U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.62
    +34.03 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,548.53
    +318.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,632.84
    +50.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.42
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.89
    +0.18 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.80
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    27.42
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0230 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3892
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0400
    -0.0450 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,469.58
    -822.96 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,468.60
    -2.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·17 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OAKVILLE, ON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) ("AQN" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are shown in United States dollars ("U.S. $" or "$"), unless otherwise noted.

"We are pleased to announce that today our Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in our annual common share dividend, supported in part by the ongoing execution of AQN's previously-announced 1,600 MW renewable energy construction program - the largest in the Company's history," said Arun Banskota, President and Chief Executive Officer of AQN. "Nearly 1,400 MWs have already been placed in service and the remainder are on schedule for completion by year-end. This will effectively double our portfolio of owned and operated renewables, underscoring our commitment to growth, operational excellence, and sustainability."

Q1 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $634.5 million, an increase of 36%;

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $282.9 million, an increase of 17%;

  • Adjusted Net Earnings1 of $124.5 million, an increase of 21%;

  • Adjusted Net Earnings1 per share of $0.20, an increase of 5%, in each case on a year-over-year basis.

Key Financial Information

All amounts in U.S. $ millions except per share information

Three months ended March 31

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

$

634.5

464.9

36%

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders

13.9

(63.8)

122%

Per share

0.02

(0.13)

115%

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(243.5)

66.9

(464)%

Adjusted Net Earnings1

124.5

103.3

21%

Per share

0.20

0.19

5%

Adjusted EBITDA1

282.9

242.2

17%

Adjusted Funds from Operations1

205.3

179.3

15%

Dividends per share

0.1551

0.1410

10%

1.

Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document for further details.

Corporate Highlights

  • Increase in Common Share Dividend - Consistent with AQN's history of delivering total shareholder return comprised of an attractive current dividend yield and capital appreciation, on May 6, 2021, AQN's Board of Directors approved a 10% dividend increase from a total annual dividend of $0.6204 per common share to a total annual dividend of $0.6824 per common share. The dividend will be paid quarterly at a rate of $0.1706 per common share, up from $0.1551 per common share.

  • Completion of Midwest Greening the Fleet Initiative - AQN's inaugural 'greening the fleet' initiative consists of 600 MWs of new strategically located wind energy generation in the U.S. Midwest. The 600 MWs are comprised of three wind projects, the 150 MW North Fork Ridge, 150 MW Kings Point and 300 MW Neosho Ridge facilities, which have now all been placed in service and acquired by The Empire District Electric Company. The 'greening the fleet' initiative is expected to provide benefits to the Regulated Services Group's electric customers in Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Further, as a result of the retirement of the 200 MW Asbury Coal Facility on March 1, 2020, the initiative is also expected to reduce the Company's CO2e emissions in excess of 905,000 metric tons annually. With the drive to minimize CO2e emissions, AQN's commitment to 'greening the fleet' supports the important growth and sustainability levers for the Company.

  • Completion of the Maverick Creek Wind Project - On April 21, 2021, the Renewable Energy Group achieved full commercial operations ("COD") at its 492 MW Maverick Creek Wind Facility, located in Concho County, Texas. The Maverick Creek Wind Facility is the Renewable Energy Group's 14th wind powered electric generating facility and is expected to generate approximately 1,920 GW-hrs of energy per year with the majority of output being sold through two long-term power purchase agreements with investment grade rated entities.

  • Acquisition of Majority Interest in Texas Coastal Wind Facilities - In the first quarter of 2021, the Renewable Energy Group closed the acquisitions of a 51% interest in three of four wind facilities ("Texas Coastal Wind Facilities") that it had previously agreed to purchase from RWE Renewables Americas, LLC a subsidiary of RWE AG. The Stella, Cranell and East Raymond wind facilities are operational and represent 621 MW of the total portfolio. The fourth wind facility (West Raymond) is expected to reach COD in the second quarter of 2021 and have a generating capacity of 240 MW, for an expected total portfolio capacity of 861 MW. The Renewable Energy Group's acquisition of a 51% interest in the West Raymond wind facility is expected to close following COD. The Texas Coastal Wind Facilities are located in the coastal region of south Texas and are expected to provide a complementary wind resource to the Company's existing assets in the State.

