Algorithmic Trading Market to Record 6% CAGR by 2025 Witnessing Emergence of AlgoTrader AG and Argo SE as Key Market Contributors|Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities with Algorithmic Trading Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Algorithmic Trading Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the algorithmic trading market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.79 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Get Vendor Landscape and Report Scope Insights for Algorithmic Trading Market Right Here!
Fetch Sample Report!

Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The algorithmic trading market report covers the following areas:

  • Algorithmic Trading Market Size

  • Algorithmic Trading Market Trends

  • Algorithmic Trading Market Industry Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AlgoTrader AG, Argo SE, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC, InfoReach Inc., Optiver VOF, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., Tower Research Capital LLC, uTrade, and VIRTU Financial Inc. are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this algorithmic trading market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Grab access to algorithmic trading market report outlook for effective decision making:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44209

Impact of COVID-19

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, the information technology industry is likely to witness mixed impact during the forecast period. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the algorithmic trading market is expected to have positive & superior growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Component, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Solutions was the largest segment in 2020 and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period.

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Technological advancements are key trends likely to influence market growth positively in the long run.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

  • What will be the YOY growth in 2021?
    The YOY growth rate for 2021 is expected at 3.07%.

  • How big is the North America market?
    34% of the growth is likely to get originated from North America.

Attain meticulously researched actionable insights on key factors driving and challenging the market's growth.
View market snapshot before purchasing

High demand for market surveillance, rise in integration of financial markets, and growth in opportunities, as well as demand in APAC, are some of the driving factors offering immense growth opportunities for the market participants. In addition, technological advances, the emergence of portfolio risk solutions, and the adoption of machine learning and AI are some of the prominent trends anticipated to influence the market positively during the next few years. However, lack of awareness and limitations associated with algorithmic trading are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Algorithmic Trading Market is segmented as below:

  • Component

  • Geography

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report that might interest you:

ePedigree Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Intelligence Platform Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist algorithmic trading market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the algorithmic trading market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the algorithmic trading market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of algorithmic trading market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Component

  • Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AlgoTrader AG

  • Argo SE

  • Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC

  • InfoReach Inc.

  • Optiver VOF

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

  • Thomson Reuters Corp.

  • Tower Research Capital LLC

  • uTrade

  • VIRTU Financial Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algorithmic-trading-market-to-record-6-cagr-by-2025-witnessing-emergence-of-algotrader-ag-and-argo-se-as-key-market-contributorstechnavio-301359283.html

SOURCE Technavio

