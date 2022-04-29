Aliaswire Executives to Present at Nacha Payments Event

Aliaswire, Inc.

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives from Aliaswire , a provider of bill payment and credit solutions for businesses and banks, will be featured presenters at the 2022 Nacha Smarter Faster PaymentsTM Conference next week in Nashville, Tennessee. The event takes place May 1-4 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.



Aliaswire President Scott Goldthwaite will be part of a panel discussion on reducing payment risk and maintaining compliance with Nacha’s new Phixius account validation service. Nirmal Kumar, Aliaswire’s Chief Technology Officer, will co-present with Christopher Chazin, Director and North America Product Head, Emerging Domestic and Cross-Border Receivables, and Instant Payments at Citi, on the emergence of real-time payments and their impact on the customer experience.

Smarter Faster Payments is Nacha’s annual conference, providing payments education, a dynamic exhibit hall, and valuable networking opportunities for attendees. The event is designed for a diversity of organizations interested in driving innovation, delivering value through new solutions and services, and employing these offerings to meet their business needs and/or those of their customers.

Session descriptions:

Reducing Payment Risk and Maintaining Compliance with Nacha’s Phixius Service

Sun. May 1st, 2:05 - 02:55 PM

Financial institutions, payment processers, fintechs and companies alike are increasingly challenged to mitigate payment fraud, increase certainty for payment routing, and, all the while, comply with pertinent regulations, including the Nacha Operating Rules. Stakeholders have turned to Nacha to help reduce payment data supply chain friction for exchanging and validating information for these purposes. In this session, presenters will provide an overview of the Nacha Phixius peer-to-peer network for payment data exchange and validation, and present case studies for leveraging Phixius.

Speakers:

Story continues

Robert Unger, AAP, Senior Director, Product Management & Strategic Initiatives, Nacha

Todd P. Youngren, President, Avenu

Scott E. Goldthwaite, President, Aliaswire

George Throckmorton, Managing Director, Nacha

Real-Time Bill Payment: A Next Generation Solution for Billers & Consumers

Mon. May 2, 2:10 - 03:00 PM

To successfully compete in the marketplace, billers need to offer a variety of bill payment options and related capabilities that meet their customers’ evolving needs and rising expectations. In particular, real-time solutions, such as Request for Payment (RfP) and instant account validation capabilities, provide an opportunity to drive efficiency and optimize the customer experience. This session will address how changes in the industry are impacting both billers and consumers and identify potential use cases for new real-time capabilities.

Speakers:

Nirmal Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, Aliaswire

Christopher Chazin, Director and North America Product Head, Emerging Domestic and Cross-Border Receivables, and Instant Payments at Citi

About Aliaswire, Inc.

Aliaswire is a fintech company based in Boston with a history of innovation in payments. The company supports leading financial institutions and merchant services providers with bill pay through DirectBiller® and small business credit solutions through PayVus®. For more information, visit https://www.aliaswire.com/.

CONTACT: Media Contact for Aliaswire Tim Walsh timw@walshgroupmarketing.com 617.512.1641



