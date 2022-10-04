U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,747.50
    +57.25 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,902.00
    +364.00 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,510.25
    +224.50 (+1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.40
    +30.50 (+1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.13
    +0.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.80
    +7.80 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.82
    +0.23 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9887
    +0.0060 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.30
    -2.32 (-7.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1332
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7800
    +0.1600 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,913.84
    +701.32 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.66
    +17.30 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,033.96
    +125.20 (+1.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Alibaba.com Announces Expansion of Manifest Grants Program; Notable U.S.-Based Partners Include Indiegogo, Payoneer, and Black Entrepreneurs Day

·5 min read

Alibaba.com's Manifest Grants Program to commit a total of US $750,000 to support American small and medium-sized businesses; additional partners include Hello Alice and AMZScout

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, one of the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplaces and a business unit of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), announced today an additional four program partners to its Manifest Grants Program designed to support U.S.-based small and mid-sized businesses. This news comes on the heels of its launch of the Manifest Grants Program, a commitment of US $750,000 that helps new entrepreneurs succeed in today's digital age through ecommerce channels, established in cooperation with Hello Alice.

Hand-selected partners engaged with the Manifest Grants Program include: Black Entrepreneurs Day, Indiegogo, Payoneer (NASDAQ:PAYO), and AMZScout. Together, these organizations will offer Alibaba.com Manifest Grants Program applicants and 50 grant recipients a wide range of resources, educational opportunities, and marketing tools to support the growth of their businesses.

"The addition of these highly respected organizations to our Manifest Grants Program will allow participants a vast array of supportive resources and networks to build their small businesses in this challenging market environment," said Stephen Kuo, President of Alibaba.com North America. "The goal of the program is to help small and medium-sized businesses boost their competitive edge, and that's exactly why we chose to work with this group of incredible partners. We're excited to find ways to expand our program with some of the world's best known small business resources and offer a robust support system to motivated entrepreneurs."

The Alibaba.com Manifest Grants Program reinforces the company's commitment to supporting American SMBs as they continue to face increased challenges in an uncertain economic environment. Last year, Alibaba.com selected 50 small businesses from a pool of more than 12,000 applicants to receive grants enabling them to succeed in today's digital age through e-commerce channels. Almost 80% of these recipients were persons of color, and 78% of the winning businesses were founded by women, underscoring the importance of increasing representation and access to entrepreneurial resources within the SMB community.

Alibaba.com will sponsor and participate in Black Entrepreneurs Day, created by FUBU Founder Daymond John, which will be streamed online from the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem on October 27th. At Black Entrepreneurs Day, Alibaba.com will lead a conversation on innovations and initiatives that can support small businesses and entrepreneurs through technology, grants, and education. Additionally, one top Manifest grant recipient will receive a one-on-one mentorship session with Daymond John.

"We are excited to have Alibaba.com on board as a partner for Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022," says John." The show will air live from Harlem's world-famous Apollo Theater, and together, we will work to empower and educate even more founders from underrepresented groups."

All applicants for the 2022 Alibaba.com Manifest Grants Program will be eligible for free access to the Indiegogo Education Center Plus for one month, and a free seven-day trial of AMZScout's products and services. The 50 grant recipients will be eligible to be featured as part of the Indiegogo Alibaba.com grant recipient collection, and Indiegogo will offer each of them a complimentary crowdfunding campaign consultation. They will also receive 10 free product ideas and analysis with the purchase of the annual bundle from AMZScout, and grant recipients that sign up and receive a Payoneer account have the opportunity to collect an award of as much as $5,000 into their Payoneer accounts.

"The Manifest Grants Program serves as an avenue to support innovative small businesses in crucial phases of their development," said Becky Center, CEO of Indiegogo. "Our goal is to both open doors to new funding sources and offer entrepreneurs a platform where they launch new and groundbreaking ideas."

"Finding inspiration, innovating and iterating on product lines helps small businesses stand out in today's crowded market," said Paul Ryskov, CEO of AMZScout. "As part of Alibaba's Manifest Grants Program, we're excited to help inspire business owners bringing new products to the table and cultivate successful ventures for years to come."

"We are excited to partner with Alibaba.com and offer the diverse pool of Manifest Grants Program participants not just prize money, but also the opportunity to join the global Payoneer ecosystem so they can grow their businesses across borders," said Ya Wen, SVP Americas, Payoneer. "Whether making international payments, receiving funds, paying taxes or accessing capital, Payoneer opens SMBs up to economic opportunity on a global scale, and we look forward to working with the US winners to achieve this."

