U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.00
    +15.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,697.00
    +109.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,771.50
    +39.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.00
    +10.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.67
    +0.47 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.10
    -3.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    -0.63 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2326
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6950
    +0.8200 (+0.63%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,413.90
    +373.96 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    601.52
    +358.84 (+147.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,625.99
    +107.74 (+0.39%)
     

Alibaba’s $32 Billion Day Signals Breakups Ahead for China Tech

Jane Zhang, Zheping Huang and Henry Ren
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s overhaul could serve as a template for a restructuring of China Tech itself: a shake-up that achieves Beijing’s aim of carving up the country’s tech titans while unlocking potentially billions of dollars in pent-up shareholder value.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China’s online commerce leader surprised markets by announcing Tuesday plans to split its $220 billion empire into six units that will individually raise funds and explore initial public offerings. In executing the biggest overhaul in its history, Alibaba manages to address two objectives that have eluded many of its rivals — appeasing both a government distrustful of Big Tech and investors traumatized by a years-long regulatory crackdown.

Its shares soared more than 14% in New York trading, adding about $32 billion to its market value. Rivals including Tencent Holdings Ltd. also surged, on anticipation that Alibaba’s peers might explore similar actions in a loosened regulatory regime.

The shift to a holding company structure is rare for major Chinese tech firms and could present a template for peers such as WeChat operator Tencent. Xi Jinping’s administration had long criticized the influence of online platforms, worried that concentrating power and data among a few tech companies suppresses innovation and threatens the Party’s grip on power. Alibaba and Tencent invested in hundreds of startups over the years, often helping shape entire segments of the consumer internet from ride-hailing to grocery delivery.

Alibaba’s restructuring marks a departure from the internet company’s traditional preference for keeping most of its operations under one roof, running everything from supermarkets to datacenters under the main Alibaba umbrella. Decentralizing the company’s business lines and decision-making power addresses one of Beijing’s primary goals during its sweeping crackdown. Another key priority is jumpstarting growth after years of Covid Zero restrictions depressed activity across the world’s No. 2 economy.

“For Beijing, it addresses the concern over the abuse of monopolistic power by internet behemoths,” Evercore ISI analysts Neo Wang and Gin Wang wrote. “The split-up could also serve as a template for Alibaba’s peers, but we don’t expect any imminent similar move.”

Read more: Splitting Up an Empire: Here Are Alibaba’s Six Main Businesses

Alibaba’s announcement Tuesday coincided with the return of its billionaire co-founder Jack Ma to China after more than a year abroad. The timing spurred speculation that the government was finally taking the shackles off one of the country’s best-known corporate names — before unfettering other corners of the private sector to try and rejuvenate a country shattered by years of punishing pandemic restrictions.

It’s also a strong signal that Alibaba is ready to tap investors and public markets, after the Xi Jinping administration’s clampdown on internet spheres wiped out more than $500 billion of its value. Tuesday’s overhaul frees up Alibaba’s main divisions from e-commerce and media to the cloud to operate with far more autonomy, laying the foundation for future spinoffs and market debuts.

“Beijing didn’t break up any business line of Alibaba, meaning ‘baby Alibabas’ still maintain their market share in respective areas, including monopolistic power in online retail,” the Evercore analysts wrote.

Beyond domestic politics, bankers and investors applauded the move. Corporate splits often generate value for shareholders by focusing attention on lucrative businesses hived off from the parent, or can improve parts of the company by sidelining loss-making divisions. Bernstein analysts including Robin Zhu said Alibaba’s business units could be worth much more than the company as a whole. They estimate that Alibaba’s shares could be worth as much as $164 each under a sum of the parts analysis, compared with a closing price of $86.12 before the announcement.

“Alibaba is telling the market that it is missing something,” said Jonathan Pines, lead portfolio manager for Asia ex-Japan at Federated Hermes. “The reason why the stock price rallied is both because there is indeed value there, but just as much because the company is signaling that it wants that value to be recognized — that it is on the side of shareholders.”

Of the six new divisions, the burgeoning cloud business attracted outsized investor attention. Group Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang will head up Alibaba’s cloud intelligence division, a nod to the growing role that artificial intelligence will play in the e-commerce leader’s portfolio in the long run.

The business, known within China as Aliyun, houses its Slack-like Dingtalk app and provides cloud computing and data-processing services worldwide. Born out of the need for computing power to support Alibaba’s massive e-commerce operation, it leads Asia ahead of rivals such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Corp.’s Azure, according to its website.

The division had consistently been Alibaba’s fastest-growing, and now also leads its effort to develop technology such as the generative AI services that have taken the industry by storm since the November introduction of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“There are parts that the regulator is more keen to see develop than others. Cloud for instance is likely the first to get public funding, while some others that do not help the digitalization of the economy get lower priority,” said Yang Wei, a fund manager with Longwin Investment Management Co.

Read more: Baidu’s Market Roller Coaster Shows What’s Riding on Its Chatbot

Analysts also singled out Cainiao — the logistics business that underpins Alibaba’s online commerce operations — as well as the on-demand services unit that houses gig economy operations such as the Ele.me meal delivery arm that competes with bigger rival Meituan domestically.