  • Integration of ESSAL and Ascendant Utility Acquisitions - The first quarter of 2021 marked the first full quarter of contributions from the Regulated Services Group's acquisition of its majority interest in the Chilean regulated water and wastewater utility, Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios de Los Lagos S.A. ("ESSAL"), and its acquisition of Ascendant Group Limited, which owns the Bermuda Electric Light Company, the sole electric utility in Bermuda. The ongoing integration of the two utilities is proceeding well, and performance has been in line with expectations. The Regulated Services Group's track record of successfully integrating its regulated utility acquisitions remains a core competency, as it strives to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient essential services to its customers and communities.

  • Issuance of Green Senior Unsecured Notes - Consistent with AQN's commitment to sustainability and ESG-focused initiatives, on April 9, 2021, the Renewable Energy Group issued C$400 million of 'green' senior unsecured debentures bearing interest at 2.85% and with a maturity date of July 15, 2031 (the "Debentures"). The net proceeds from the offering of the Debentures were or will be, as applicable, used in accordance with AQN's Green Financing Framework.

AQN's supplemental information is available on the web site at www.AlgonquinPowerandUtilities.com and in our corporate filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Earnings Conference Call

AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, May 7, 2021 hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Arun Banskota and Chief Financial Officer, Arthur Kacprzak.

Date:

Friday, May 7, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Conference Call:

Toll Free Dial-In Number

(833) 670-0721


Toll Dial-In Number

(825) 312-2060


Conference ID

3675026

Webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3079718/2EEC1CE59E87CEB12E20CF93F37B363E


Presentation also available at: www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and Liberty

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with approximately $15 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. AQN is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar, and hydroelectric generating facilities. AQN owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over 3 GW of installed renewable generation capacity.

AQN is committed to delivering growth and the pursuit of operational excellence in a sustainable manner through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy and electric transmission development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions.

AQN's common shares, Series A preferred shares, and Series D preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. AQN's common shares, Series 2018-A subordinated notes and Series 2019-A subordinated notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA and AQNB, respectively.

Visit AQN at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this news release constitute ''forward-looking information'' within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, ''forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "expects", "intends", "forecasts", "targets" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements regarding: expected generating capacity and completion dates of renewable energy construction projects; expectations regarding the anticipated closing of AQN's acquisition of a 51% interest in the West Raymond Wind Facility; anticipated customer benefits resulting from the Midwest 'greening the fleet' initiative; the expected reduction in carbon emissions due to the retirement of the Asbury coal generation plant; and the expected use of proceeds from the offering of the Debentures. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. AQN cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors and assumptions include those set out in AQN's Management Discussion & Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in AQN's Management Discussion & Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (the "Interim MD&A"), each of which is or will be available on SEDAR and EDGAR. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, AQN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The terms "Adjusted Net Earnings", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Funds from Operations" are used in this press release. The terms "Adjusted Net Earnings", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Funds from Operations" are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. There is no standardized measure of "Adjusted Net Earnings", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Funds from Operations""; consequently, AQN's method of calculating these measures may differ from methods used by other companies and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. An explanation, calculation and analysis of "Adjusted Net Earnings", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Funds from Operations", including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, where applicable, can be found in the Interim MD&A.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by many investors to compare companies on the basis of ability to generate cash from operations. AQN uses these calculations to monitor the amount of cash generated by AQN. AQN uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess the operating performance of AQN without the effects of (as applicable): depreciation and amortization expense, income tax expense or recoveries, acquisition costs, litigation expenses, interest expense, gain or loss on derivative financial instruments, write down of intangibles and property, plant and equipment, earnings attributable to non-controlling interests, non-service pension and post-employment costs, cost related to tax equity financing, costs related to management succession and executive retirement, costs related to prior period adjustments due to U.S. Tax Reform (as defined herein), costs related to condemnation proceedings, financial impacts from the Market Disruption Event (as defined herein) on the Company's Senate Wind Facility, gain or loss on foreign exchange, earnings or loss from discontinued operations, changes in value of investments carried at fair value, and other typically non-recurring or unusual items. AQN adjusts for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and are not factors used by management for evaluating the operating performance of the Company. AQN believes that presentation of this measure will enhance an investor's understanding of AQN's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be representative of cash provided by operating activities or results of operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and can be impacted positively or negatively by these items.

