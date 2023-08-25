Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Algonquin Power & Utilities:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$480m ÷ (US$18b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Integrated Utilities industry average of 5.1%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Algonquin Power & Utilities' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Algonquin Power & Utilities' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Algonquin Power & Utilities' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.9% from 4.5% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Algonquin Power & Utilities' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Algonquin Power & Utilities. However, total returns to shareholders over the last five years have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Algonquin Power & Utilities does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Algonquin Power & Utilities that you might be interested in.

