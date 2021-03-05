Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Scored 79 On ESG Evaluation; Preparedness Strong

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Ratings said today that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (APUC) scored 79 on its ESG Evaluation. On our scale, 100 indicates the lowest risk and 0 the highest. The company's ESG Evaluation score is the result of an ESG profile of 71 combined with strong preparedness.

APUC's ESG Evaluation reflects its deep commitment to sustainability, robust governance structure, and strong preparedness for disruptions from the energy transition. "Our assessment also reflects APUC's comprehensive plan to expand its renewables footprint, leading to better than industry average GHG emissions and lower waste generation, its above-average customer engagement, and proactive safety management," said Lori Shapiro, the primary contact for the evaluation. "We believe APUC continues to demonstrate excellent awareness of disruptive trends, including climate change, technology risk, and changing customer demands, effectively prioritizes the materiality of risks, and has a resilient strategy linked to sustainability objectives."

APUC is a diversified generation, transmission, and distribution utility with assets in the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Bermuda and generated about $1.6 billion in revenue in 2019. APUC organizes operations into two units. The Regulated Services Group primarily owns and operates electric, natural gas, and waste and wastewater regulated utility systems throughout the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Bermuda, serving approximately one million customer connections. The Renewable Energy Group generates and sells electrical energy produced by its portfolio of renewable power generation and clean power generation facilities primarily in the U.S. and Canada.



