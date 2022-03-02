U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.75
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,814.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,206.00
    -33.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.80
    -5.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.02
    +1.42 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.20
    +8.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1102
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3382
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6130
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,002.32
    -252.92 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.12
    -7.42 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,630.53
    +237.50 (+0.90%)
     

Algorand Network Upgrade Expands Smart Contract Functionality with Contract-to-Contract Calls, Releases Post-Quantum Secure Keys for Trustless Cross-Chain Interoperability

·3 min read

In on going delivery of advanced blockchain technology, release demonstrates technical momentum that matches accelerating adoption of Algorand

BOSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorand, the technology company powering the platform for next-generation blockchain-based applications, today announced another major technical release that empowers sophisticated apps and marks a major milestone for cross chain interoperability. Developers are now able to build complex apps for the Algorand ecosystem with smart contract-to-contract calling and network participants can take their first step towards trustless cross-chain interoperability with quantum-secure keys for the upcoming State Proof technology. These network upgrades come on the heels of a $20 million incentive program from the Algorand Foundation focused on developer tooling and EVM compatibility, putting Algorand at the forefront of blockchain interoperability and post-quantum security while providing features for even more advanced decentralized applications.

"The power and composability of Algorand's smart contract platform has transformed in recent months. Developers are building versatile decentralized applications that have and will continue to disrupt a wide variety of industries," said Paul Riegle, Chief Product Officer at Algorand. "With this latest upgrade, Algorand continues its leadership position when it comes to ongoing delivery of highly sophisticated blockchain technology. We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from developers during the beta testing and are excited to roll out these enhancements to the broader blockchain developer ecosystem."

Core components of this release include:

Smart contract compatibility with contract to contract calls. This allows complex dApps to be built that can efficiently and trustlessly interact with other smart contract based dApps to extend functionality and usability. Additional details and background on this tech can be found here.

Post-quantum secure Falcon Keys, Algorand's first major milestone on its path towards trustless cross-chain interoperability. These keys will, in the near future, be used to generate State Proofs, a new blockchain infrastructure that will allow Algorand to be trustlessly accessed in low-power environments like mobile phones, smart watches, and on other blockchains. For more background on State Proofs, please see an overview here.

These features add to Algorand's already advanced tech, high performance and robust developer resources. Smart contracts on Algorand can be written in Python or Reach, making it accessible for developers of all skillsets.

Algorand has experienced zero downtime since launch, helping it become the blockchain of choice for hundreds of organizations launching DeFi protocols, NFTs, payment solutions, regulated digital assets, and more. The network supports applications that can scale to billions of participants, all on a high-speed, carbon-negative, secure and stable blockchain.

To learn more about Algorand and its latest smart contract upgrades, please visit https://developer.algorand.org/.

About Algorand
Algorand is transforming economic models and economies of all kinds. Founded by Turing Award–winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand's high–performing Layer-1 blockchain is unparalleled for bringing fast, frictionless, and inclusive technologies to everyone. Algorand is reshaping every industry–from TradFi and DeFi to new creator economies and beyond. With an extraordinary commitment to interoperability and consistent delivery, our sustainable technology powers more participation, transparency, and efficiency for all. As the technology of choice for 2000+ global organizations, the Algorand ecosystem is transforming the next generation of financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

Media Contact: Ditto PR, algorand@dittopr.co

SOURCE Algorand

Recommended Stories

  • New York Fed's Logan says staff will carefully monitor money markets

    The Federal Reserve's nearly $9 trillion balance sheet has more room to decline than it did the last time the central bank shrank its holdings and policymakers will still watch money markets closely, a senior bank official said on Wednesday. The Fed's standing repo facilities should also serve as a backstop to keep markets stable as the central bank shrinks its bond holdings, said Lorie Logan, an executive vice president with the New York Fed. "Staff will carefully monitor developments in money markets to understand changes in reserve conditions," Logan said during a webinar organized by New York University.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock hit the mark Wednesday afternoon, scoring a 2.5% gain as of 2:45 p.m. ET after the tech giant announced it will hold a "Peek Performance" product launch event on March 8 -- less than a week away. Investors seem so excited about the news, that they're looking right past Apple's other announcement, yesterday, that it will halt product sales in Russia, and remove Russian propaganda/news sites RT News and Sputnik from its outside-Russia Apple Stores, sacrificing both hardware and services revenue in the process. As CNBC reports, Apple just sent out a batch of invitations asking media to tune into its Peek Performance launch event online -- the company's first such event since October 2021.

  • Semiconductor, PC stocks rally after Biden touts importance of U.S. chip manufacturing

    Chip-related stocks and shares of computer makers surged Wednesday following a push by President Joe Biden to pass legislation that would result in more than $50 billion in government subsidies to build out U.S. chip-making capacity.