Adjusted Net Earnings

Adjusted Net Earnings is a non-GAAP measure used by many investors to compare net earnings from operations without the effects of certain volatile primarily non-cash items that generally have no current economic impact or items such as acquisition expenses or litigation expenses that are viewed as not directly related to a company's operating performance. AQN uses Adjusted Net Earnings to assess its performance without the effects of (as applicable): gains or losses on foreign exchange, foreign exchange forward contracts, interest rate swaps, acquisition costs, one-time costs of arranging tax equity financing, certain litigation expenses and write down of intangibles and property, plant and equipment, earnings or loss from discontinued operations, unrealized mark-to-market revaluation impacts (other than those realized in connection with the sales of development assets), costs related to management succession and executive retirement, costs related to prior period adjustments due to U.S. Tax Reform, costs related to condemnation proceedings, financial impacts from the Market Disruption Event on the Company's Senate Wind Facility, changes in value of investments carried at fair value, and other typically non-recurring or unusual items as these are not reflective of the performance of the underlying business of AQN. The Non-cash accounting charge related to the revaluation of U.S. deferred income tax assets and liabilities as a result of implementation of the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("U.S. Tax Reform") is adjusted as it is also considered a non-recurring item not reflective of the performance of the underlying business of AQN. AQN believes that analysis and presentation of net earnings or loss on this basis will enhance an investor's understanding of the operating performance of its businesses. Adjusted Net Earnings is not intended to be representative of net earnings or loss determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and can be impacted positively or negatively by these items.

Adjusted Funds from Operations

Adjusted Funds from Operations is a non-GAAP measure used by investors to compare cash flows from operating activities without the effects of certain volatile items that generally have no current economic impact or items such as acquisition expenses that are viewed as not directly related to a company's operating performance. AQN uses Adjusted Funds from Operations to assess its performance without the effects of (as applicable): changes in working capital balances, acquisition expenses, litigation expenses, cash provided by or used in discontinued operations, financial impacts from the Market Disruption Event on the Company's Senate Wind Facility, and other typically non-recurring items affecting cash from operations as these are not reflective of the long-term performance of the underlying businesses of AQN. AQN believes that analysis and presentation of funds from operations on this basis will enhance an investor's understanding of the operating performance of its businesses. Adjusted Funds from Operations is not intended to be representative of cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and can be impacted positively or negatively by these items.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Earnings

The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted EBITDA and provides additional information related to the operating performance of AQN Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP consolidated net earnings.


Three Months Ended
March 31

(all dollar amounts in $ millions)

2021

2020

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders

$

13.9

$

(63.8)

Add (deduct):



Net earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest, exclusive of HLBV1

6.4

4.4

Income tax recovery

(21.6)

(13.7)

Interest expense

49.6

46.2

Other net losses3

8.4

0.9

Pension and post-employment non-service costs

3.7

3.4

Change in value of investments carried at fair value2

71.7

190.8

Impacts from the Market Disruption Event4 on the Senate Wind Facility

53.4

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(1.1)

(0.1)

Realized gain (loss) on energy derivative contracts

0.2

(0.1)

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange

0.9

(4.7)

Depreciation and amortization

97.4

78.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$

282.9

$

242.2

1

HLBV represents the value of net tax attributes earned during the period primarily from electricity generated by certain U.S. wind power and U.S. solar generation facilities. HLBV earned in the three months ended March 31, 2021 amounted to $23.6 million as compared to $19.9 million during the same period in 2020.

2

See Note 6 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

3

See Note 16 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Due to icing caused by the February 2021 extreme winter storm conditions experienced in Texas and parts of the central U.S., the Company's Senate Wind facility was unable to produce the required energy to satisfy the quantities required to be delivered under its financial hedge and was required to settle at the significantly elevated pricing that persisted in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market over several days in February 2021 (the "Market Disruption Event").

