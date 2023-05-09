Alia Therapeutics appoints Adel Nada as Independent Board Director

MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Alia Therapeutics, a Trento-based start-up specializing in innovative treatments for rare genetic diseases through next-generation gene editing technology, announced the appointment of Adel Nada as an independent member of the Board of Directors.

Adel Nada is Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of GentiBio, a biotherapeutics company that is developing engineered regulatory T cells (Tregs) programmed to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Prior to joining GentiBio, Adel was the Chief Medical Officer of Casebia Therapeutics, where he worked on advancing engineered regulatory T cell therapeutics.

Over the past 15 years, he has successfully led translational and immunology programs for experimental and approved therapies, spanning small and large molecules, as well as engineered immune cell products.

Paola Pozzi, Partner at Sofinnova Partners and a member of Alia's Board of Directors, said: "Adel's experience and knowledge of the field will help guide Alia towards the next stage in its development. We feel very fortunate to have such an esteemed leader join our Board of Directors."

Adel Nada, Independent Board Director of Alia, said: "I'm delighted to have been invited to join the board of such a compelling biotech with a very differentiated genome editing platform. I look forward to advancing Alia's platforms and pipeline to enable novel, tailored gene editing strategies that have the potential to overcome current limitations of genome editing and bring more therapies to patients with underserved and currently untreatable diseases and conditions."

Letizia Goretti, Chief Executive Officer of Alia, said: "Adel's experience in biotech is both broad and deep. We are really excited to partner with him as Alia's growth accelerates."

Adel received his medical degree from Alexandria University in Egypt and his master's degree in clinical research from the Pharmacology Dept. at Rush University in Chicago, where he also held an academic position and practiced for 10 years in affiliated hospitals.

About Alia Therapeutics

Alia Therapeutics is an Italian biotech start-up whose mission is to develop innovative treatments for incurable genetic diseases using gene editing technology. The company was founded in October 2018 by Anna Cereseto and a group of researchers from CIBIO, the biotech department of the University of Trento, who discovered the core CRISPR technologies exploited by the start-up. Read more at aliatherapeutics.com

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.5 billion under management. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com

For more information about Sofinnova Telethon, visit https://sofinnovapartners.com/strategy/telethon

