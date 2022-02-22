U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,270.08
    -78.79 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,376.06
    -703.12 (-2.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,261.92
    -286.14 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,974.42
    -34.91 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.07
    +1.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.20
    +5.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.26 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9220
    -0.0100 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3579
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9560
    +0.2570 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,686.02
    -72.87 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.88
    +24.59 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

ALI Excavation Group tackles the renovation of the Port of Ste-Catherine's infrastructures with a contract of more than $5.5M

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - One of Canada's smallest but most strategic harbours, the Port of Ste-Catherine, near the Lachine Rapids and facing Île-du-Seigneur on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, will be restored to its former glory within the next two years, thanks to major infrastructure renewal work that will result in the construction of more than 1.5 kilometers of storm water pipes, drainage and concrete slab repairs.

Creativity and engineering are on the order of the day at ALI Excavation for major excavation work in the middle of winter. (CNW Group/ALI Excavation Group)
Creativity and engineering are on the order of the day at ALI Excavation for major excavation work in the middle of winter. (CNW Group/ALI Excavation Group)

This was announced today by Marc-André Loiselle, President and Chief Executive Officer of the ALI Excavation Group, who stated that the execution of the work had to deal with major issues due to the presence of rock, the proximity of waterways, and the excavation of trenches more than 7.0 m deep. Also, the sequence of work orchestrated by Ali Excavation posed multiple challenges, including not interfering with the proper logistics of port operations, ensuring the free flow of routine daily activities, and dealing with extremely tight deadlines.

"The presence of an important pumping system and the renovation of 7 water treatment units also represent another challenge from the point of view of excavation, which is carried out during the winter period," continued Mr. Loiselle, while emphasizing all the expertise of his company and its employees in the field of civil engineering work under construction, with a view to efficiency, productivity and safety.

Excavation work began in late January 2022. Sawing, vertical drilling and concreting will be carried out starting in February and will be executed throughout the winter. The paving work will be carried out with the arrival of good weather and optimal climatic conditions next spring. The 375 mm to 675 mm diameter pipes that will be replaced over a distance of 1.5 kilometers are at the heart of this thorny civil engineering mandate.

"The construction of the Côte-Sainte-Catherine lock of the St. Lawrence Seaway, which has passed through Sainte-Catherine since the late 1950s, was the source of the municipality's growth and development," said Mr. Loiselle, noting that the municipality had become an important commercial area due to its location along Route 132.

In fact, the Sainte-Catherine wharf, also known as the Baillargeon wharf, marked an important milestone late last summer, concluded Mr. Loiselle, when it received wind turbine parts from Europe destined for a local renewable energy project in the Montérégie region: one of the largest shipments in its history.

The work will take two years to complete.

SOURCE ALI Excavation Group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c2273.html

Recommended Stories

  • Delivering for Good: How FedEx Uses Its Global Network and Logistics Expertise to Help People and Communities in Need.

    First in a series.

  • Government of Canada announces over $18.8 million in support for the air transportation ecosystem in British Columbia

    In a country as large as Canada, air connectivity is critical to the prosperity of all Canadians. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted regional air transportation ecosystems, affecting economies, communities and businesses across the country.

  • Dry Powder Cache Led to Record Private Equity Dealmaking in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity and venture capital firms had a record year for dealmaking, driven by a pandemic-led drop in valuations and stockpiles of dry powder.Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateEU’s Borrell Urges Sanctions Against ‘Oligarchs’: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the WestAround 27,000

  • Kenyan food prices: Why have they gone up so much?

    As Kenyans take to social media to lament rising costs, we look at what is behind the rising cost of living.

  • Iraq’s second largest lake drying up, turning up dead fish

    Iraq’s Razzaza Lake was once a tourist attraction known for its beautiful scenery and an abundance of fish that locals depended on. Now, dead fish litter its shores and the once-fertile lands around it have turned into a barren desert. One of Iraq’s largest lakes, the man-made Razzaza is seeing a significant decline in water levels and has been hit by pollution and high levels of salinity.

  • Ethiopia starts generating power from River Nile dam

    A "monumental day" for Ethiopia but Egypt and Sudan fear it will reduce their share of Nile waters.

  • You’re Cleaning Your Fridge Wrong. Here’s the Right Way to Do It

    Think taking that wet sponge you've had sitting in your sink all week to wipe down your fridge is all you need to get it nice and tidy? Think again!

  • About half of Iowa's assessed waterways listed as impaired in biannual DNR report

    Iowa DNR says parts of 751 lakes, rivers, streams are impaired. It seeks to remove 48 waterways from the impairment list, prepared every two years.

  • Meituan Shows China Tech Isn’t Delivering Yet

    Investors had hoped that the new year would bring a reprieve from the regulatory crackdown that punished shares in 2021. Those hopes may have been premature.

  • ECB Shift May Also End World’s Longest-Running Subzero Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSeparatists Nod Escalates Putin’s Feud With West: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe world’s longest experiment in negative interest rates m

  • Itau BBA predicts Brazilian fixed income issues to rise this year, M&A volume stable

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Executives of Itau Unibanco Holding SA wholesale unit Itau BBA said on Monday they expect Brazilian companies to issue more fixed income instruments this year and sell less equity, as markets prepare for pre-election volatility. Itau BBA director for corporate and investment banking, Cristiano Guimaraes, predicted at a news conference that the volume of equity issues to fall this year and a rise in the sale of fixed income instruments. Despite higher volatility, some transactions are going well in the equity capital markets, Guimaraes said.

  • Tech Stocks Roundup: Wage Wars at Apple; plus, Crypto's Trust Troubles

    Check out the latest news and performance numbers from the top technology and MMANG stocks like Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, Intel, Roblox and more.

  • Mubadala Leads $500M Funding for Princeton Digital Group

    Data-center operator Princeton Digital Group has pulled in over $500 million in a round led by Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment. Princeton Digital Group Chairman & CEO Rangu Salgame discusses global expansion plans, plus his growth sector outlook for data centers. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Sweden’s Hot Economy Sparks Riksbank Split Over Stimulus Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Leads UN Condemnation of Russian Actions: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPressure is piling up on Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingve

  • Tencent Leads China Tech Selloff Amid Fears of Further Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares had their worst two-day drop since July due to renewed fears Beijing may roll out more restrictions for private enterprise. Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 Millio

  • Volkswagen’s Porsche IPO Won’t Put Investors First

    A deal to give the luxury-car brand its own stock-market listing would be more about raising money for VW’s electric-vehicle push than unlocking value for shareholders.

  • Stocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and index futures slumped as the standoff over Ukraine appeared to worsen. Russian stocks sank the most since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the ruble weakened a third straight day.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto

  • European stocks and U.S. equity futures slide as Kremlin says U.S-Russia summit not a done deal

    Optimism returned for Monday, with U.S. futures also gaining as investors welcomed news of a potential meeting this week between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis ripples through markets

    Stock markets tumbled on Tuesday while bonds and commodities rallied after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. “That, coupled with a great uncertainty as to the ability of the United States to actually address the Russian-Ukrainian situation, magnifies the volatility factor.”