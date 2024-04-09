Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 51% of the company

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 25 shareholders own 45% of the company

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Algonquin Power & Utilities, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Algonquin Power & Utilities?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Algonquin Power & Utilities, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It looks like hedge funds own 9.0% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Starboard Value LP is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.0% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.0% and 3.8% of the stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Algonquin Power & Utilities

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own CA$3.9m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 40% stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Algonquin Power & Utilities (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

