Alibaba CEO Says May Cede Control of Some Businesses Over Time

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will consider gradually giving up control of some of its main businesses, after completing a major overhaul to create six new companies that may debut on public markets.

China’s online commerce leader unveiled plans this week to split its $250 billion empire six ways, a historic restructuring that frees up divisions from e-commerce and media to the cloud to operate more autonomously and seek initial public offerings. Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang on Thursday declined to specify a timeline for that except to say they will evaluate market conditions.

Alibaba’s board will initially remain in control of each of the six but intends to reduce its role over time. The idea is to become more of an asset or capital backer than to intervene in their businesses, Zhang told analysts on a conference call.

The biggest overhaul in Alibaba’s history could serve as a model for a shake-up of the broader technology sector, achieving Beijing’s aim of curtailing increasingly powerful private firms while unlocking shareholder value.

Alibaba has gained more than $30 billion of market value since Tuesday’s announcement, which also fired up a rally in fellow Chinese technology shares.

--With assistance from Sarah Zheng, Zheping Huang and Vlad Savov.