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings to Net Earnings

The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted Net Earnings and provides additional information related to the operating performance of AQN. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to consolidated net earnings in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table shows the reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings exclusive of these items:


Three Months Ended
March 31

(all dollar amounts in $ millions except per share information)

2021

2020

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders

$

13.9

$

(63.8)

Add (deduct):



Gain on derivative financial instruments

(1.1)

(0.1)

Realized gain (loss) on energy derivative contracts

0.2

(0.1)

Other net losses2

8.4

0.9

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange

0.9

(4.7)

Change in value of investments carried at fair value1

71.7

190.8

Impacts from the Market Disruption Event on the Senate Wind Facility

53.4

Other non-recurring adjustments

1.0

Adjustment for taxes related to above

(22.9)

(20.7)

Adjusted Net Earnings

$

124.5

$

103.3

Adjusted Net Earnings per share

$

0.20

$

0.19

1

See Note 6 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

2

See Note 16 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Funds from Operations to Cash Flows from Operating Activities

The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations and consolidated statement of cash flows. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted Funds from Operations and provides additional information related to the operating performance of AQN. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities in accordance with U.S GAAP.

The following table shows the reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities to Adjusted Funds from Operations exclusive of these items:


Three Months Ended
March 31

(all dollar amounts in $ millions)

2021

2020

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

$

(243.5)

$

66.9

Add (deduct):



Changes in non-cash operating items

388.5

109.0

Production based cash contributions from non-controlling interests

4.8

3.4

Impacts from the Market Disruption Event on the Senate Wind Facility

53.4

Acquisition-related costs

2.1

Adjusted Funds from Operations

$

205.3

$

179.3

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algonquin-power--utilities-corp-announces-2021-first-quarter-financial-results-301286267.html

SOURCE Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Streaming revenue boosts ViacomCBS Q1 results

    ViacomCBS's first-quarter net income beat expectations on strong streaming revenue during a quarter when the company aired the Super Bowl and introduced its rebranded streaming service. ViacomCBS rebranded its streaming service formerly called CBS All Access to Paramount+ in March. ViacomCBS added 6 million global streaming subscribers in the quarter, for a total of 36 million across all of its streaming services, Paramount+, Showtime and BET+.

  • Canadian Pacific gets procedural OK in bid for US railroad

    Regulators on Thursday approved Canadian Pacific's plan for acquiring Kansas City Southern if that railroad picks CP's $25 billion bid over rival Canadian National's $33.7 billion offer. The federal Surface Transportation Board said it would accept Canadian Pacific's plan to set up a voting trust that would acquire Kansas City Southern and own the railroad while the board reviews the deal to determine whether to approve it. The board has said it will review any deal involving Kansas City Southern carefully to determine if it would enhance competition and serve the public interest.

  • Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    THS earnings call for the period ending April 30, 2021.

  • AMC Entertainment Says Moviegoers Are Returning

    The theater chain said it drew nearly seven million customers in the first quarter and that most of its U.S. locations were in operation as of the end of April.

