 Self Mined Bitcoin in Reserve as of December 31, 2021; Provides Monthly Production Update for December 2021; Announces US$30 million Equipment Financing with Trinity Capital

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    If you are looking for regular dividend checks for decades to come, this trio of high yielders should be on your wishlist.

  • 11 Best Communication Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best communication stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Communication Stocks To Invest In. Supply chain threats loomed large over the communications sector in 2021 and complicated the post-pandemic economic recovery as smartphone shipments […]

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in six of 11 […]

  • Why UiPath Stock Fell Almost 11% in December

    What happened Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 10.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock fell early in the month after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2022.

  • Stocks in focus: MillerKnoll, Adobe, Salesforce, Beyond Meat

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre detail furniture company MillerKnoll down 5% after the company missed estimates, Adobe and Salesforce shares falling after UBS downgraded the stocks, and Beyond Meat making its debut at KFC.

  • 3 Reasons Salesforce Is a Buy After 21% Stock Price Drop

    Salesforce is paving the way for companies to transform operations digitally, and the stock drop offers a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now As It Hits A 52-Week Low?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.