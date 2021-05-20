Algorithmic Trading Market to grow by $ 3.79 Bn During 2021-2025 | Rise in Integration of Financial Markets to emerge as Major Trend | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 3.79 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the algorithmic trading market to register a CAGR of over 6%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AlgoTrader AG, Argo SE, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC, InfoReach Inc., Optiver VOF, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., Tower Research Capital LLC, uTrade, and VIRTU Financial Inc. are some of the major market participants. The high demand for market surveillance will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Algorithmic Trading Market is segmented as below:
Component
Geography
Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the algorithmic trading market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AlgoTrader AG, Argo SE, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC, InfoReach Inc., Optiver VOF, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., Tower Research Capital LLC, uTrade, and VIRTU Financial Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Algorithmic Trading Market size
Algorithmic Trading Market trends
Algorithmic Trading Market industry analysis
The rise in the integration of financial markets is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, wider bid-ask spread in APAC may threaten the growth of the market.
Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist algorithmic trading market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the algorithmic trading market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the algorithmic trading market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of algorithmic trading market vendors
