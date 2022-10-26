U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

AlgoTrader becomes Wyden: A digital asset trading technology company

·3 min read

The global leader in institutional trading technology for digital assets has officially renamed itself to Wyden. With this change, a unified single-brand approach across all market segments is introduced. This is in line with the company's overall strategy to simplify its offering and market appearance as it enters its next stage of growth.

ZURICH, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlgoTrader has officially changed its name to Wyden. By following a focused and simplified single-brand approach across all markets and solutions, the company enhances its customer and brand experience for its global institutional clients.

(PRNewsfoto/Wyden)
(PRNewsfoto/Wyden)

As one of the leading digital asset trading and orchestration technology providers for buy- and sell-side clients that Wyden has become, the company now leaves behind its image as a purely algorithmic trading software vendor. This is part of Wyden's overall strategy and the logical next step given the company's growth and success story in recent years – especially among banking clients.

Wyden's modular trading platform enables custom solutions

Seamless integration with leading custody, core banking and portfolio management system providers make Wyden the leading institutional trading platform that covers the full trade lifecycle for crypto and digital assets – for banks, hedge funds, crypto funds and asset managers alike.

With its modular trading platform, Wyden ensures best execution by defragmenting liquidity through market-wide connectivity and end-to-end trade automation and orchestration – making it the crypto core banking system for financial institutions. The rebranding reflects the company's ambition to grow beyond being a pure OEMS software vendor.

Wyden enters its next stage of growth

Wyden CEO Andy Flury has proudly anticipated the renaming: "We have come a long way from our beginning as a quant-oriented vendor to become an integrated digital asset trading technology provider serving as the infrastructure backbone for financial institutions – but our DNA is still that of a tech company. Today it is about cryptocurrencies, yet in the future every type of asset from shares to real estate and art will be tokenized – requiring a new generation of financial technology. And we at Wyden are striving to build that for our clients."

Felix Saible, Chief Marketing Officer at Wyden, added: "By creating a strong and unique brand we offer enhanced orientation and guidance across our global markets, which pays off in terms of company value. I am pleased that the rebranding comes amid a highly successful year in terms of banking client and headcount growth, and will mark another milestone in 2022 – altogether making a fine baseline for our upcoming series B."

About Wyden

Wyden is the global leader in institutional digital asset trading technology. By covering the entire trade lifecycle and supporting seamless custody, core banking and portfolio management system integration as well as full trade lifecycle automation, the Wyden platform streamlines digital assets trading. Engineered by a team of trading system veterans and crypto asset experts, Wyden offers best-in-class integrated infrastructure solutions that meet the highest institutional needs. Wyden has offices in Zurich, New York and Singapore.

To learn more visit wyden.io.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928089/Wyden_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Felix Saible
media@algotrader.com
+41 44 291 14 85

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/algotrader-becomes-wyden-a-digital-asset-trading-technology-company-301658904.html

