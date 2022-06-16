Algorithmic Trading Market: North America to Occupy 34% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with AlgoTrader AG & Argo SE|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The algorithmic trading market size is expected to grow by USD 3.79 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.98% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the algorithmic trading market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. Continuous trade monitoring and surveillance in the trading market, presence of retail and institutional traders, increasing focus on technology development, growing focus on AI and machine learning tools, and presence of prominent vendors are the major factors that will facilitate the algorithmic trading market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Algorithmic Trading Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Algorithmic Trading Market: Vendor Analysis with key offerings

The algorithmic trading market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AlgoTrader AG - The company offers AlgoTrader showing the AlgoTrader live trading front end as well as three example strategies trading Forex, Equities, and Futures.

Argo SE - The company offers Argo Reliable Multicast which is designed to satisfy the high throughput, low latency, scalability, and adaptability demands of modern market data distribution and real-time risk management systems.

Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC - The company offers investment advisory, portfolio, and risk management services.

InfoReach Inc. - The company offers InfoReach Strategy Server which is a powerful algorithmic engine that gives traders the ability to deploy strategies for equities, futures, options, and FX trading without having to invest the time and resources in building and maintaining their own technology infrastructure.

Optiver VOF - The company offers Delta1 that combines a systematic approach with sophisticated pricing models, iterating often to ensure consistent, robust trading performance.

Algorithmic Trading Market: Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The algorithmic trading market is driven by the high demand for market surveillance. In addition, technological advancements are anticipated to boost the growth of the Algorithmic Trading Market. However, the factors such as wider bid-ask spread in APAC may impede the market growth.

Algorithmic Trading Market: Segmentation Analysis

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Solutions - size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Algorithmic Trading Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.07 Performing market contribution North America at 34% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AlgoTrader AG, Argo SE, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC, InfoReach Inc., Optiver VOF, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., Tower Research Capital LLC, uTrade, and VIRTU Financial Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data, that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

