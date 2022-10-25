U.S. markets closed

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

·2 min read

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, November 11, 2022, before market open. AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, November 11, 2022, hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Arun Banskota, and Chief Financial Officer, Darren Myers.

Algonquin Power &amp; Utilities Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Algonquin Power &amp; Utilities Corp.)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.)

Conference call details are as follows:

Date:

Friday, November 11, 2022

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET

Conference Call:

Toll Free Dial-In Number

1-800-806-5484


Toll Dial-In Number

(416) 641-6104


Event Passcode

8338665#

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9wsn4dfd


Presentation also available at:  www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com

 

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and Liberty

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $17 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. AQN is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar, and hydroelectric generating facilities. AQN owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over 4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.

AQN is committed to delivering growth and the pursuit of operational excellence in a sustainable manner through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy and electric transmission development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions.

AQN's common shares, Series A preferred shares, and Series D preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. AQN's common shares, Series 2018-A subordinated notes, Series 2019-A subordinated notes and equity units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA, AQNB, and AQNU, respectively.

Visit AQN at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algonquin-power--utilities-corp-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-conference-call-301659098.html

SOURCE Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

SOURCE Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/25/c8243.html

