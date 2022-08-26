U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,187.50
    -13.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,199.00
    -74.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,096.75
    -59.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.30
    -7.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.10
    +0.58 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    +0.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9977
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.13
    -0.69 (-3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1784
    -0.0055 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0000
    +0.5300 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,431.29
    -304.93 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.16
    -2.64 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.05
    +22.31 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Algorithmic Stablecoin USDN Falls From Dollar Peg as Liquidity Slumps

Oliver Knight
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • USD=X

Algorithmic stablecoin USDN, which is designed to mimic the value of the U.S. Dollar, has fallen of its peg to $0.91.

  • USDN is backed by the Waves token (WAVES) and leverages the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm.

  • Waves' token is trading 3.86% lower over the past 24-hours, according to CoinGecko.

  • Concerns over the algorithm have previously been raised by the company's founder Sasha Ivanov.

  • "We have to work on the algorithm,” Ivanov said on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” program in June. “And what happens now is kind of inevitable, which is just a test of the whole system.”

  • Algorithmic stablecoins have been in the spotlight this year following the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and the LUNA ecosystem, which saw $83 billion in market cap evaporate in May.