  • Tesla Losing Source of Credit Revenue That’s Been Key to Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is about to lose one source of the regulatory-credit revenue that’s been crucial to its almost two-year run of consecutive quarterly profits.Stellantis NV, the automaker formed through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler, announced Wednesday it is exiting a European emissions-credit agreement with Tesla. Complying with standards on its own will save the company about 300 million euros ($360 million), roughly two-thirds of which would have gone to Tesla, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said.“Stellantis will be in a position to achieve CO2 targets in Europe for 2021 without open passenger-car pooling arrangements with other automakers,” the company said in an emailed statement. A Tesla representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Tesla has steadily increased sales of regulatory credits to carmakers that need help complying with emissions standards that are getting stricter in Europe, China and the U.S. The revenue goes straight to the electric-car maker’s bottom line and has routinely exceeded net income on a generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, basis. Without the credit sales in recent quarters, the company would have recorded losses.Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares first announced the plan to end its agreement with Tesla in an interview with the French weekly Le Point. The company will consider partnering in the future with Tesla, if necessary, in other regions in order to achieve the lowest cost of compliance.Fiat Chrysler first announced credit-purchasing agreements with Tesla in May 2019, saying then that it would cost the company 1.8 billion euros over three years. The company is now paired up with PSA’s lineup of plug-in hybrid and fully electric models, which will continue to expand this year. It has scheduled an EV-related investor day for July 8. Stellantis shares rose as much as 5.9% in New York trading, while Tesla advanced as much as 1.7%.(Updates with savings in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Rally Pauses as Investors Weigh Rising Gasoline Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed, giving up earlier gains as traders assessed an increase in gasoline stockpiles and technical signals suggesting the commodity’s rally was due for a pullback.Futures in London pared a gain of as much as 1.6% after testing a run to the key psychological $70-a-barrel mark. While an Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell by nearly 8 million barrels last week and exports surged by the most on record, gasoline inventories rose for a fifth straight week.Crude has advanced alongside a broader rally across raw materials that’s driven the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index to the highest in almost a decade. The earlier oil rally failed to break through key resistance levels, and prices flirting with the upper Bollinger band in recent sessions added to bearish pressures. The longer-term demand recovery continues to be underpinned in the U.S. by the rollout of Covid vaccines as the country reopens.Oil “had a great run, but it got a little bit ahead of itself,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. “We’ve hit resistance and prices pulled back,” but it’s hard to see a summer demand boost “being derailed,” he said.Beyond headline prices, the closely watched spread between U.S. benchmark crude’s two nearest December contracts has widened its bullish backwardation structure this week, reflecting expectations for an improving supply and demand dynamic.The crude draw “is indicating that not only is the U.S. economy reopening, but given the export number, international markets are opening back up as well,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “It seems like, at least in the developed world, we’re seeing pretty constructive reopening” progress.While the U.S. and Europe are charting a course for reopening, the Covid-19 crisis in India may yet worsen. Saudi Arabia has lowered its prices for Asian customers as case numbers in the key crude importer crimp energy demand. Consultant Facts Global Energy now expects India’s oil-product demand to drop 670,000 barrels a day in May from March levels, larger than previously forecast.Refinery utilization in the U.S. climbed back above its 5-year average more than a year after the pandemic devastated oil consumption, though that includes year-ago levels that factor in the more immediate aftermath of the coronavirus fallout. Pent-up travel demand in the country is seen spurring a 30% jump in jet fuel use this summer -- one of the worst-hit parts of the barrel as international travel remains anemic.Investors are betting that rising vaccine-aided demand and greater mobility in key economies will drain crude stockpiles and support higher prices.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • With Most Meme-Stock Losses Recouped, Retail Army Is on the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- After taking a beating during the meme-stock mania earlier this year, do-it-yourself investors have recovered about three-quarters of their losses. Now having licked their wounds, it’s unclear whether they’ll return to making buzzy bets or stick with safer offerings.Retail portfolios had fallen 13% by the time of their peak drawdowns on March 8 -- a loss of roughly $170 billion, according to estimates from Vanda Research Ltd., which monitors the flows of U.S. individual investors. Since then, they’ve regained about $123 billion, the firm said.While overall U.S. trading volume has declined 74% from the Jan. 27 high, trading has picked up in recent months. Analysts see evidence of retail investors returning to markets as surveys show their bullish sentiment rebounding. And there’s money to spend: Last week’s March economic data showed that Americans’ income had surged the most on record dating back to 1946.“A lot of consumers are feeling pretty good overall,” Ryan Kelley, chief investment officer at Hennessy Funds, said in an interview by phone. “You see your portfolios go up, you see your net worth going up and you naturally feel like you want to put some more in,” he said.The question is where that money is going. Some analysts say do-it-yourself traders are moving into blue chips, based on gains in large versus small-company stocks. Vanda sees evidence that they are placing bets on cryptocurrencies. And their chatter continues on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum for the day-trading community, which recently helped drive up prices of new favorites like MicroVision Inc. and Nokia Corp.“I don’t know what the next hunting ground will be for them but it will be something,” Aaron Clark, a portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management, said about retail traders. “There will be pockets of areas that they target that push stocks, commodities or something to extremes because they all sort of pile into the same area.”Hennessy Funds’ Kelley has seen this force in action. His firm’s stock price and volume mysteriously spiked and fell in February during the period when special purpose acquisition companies became market darlings, including a similarly-named SPAC, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp.“We were dumbfounded,” Kelley said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Recently filed taxes? A bonus stimulus check from the IRS may be on its way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income tax return.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF Is Selling Off — and It May Get Worse

    The (ARKK) ETF (ticker: ARKK) delivered a 153% return in 2020. The ETF, which is actively managed by ARK Invest CEO and her team, is down 27% over the last three months, including an 13% decline in the past week alone.

