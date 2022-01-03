U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,796.56
    +30.38 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,585.06
    +246.76 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,832.80
    +187.83 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.56
    +27.24 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.99
    +0.78 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    -27.30 (-1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.43 (-1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1299
    -0.0073 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    +0.1160 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3479
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3380
    +0.2700 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,331.86
    -917.14 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.19
    -19.63 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.19 (-0.40%)
     

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Completes Acquisition of New York American Water Company, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN" or the "Company") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today announced that Liberty Utilities (Eastern Water Holdings) Corp. , a wholly-owned subsidiary of AQN's regulated utility operating subsidiary, Liberty Utilities Co. ("Liberty"), has successfully completed the previously-announced acquisition of New York American Water Company, Inc. ("New York American Water") from American Water Works Company, Inc. for a purchase price of approximately $608 million.

Headquartered in Merrick, NY, New York American Water is a regulated water and wastewater utility serving over 125,000 customer connections across seven counties in southeastern New York. New York American Water's operations include approximately 1,270 miles of water mains and distribution lines, with 98% of customers in Nassau County on Long Island.

"We are pleased to complete this important water utility acquisition, and to bring New York American Water's employees and customers into the Liberty family," said Arun Banskota, President and Chief Executive Officer of AQN. "Since announcing the transaction, we have been working closely with the New York American Water team and local authorities and regulators in an effort to facilitate a smooth transition of services, and to understand the needs of our customers in these communities. We have a strong track record as a water utility owner and operator, and we are eager to bring that expertise to Long Island."

Under Liberty's operating model, local operations teams will be empowered to deliver the safe and reliable service that customers expect. To that end, Liberty plans to bring the customer service function back to Long Island, which is expected to increase local employment and improve the quality of service provided to customers.

All dollar amounts referenced herein are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. AQN is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar, and hydroelectric generating facilities. AQN owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over 4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.

AQN is committed to delivering growth and the pursuit of operational excellence in a sustainable manner through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy and electric transmission development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions.

AQN's common shares, Series A preferred shares, and Series D preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. AQN's common shares, Series 2018-A subordinated notes, Series 2019-A subordinated notes and equity units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA, AQNB, and AQNU, respectively.

Visit AQN at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this news release constitute ''forward-looking information'' within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, ''forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements regarding the expected operating model at New York American Water, including the plan to bring the customer service function to Long Island, with the resultant expectation that local employment will increase and customer service will improve. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they rely upon assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. AQN cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors and assumptions include those set out in AQN's Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in AQN's Management Discussion & Analysis for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, each of which is available on SEDAR and EDGAR. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, AQN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algonquin-power--utilities-corp-completes-acquisition-of-new-york-american-water-company-inc-301452507.html

SOURCE Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s Market Cap Briefly Tops $3 Trillion After Relentless Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s stock-market value briefly rose above $3 trillion on Monday, shattering yet another record and underscoring how the pandemic has turbocharged Big Tech’s decades-long rise.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe Next Video Game From BioShock’s C

  • Why Boeing Stock Rose Today

    Investors took heart from a positive statement from a key aerospace supplier and a change of sentiment helped the sector early in 2022.

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of America Are Rising to Start the New Year

    Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) were 4.5% higher. Bank stocks generally edged up Monday as yields on longer-term Treasury bills are rising. Wells Fargo outperformed the sector Monday after analysts at Barclays upgraded its stock from an equal rating to an outperform rating while increasing their price target on it to $62 a share, which implies roughly 24% upside from its current level.

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • PayPal shares edge higher on BMO upgrade, AMD stock rises after GS names it ‘top pick,’ bitcoin dips

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre discuss PayPal's climb after BMO upgraded it to outperform, AMD's rise after being named a "top pick" by Goldman Sachs, and the price of bitcoin.

  • 22 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

    Some offer strong growth prospects. Others are bargains. But they all should provide reliable dividends in the new year and beyond.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Monday, up about 4.2% from Friday's close as of noon ET. Ford was one of many companies with exposure to the electric vehicle (EV) space to post gains in Monday morning's trading after EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported fourth-quarter deliveries that crushed Wall Street's expectations. Tesla reported its Q4 delivery totals over the weekend, and they were very good: The company delivered 308,600 of its upscale EVs during the quarter, a record; Wall Street had expected deliveries of just 263,000.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2022

    Fiverr is a global marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses seeking digital services like graphic design, digital marketing, and video. Freelancing is already a massive market, as U.S. freelancer income alone is above $815 billion. In Fiverr's estimate, its addressable market opportunity is over $115 billion and growing.

  • 8 hot tech stocks Goldman Sachs loves in 2022

    Back up the truck on these hot tech names, says Goldman Sachs.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Loser Stocks That Could Be 2022 Winners

    Famed innovation investor Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF had a 2021 to forget, down 22% over the past year, while the Nasdaq has galloped 61% higher. Many of her favorite stock picks have busted, and investors might be questioning whether she's lost her touch. Fear not; success in the stock market rarely moves in a straight line.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Bounding Higher Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are starting off the new year on the right foot, launching out of the gate with a 3.9% gain in morning trading Monday. Most of GameStop's gains, of course, came from the meme stock trading frenzy in January and February of last year, but its stock has defied the expectations of many analysts who didn't believe it could sustain its valuation over time. While there is no specific news to account for GameStop's jump this morning, the video game retailer is continuing to implement its vision of transforming into an online business that can better meet the needs of gamers who are increasingly moving to digital gaming.

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Ideanomics Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) soared today after the company announced that one of its subsidiaries, WAVE, anticipates it'll have a reduction in electric vehicle (EV) charging costs, thanks to "recent manufacturing and engineering investments." WAVE is developing wireless charging solutions for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Time Ripe for ‘Bottom Fishing’ Stock Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock investors can “add some more spice” to their choices as a new year begins and the pressure of keeping up with indexes eases, according to Morgan Stanley strategists. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe Next Video Game From BioShock’s Creator

  • While Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shareholders have made 73% in 1 year, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 4.2% this week

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Cloudflare, Inc. ( NYSE:NET ) share price down 18% in the last...

  • Better Buy: CRISPR vs. Intellia

    Gene editing has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. That's because of the incredible potential if companies can make the technology work in various disease areas. The idea is to cut a genome in a particular location, and add, change, or remove a gene responsible for disease.

  • JPMorgan says ‘January effect’ will boost beaten-down stocks — these 3 could nab you rapid gains if a 2022 bounce comes true

    If your New Year’s resolution is to chase growth, read up on these companies.

  • Tesla, Nvidia, 3 IPOs Among Top Stocks To Watch In 2022

    With 2022 underway, Airbnb and two other IPOs join Tesla, Nvidia, and AMD among top stocks to watch.

  • Better 5G Stock: Qualcomm vs. Nokia

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) are very different companies, but they'll both profit from the long-term growth of the 5G market, which could expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30% through 2026, according to Research and Markets. Qualcomm is one of the world's largest mobile chipmakers. Nokia is one of the world's largest suppliers of telecommunications equipment.