“Especially for the cloud and Cainiao businesses, both of which have showed their ability to generate profit, they will more likely pursue independent IPOs,” said Shawn Yang, Managing Director at Blue Lotus Capital Advisors.

Alibaba has had previous success with spinoffs. It hived off Alipay in 2010, an unpopular move at the time that nonetheless led to the creation of Ant Group Co. The fintech affiliate controlled by Ma was on the verge of pulling off the world’s largest IPO before Beijing pulled the plug, and has said it would consider a second run at the market.

Some analysts speculated that Alibaba’s move might pave the way for its giant fintech affiliate to follow, although the two companies operate independently and autonomously.

“I guess that the warm tailwind from the policy front continues to blow,” said Xiadong Bao, fund manager at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management. “Together with yesterday’s headline of Jack Ma and today’s news on private sector entrepreneurs, these changes of perception should help the market to confirm that China is refocused on growth.”

--With assistance from April Ma, Charlotte Yang and Vlad Savov.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lululemon Jumps As Outlook Exceeds Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares jumped after the company gave an annual outlook that surpassed analysts’ expectations, driven by high demand for activewear, even as it deals with nagging inventory issues that ate into margins.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on

  • Vietnam’s GDP Growth Eases in First Quarter as Exports Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s economic growth decelerated more than expected in the first quarter as exports slumped.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksGross domestic product rose 3.32% in the three months to March compared to a year earlier, slowing fro

  • Apple Advertising Business Is Underappreciated, Analyst Says

    Apple has opportunities to increase its advertising sales business, and nearly quadruple it by 2026, a Wall Street analyst says.

  • Ciena Is Taking On Cisco And Huawei In This New Router Market

    Ciena's entry into the edge router market for telecom firms will be a catalyst for shares, said one analyst who upgraded the stock.

  • Alibaba Is Laying the Ground for a Breakup. Amazon and Alphabet Should Consider Doing the Same.

    The Chinese tech company announced it will break itself into six pieces. The move gave Alibaba's shares a shot in the arm.

  • US consumer finance chief calls for better risk management at banks, fintechs

    The recent failures of mid-size U.S. lenders show the need for more robust risk management at banks and fintechs, along with improved regulation, the head of the top consumer financial watchdog agency said on Tuesday. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra told a gathering of retail bankers in Las Vegas that regulators were looking at liquidity, interest-rate risk management, capital frameworks, resolution planning and stress testing. "It will be good for the industry to have some honest conversations with itself about what is the way for the regulatory framework to not create this type of risk," Chopra said.

  • Alibaba Stock Soars. An Unprecedented Shakeup Could Unlock Major Value.

    Alibaba will split itself into six units in a bid to unlock shareholder value. It's the biggest overhaul in the history of one of China's most important companies.

  • 'Starbucks may serve as a leading indicator of where [the restaurant] industry is headed': Analyst

    Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Howard Schultz is scheduled to testify before the Senate HELP, here's how it could impact the rest of the industry.

  • US Housing Cools Further, With Prices Down 3% From the Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The US housing slump stretched into a seventh month in January.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureHome prices nationally fell 0.2% from December, according to seasonally adjusted data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller. The index is now

  • Instant View: Alibaba to split into six units

    Alibaba splits business into six groups

  • Amazon reportedly considering purchase of AMC Entertainment

    Amazon is reportedly looking into the potential purchase of AMC Entertainment and its chain of movie theaters as a means of boosting its physical marketing presence.

  • Tim Seymour Tells Investors Where The Opportunity In The Market Is Following SVB Collapse

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has caused a massive disruption in government bond markets, leading to concerns over the broader financial sector in the U.S. The event sparked a sudden move towards safe havens, causing bond prices to soar. This has upended one of the most popular hedge fund trades of recent years, as analysts and investors say that this has collided with the huge consensus trade in markets that interest rates would keep climbing to combat inflation and bond prices would cont

  • Alibaba Leads China Tech Gains as Investors Cheer Breakup Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech shares jumped on optimism that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s plan to split up its business will mean the further easing of regulatory constraints for the sector. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksShares of Alibaba surged

  • Elon Musk Bids Farewell to the Metaverse

    The CEO of Tesla compared what was presented as the next big thing in tech a year ago to a disease that had infected the world.

  • The U.S. drops the hammer on Binance: What it means and what we still don’t know

    The CFTC’s lawsuit against Binance is a major escalation by the U.S. government against the company and the broader crypto industry.

  • Micron Sales Forecast Spurs Hope That Worst of Slump Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a better forecast for the current quarter than some analysts had feared, sparking hope that the worst of a brutal industry slump may be over. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Show

  • Stock Market Weakens; Warren Buffett Makes A Quick $450 Million; Micron Stock Slides Ahead Of Earnings

    Tech led the stock market lower Tuesday, with major benchmarks weakening in the last hour. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett made $450 million on Occidental Petroleum after a Cowen upgrade. Berkshire added more shares in March.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go