  • It’s official: Melinda Gates is a billionaire after a nearly $2.4 billion stock transfer

    Bill Gates transferred stakes in several companies to Melinda Gates on the day the power couple announced their divorce

  • US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of data that is expected to show a decline in weekly jobless claims, while shares of vaccine makers looked to extend losses after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots. Shares in Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.6% and 5.4% in premarket trading.

  • There are two very real reasons Ethereum is taking off

    The crypto run this time has two features the 2017 version didn’t—institutional adoption and actual applications.

  • A $25 billion dogecoin whale lurks, but Robinhood CEO says ‘we don’t have significant positions in any of the coins we keep’

    Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood Markets, speaking at a “fireside chat” on Thursday, attempts to dispel any lingering speculation that the brokerage may be a so-called dogecoin whale, maintaining a massive stockpile of the crypto for its own benefit.

  • Jessica Alba’s net worth skyrockets in Honest Company IPO

    In an interview with Fortune, Alba talked about taking her “fourth baby” (a.k.a. her company) public.

  • Coinbase Plunges to All-Time Low With IPO ETF in Freefall

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. sank to a record low as investors fled high-flying market newcomers.The operator of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange tumbled as much as 7% to $254.02 on Thursday, slumping for a fourth straight day. That left the shares in danger of breaching the $250 reference price for its April direct listing. An exchange-traded fund that tracks shares of companies that recently went public plunged for an eighth day, the longest slide since 2015. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc., companies that came to market through SPACs, sank more than 5%.“We saw a mini-bubble in SPACs, IPOs, crypto, clean-tech and hyper-growth in late 2020 and early 2021 and many of these asset classes are nursing bad hangovers,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Coinbase’s slide comes as investors pour into extremely speculative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Binance Coin -- tokens that the exchange doesn’t offer. Most of its traffic had come from Bitcoin trades, but the price of the largest crypto coin has been mired in a narrow band for weeks. Coinbase started trading at $381 on April 14 before briefly topping $400. It’s now down 22% from the close on its first day.Nasdaq had set a reference price of $250 a share on April 13 for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization.“What has really hurt Coinbase, now that their direct listing has taken off, you’re seeing expectations that other exchanges are coming on board,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s this belief this could be as good as it gets for Coinbase in the short-term.”The Renaissance IPO ETF dropped as much as 4.9% on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 21%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Papa John's eats analysts' profit forecasts for lunch thanks to this epic new pizza

    It pays to be in the stuffed crust pizza game if you are Papa John's.

  • Actress-Turned-Mogul Alba Makes $122 Million in Honest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared 44% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock closed at $23 Wednesday after it priced the shares at $16 in its initial public offering. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $98 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $24 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at almost $2.1 billion, or $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.Rare ExampleThe IPO marks an almost 260% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m getting a $450 car allowance with my new job and want to lease a luxury car. My wife says buy a used car — who’s right?

    Since I have a monthly car allowance of $450 I want to step up my game and maybe even get a luxury car. The car I want to lease would be an almost $600-a-month car payment. During this exciting time, I can understand your desire to step into the car of your dreams.

  • AMC CEO details early returns from theater reopenings, and the stock is gaining

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. lost more than half a billion dollars in the first three months of the year while reopening almost all of its U.S. theaters, but executives see brighter days ahead and the stock gained 3% in after-hours trading Thursday after eight straight days of declines.

  • Mortgage rates drop to lowest level since mid-February, but economists warn higher rates could come soon

    Home buyers continue to pour into the real-estate market, encouraged by the favorable financing they can score.