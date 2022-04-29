U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,241.19
    -46.31 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,762.19
    -154.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,695.97
    -175.56 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.94
    +33.90 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.45
    +1.09 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.40
    +19.10 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    +0.0470 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2550
    +0.0091 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2850
    -0.5520 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,058.10
    -370.89 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.74
    -11.62 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.33
    +20.14 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Aliaswire Executives to Present at Nacha Payments Event

Aliaswire, Inc.
·2 min read
Aliaswire, Inc.
Aliaswire, Inc.

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives from Aliaswire, a provider of bill payment and credit solutions for businesses and banks, will be featured presenters at the 2022 Nacha Smarter Faster PaymentsTM Conference next week in Nashville, Tennessee. The event takes place May 1-4 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

Aliaswire President Scott Goldthwaite will be part of a panel discussion on reducing payment risk and maintaining compliance with Nacha’s new Phixius account validation service. Nirmal Kumar, Aliaswire’s Chief Technology Officer, will co-present with Christopher Chazin, Director and North America Product Head, Emerging Domestic and Cross-Border Receivables, and Instant Payments at Citi, on the emergence of real-time payments and their impact on the customer experience.

Smarter Faster Payments is Nacha’s annual conference, providing payments education, a dynamic exhibit hall, and valuable networking opportunities for attendees. The event is designed for a diversity of organizations interested in driving innovation, delivering value through new solutions and services, and employing these offerings to meet their business needs and/or those of their customers.

Session descriptions:

Reducing Payment Risk and Maintaining Compliance with Nacha’s Phixius Service
Sun. May 1st, 2:05 - 02:55 PM
Financial institutions, payment processers, fintechs and companies alike are increasingly challenged to mitigate payment fraud, increase certainty for payment routing, and, all the while, comply with pertinent regulations, including the Nacha Operating Rules. Stakeholders have turned to Nacha to help reduce payment data supply chain friction for exchanging and validating information for these purposes. In this session, presenters will provide an overview of the Nacha Phixius peer-to-peer network for payment data exchange and validation, and present case studies for leveraging Phixius.

Speakers:

  • Robert Unger, AAP, Senior Director, Product Management & Strategic Initiatives, Nacha

  • Todd P. Youngren, President, Avenu

  • Scott E. Goldthwaite, President, Aliaswire

  • George Throckmorton, Managing Director, Nacha

Real-Time Bill Payment: A Next Generation Solution for Billers & Consumers
Mon. May 2, 2:10 - 03:00 PM
To successfully compete in the marketplace, billers need to offer a variety of bill payment options and related capabilities that meet their customers’ evolving needs and rising expectations. In particular, real-time solutions, such as Request for Payment (RfP) and instant account validation capabilities, provide an opportunity to drive efficiency and optimize the customer experience. This session will address how changes in the industry are impacting both billers and consumers and identify potential use cases for new real-time capabilities.

Speakers:
Nirmal Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, Aliaswire
Christopher Chazin, Director and North America Product Head, Emerging Domestic and Cross-Border Receivables, and Instant Payments at Citi

About Aliaswire, Inc.
Aliaswire is a fintech company based in Boston with a history of innovation in payments. The company supports leading financial institutions and merchant services providers with bill pay through DirectBiller® and small business credit solutions through PayVus®. For more information, visit https://www.aliaswire.com/.

CONTACT: Media Contact for Aliaswire Tim Walsh timw@walshgroupmarketing.com 617.512.1641


Recommended Stories

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Apple beats earnings estimates, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Apple's Q2 earnings and revenue beats.

  • Buffett successor Greg Abel is a ‘regular guy’ from Iowa with a ‘shocking workload’

    Greg Abel of Des Moines assumes his role of successor in waiting to Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting approaches. Is he ready?

  • AbbVie Crumbles On Mixed Earnings, Slashes 2022 Profit Outlook

    AbbVie beat first-quarter earnings forecasts, though sales came in light and the firm cut its 2022 profit guide. AbbVie stock fell Friday.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Apple unnerves investors with '$4 billion to $8 billion' guidance

    Even mighty Apple isn't immune to the ongoing effects of a global pandemic.

  • Can Social Security Be Grossed Up?

    If you're a retiree who depends on Social Security, in some cases you can gross up your Social Security income on financial paperwork. You would do this to make your income more accurately represent the equivalent amount of earned income … Continue reading → The post Can Social Security Be Grossed Up? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    One of my favorite pairings when looking for new investments to buy is the simple match of declining prices and high expected revenue growth. In today's market, we have no shortage of this investment style to choose from -- particularly in the technology sector. Now that they are trading at significant discounts, it is time to revisit our investment thesis for each stock and see how adding to them could help fund an early retirement.

  • Column: Is Elon Musk already looking to bail out of his Twitter deal?

    Elon Musk has appeared to waste no time before violating his merger agreement with Twitter.

  • These 2 Oil Stocks Are ‘Top Picks’ Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    2022 has brought us crazy volatility and some serious cross currents in the commodities markets. Rising inflation is putting downward pressure on demand, but increased prices in commodities, especially oil and other fuels, is partly to blame for that inflation – and consumers simply cannot cut all demand for fuel. At the same time, supply chains are still tangled, and the return of severe lockdown policies in China are impacting both supply and demand in the world’s second largest economy – and

  • AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm Stocks Fall After Intel Flags Problems Ahead

    PC sales are slowing as the Covid-19 pandemic phase looks to be ending and the economic outlook is uncertain, raising concerns for chip makers.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Alibaba Stock Surges As Crackdown Fears Ease, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba was poised for a sharply higher open Friday on reports Beijing is ready to stimulate the economy further amid widespread Covid lockdowns. Alibaba stock has been hit hard by selling in recent weeks and could try to break out of its downtrend soon, but is BABA stock a buy right now? Sentiment was also positive around Alibaba stock and other Chinese stocks like JD.com, Pinduoduo after Bloomberg reported that Beijing is in talks with the U.S. to allow regulators to conduct on-site audits of U.S.-listed Chinese firms.

  • Netflix Torpedoed Warner Bros. Discovery Stock. 2 Top Execs Scooped Up Shares.

    CEO David Zaslav and Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels bought a combined $1.5 million of shares of the media giant this week.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Dives As Generics, Revlimid Rivals Slam 2022 Outlook

    Bristol Myers Squibb cut its 2022 guidance Friday amid patent losses and Revlimid erosion. In response, BMY stock tumbled.

  • Robinhood stock falls on earnings miss, lower active users

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down quarterly earnings for Robinhood.

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • RECONAFRICA EXTENSION TO THE LETTER OF INTENT WITH NAMCOR

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) wishes to announce that, further to its announcement on February 6, 2022, it has entered into an extension to the Letter of Intent with its partner, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (PTY) LTD ("NAMCOR"), to acquire half of NAMCOR's 10% carried participating interest in the approximate 6.3 million acres petroleum exploration licence (PEL 73) in the Kavango basin, NE Namibia

  • Amazon stock plunges after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.