  • Apple to host spring event next week, low-cost 5G iPhone in focus

    The company is expected to launch a low-cost version of its popular iPhone with 5G, a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini. The new phone would be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years and is rumored to come with an improved camera and a faster processor. IPhones with 5G capabilities have been a big part of Apple's focus for its flagship product, with its latest model iPhone 13 showing off custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds as customers look for powerful devices with better connectivity.

  • Snowflake shares plunge 30% on forecast for weaker growth

    Although a key player in its sector, Snowflake is facing stiff competition from large providers like Microsoft Corp's Azure and Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services. Snowflake, whose customers include more than 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, expects product revenue for fiscal 2023 to grow between 65% and 67%, far lower than 2022's 106%. The metric is crucial for the company which recognizes revenue based on the usage of its software platform.

  • Apple announces new ‘Peek Performance’ event, with host of new products expected

    Apple has announced its next major event. As with other recent Apple keynotes, the event will be broadcast as a live stream from Apple Park, rather than being held in front of a live audience. It will be broadcast live on Apple’s website, it said.

  • U.S. Expects Chinese Tech Firms to Help Choke Off Russia Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington is expected to lean on major Chinese companies from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. to Lenovo Group Ltd. to join U.S.-led sanctions against Russia, aiming to cripple the country’s ability to buy key technologies and components.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionai

  • Polymer’s $3.6M in Seed Funding Says IBC Is the Future of Crypto

    The team plans to make blockchains like Ethereum and Solana more easily compatible with chains built using Cosmos’ Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol.

  • This crazy new battery the size of a salt grain can power a computer

    It seems like technology continues to get smaller and smaller. In the past, cellphones used to be massive, but now you can buy versions that are as powerful as small computers with less bulk than earlier models. A group of scientists at the Chemnitz University of Technology appears to be taking that same approach. Instead … The post This crazy new battery the size of a salt grain can power a computer appeared first on BGR.

  • AppLovin to Acquire Connected-TV Platform Wurl for $430 Million

    Mobile marketing software company AppLovin is jumping into the connected-TV streaming video space with a deal to acquire Wurl for $430 million. With the acquisition, Wurl is expected to retain its brand and operate independently with its existing management team, led by Wurl co-founder and CEO Sean Doherty Sr. The deal, announced Monday, is expected […]

  • 15 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation at every budget

    Cut ties with fiddly wires thanks to the latest in-ear tech from Apple, Sony, Bose and more

  • Nvidia calls in authorities after hackers steal workers' log-ins and leak them online

    Nvidia, the US microchip giant, has alerted authorities after hackers stole employees’ login details and began leaking them online.

  • CSG Celebrates Milestone Implementation of Its Award-Winning Revenue Management SaaS Solution on AWS

    Industry leadership and domain expertise showcased at Mobile World Congress 2022

  • Figma brings whiteboarding to the iPad

    Collaboration has always been at the heart of what Figma does. Founder Dylan Field worked for years before launching Figma with the sole mission of making design a multiplayer game. FigJam is a whiteboarding tool that launched in early 2021 that allows folks within an organization (not just designers) to brainstorm and work together on projects.

  • Ukrainian cyber group to launch guerrilla warfare on Russian power grid

    Russian foreign ministry says its embassies were under cyberattack by ‘cyber terrorists from Ukraine’

  • HMS Core Showcases Future-Facing Open Capabilities at MWC Barcelona 2022, Empowering Developers to Create the Ideal App

    HMS Core has been unveiled to the public at MWC 2022 in Barcelona, exhibiting at three booths in Hall 1 of Fira Gran Via, from February 28 to March 3. The three booths are showcasing the brand-new open capabilities released in HMS Core 6 and highlight two types of services, namely, services tailored for graphics and video, 3D product display, and gaming; services designed for improved operations and expedited growth via sign-in, push notifications, payment, and data analysis. These services addr

  • Get rid of that funky washer odor with these mighty tablets — now $10 for our readers

    The easiest, eco-friendly way to clean the machine that cleans your clothes.

  • Fitbit owners told to stop wearing Ionic smartwatches as they could overheat and burn

    Owners of Fitbit’s Ionic smartwatches have been told to stop wearing them in fear they could overheat and cause burns. More than 100 people have reported being burnt by the watch after its battery overheated, said the US Consumer Product Safety Commission in its announcement. As such, users wore told to “immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches” and contact Fitbit for a refund.

  • Japan confirms cyberattack hit Toyota supplier

    Japan's government said Tuesday that a cyberattack was behind disruption at a Toyota supplier that forced the top-selling automaker to halt operations at domestic plants for a day.

  • Secret misinformation campaign is trying to trick people into using less secure messaging apps, Signal says

    A misinformation campaign is trying to trick people into using less secure messaging apps, Signal has said. Signal is a chat app that is known in large part for protecting messages as they are sent between users, using a technology known as end-to-end encryption. In recent days there have been a run of rumours attempting to suggest that the app has been “hacked and compromised” and that its security has been weakened, Signal said.