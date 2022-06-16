U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

Algorithmic Trading Market: North America to Occupy 34% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with AlgoTrader AG & Argo SE|Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The algorithmic trading market size is expected to grow by USD 3.79 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.98% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the algorithmic trading market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. Continuous trade monitoring and surveillance in the trading market, presence of retail and institutional traders, increasing focus on technology development, growing focus on AI and machine learning tools, and presence of prominent vendors are the major factors that will facilitate the algorithmic trading market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Algorithmic Trading Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Algorithmic Trading Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the region -Request a sample report

Algorithmic Trading Market: Vendor Analysis with key offerings

The algorithmic trading market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AlgoTrader AG - The company offers AlgoTrader showing the AlgoTrader live trading front end as well as three example strategies trading Forex, Equities, and Futures.

  • Argo SE - The company offers Argo Reliable Multicast which is designed to satisfy the high throughput, low latency, scalability, and adaptability demands of modern market data distribution and real-time risk management systems.

  • Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC - The company offers investment advisory, portfolio, and risk management services.

  • InfoReach Inc. - The company offers InfoReach Strategy Server which is a powerful algorithmic engine that gives traders the ability to deploy strategies for equities, futures, options, and FX trading without having to invest the time and resources in building and maintaining their own technology infrastructure.

  • Optiver VOF - The company offers Delta1 that combines a systematic approach with sophisticated pricing models, iterating often to ensure consistent, robust trading performance.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings -Click now!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Algorithmic Trading Market Analysis Report by Component (solutions and services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/algorithmic-trading-market-industry-analysis

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Algorithmic Trading Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Algorithmic Trading Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Algorithmic Trading Market Forecast Report -Buy Now!

Algorithmic Trading Market: Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The algorithmic trading market is driven by the high demand for market surveillance. In addition, technological advancements are anticipated to boost the growth of the Algorithmic Trading Market. However, the factors such as wider bid-ask spread in APAC may impede the market growth.

Algorithmic Trading Market: Segmentation Analysis

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Solutions - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports:

  • The Dental CAD-CAM Market share is expected to increase by USD 422.68 mn from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6%. Download a sample now!

  • The artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market share is expected to increase by USD 15.14 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 48.22%. Download a sample now!

Algorithmic Trading Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.07

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AlgoTrader AG, Argo SE, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC, InfoReach Inc., Optiver VOF, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., Tower Research Capital LLC, uTrade, and VIRTU Financial Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data, that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Component

  • 5.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AlgoTrader AG

  • 10.4 Argo SE

  • 10.5 Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC

  • 10.6 InfoReach Inc.

  • 10.7 Optiver VOF

  • 10.8 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

  • 10.9 Thomson Reuters Corp.

  • 10.10 Tower Research Capital LLC

  • 10.11 uTrade

  • 10.12 VIRTU Financial Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algorithmic-trading-market-north-america-to-occupy-34-market-share--evolving-opportunities-with-algotrader-ag--argo-setechnavio-301568869.html

SOURCE Technavio

