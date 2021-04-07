U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

Algorithmia Recognized by CB Insights for a Third Time in its Ranking of the World’s Most Innovative AI Startups

Algorithmia
·3 min read

The MLOps leader was honored for its work helping large enterprises deploy, operate, govern and secure ML models

SEATTLE, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorithmia, the leading provider of enterprise machine learning operations (MLOps) software, has been named to CB Insights annual AI 100 ranking for a third time. The list showcases the most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

Algorithmia’s platform has been used by over 130,000 data scientists in a wide range of organizations. The company’s customers include large and midsize enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, the United Nations and government intelligence agencies. Its momentum is a byproduct of growing interest in AI-based applications and the need organizations have to efficiently, cost-effectively and securely manage their underlying ML models. Algorithmia has made numerous improvements to its platform over the past six months, including the launch of new reporting tools to help enterprises govern the use of ML models.

“This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen. This year’s cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “Last year’s AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including 16 $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year’s class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers and customers.”

“We’re honored to have been included on the CB Insights AI 100 list for a third time,” said Diego Oppenheimer, CEO at Algorithmia. “It’s a testament to the hard work of our team and reflects the market’s direction. Companies are turning to AI for short-term cost-cutting and long-term innovation, and enterprise-grade MLOps is key to achieving both objectives.”

About Algorithmia

For machine learning leaders that need to put ML models into production faster, more securely and cost-effectively within their existing operational processes, Algorithmia is MLOps software that manages all stages of the ML lifecycle within existing operational processes. Unlike inefficient, expensive and insecure do-it-yourself MLOps management solutions that lock users into specific technology stacks, Algorithmia automates ML deployment, optimizes collaboration between operations and development, leverages existing SDLC and CI/CD processes and provides advanced security and governance. Over 130,000 engineers and data scientists have used Algorithmia’s platform to date, including the United Nations, government intelligence agencies and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.algorithmia.com.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

Algorithmia contact:
Kevin Wolf
TGPR
(650) 483-1552
kevin@tgprllc.com

CB Insights contact:
awards@cbinsights.com