For the 2022 Manifest Grants Program, Alibaba.com and its partners have committed to distribute a total of $750,000 to fifty American small businesses, each of which will receive US $10,000 in cash and US $5,000 towards logistics support when sourcing on Alibaba.com. Program partners provide guidance for all aspects of the business, from innovation, product development and financial assistance.

Applications for the 2022 Manifest Grants Program are now open; if you are interested in applying for this opportunity, please visit https://helloalice.com/grants/alibaba/. To set up a press interview, please contact alibaba@finnpartners.com.

About Alibaba.com

The first business unit of Alibaba Group, Alibaba.com is the leading platform for global B2B ecommerce that makes it easy to do business anywhere. Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com provides services which cover all aspects of commerce, serving millions of small-and-medium-sized businesses from over 200 countries and regions around the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alibabacom-announces-expansion-of-manifest-grants-program-notable-us-based-partners-include-indiegogo-payoneer-and-black-entrepreneurs-day-301639654.html

SOURCE Alibaba.com

Recommended Stories

  • With 59% institutional ownership, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Amazon.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMZN ), it is important to understand the...

  • Truss, Kwarteng Do a U-Turn on Top Rate Tax Cut Plan

    UK Prime Minister&nbsp;Liz Truss&nbsp;and Chancellor of the Exchequer&nbsp;Kwasi Kwarteng dropped a plan to cut taxes for the highest earners just 10 days after announcing it. Lizzy Burden reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) a Smart Investment Pick?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Through the sharp sell-off in the first half of 2022, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy held up better than the overall market with a decline of 15.80% net of fees vs. a 19.96% decline […]

  • Wishpond Provides Corporate Update on the Completed Integration of its Viral Loops Acquisition and Resulting Growth

    Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce it has completed the integration of its recently acquired subsidiary, Viral Loops Technologies Inc. ("Viral Loops"), resulting in improving growth in the combined businesses due to greater cross selling and bundling opportunities with larger deal sizes. Viral Loops is witnessing increasing revenue and customer growth since being a

  • Oklahoma City’s Only High-End Painting Franchise is Black-Owned, Committed to ‘Leaving the Door Open’ for Others to Follow

    An entrepreneur paints a realistic picture of what it takes to own a franchise.

  • Viasat Stock Is Soaring on News of $1.96 Billion Deal

    Viasat agreed to sell some operations to L3Harris Technologies for $2 billion, and will use part of the proceeds for the acquisition of Inmarsat.

  • Ontario Teachers’ Pension Says Bonds Are Getting More Appealing

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Canada’s largest pension funds is boosting its exposure to bonds, citing attractive yields after the worst selloff in a generation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsThe Ontario Tea

  • What to Watch as Commodities Face Crisis-Wracked Run to Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities face a daunting array of challenges in the final stretch of a turbulent year after capping their first back-to-back quarterly loss since 2019. Demand disruption as central banks hike rates to fight inflation, Europe’s energy crisis, extreme weather risks, and deep policy uncertainty in China are among the major features that investors will need to navigate.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disa

  • Bonduelle's profits fall as droughts, supply crunch weigh

    (Reuters) -French plant-based food company Bonduelle reported lower annual profits on Monday, hit by the COVID-19 crisis, bad crops, supply chain disruption and rising inflation. The war between Russia and Ukraine has sent food and energy prices soaring, while drought in key agricultural regions such as France shrunk grain harvests and cut inventories. Bonduelle's ready-to-eat fresh activities in North America declined in what it called a less dynamic market, after it raised prices to preserve margins and ceased sales of non-contributing ranges to some clients.

  • IDFC AM Suyash Choudhary on Indian Bonds, RBI

    IDFC Asset Management Head of Fixed Income Suyash Choudhary discusses the outlook for Indian bonds and monetary policy. Choudhary expects Indian repo rate to peak at 6.15-6.25% in this cycle with the final hike likely in the upcoming December policy. He speaks to Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Watch In October: Apple Rebounds

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the month of September at new 2022 lows. The best Dow Jones stocks to watch in October are Apple, Chevron, Merck, Microsoft and UnitedHealth. There are clear winners — and losers —at the start of October.

  • Get ready for ‘a proxy battle for the soul of the internet’ — Supreme Court’s next target could be the web’s most important law

    Since Congress has not yet been able to enact any legislation to punish or rein in Big Tech, the Supreme Court is going to try.

  • Consumers still have $1.3 trillion in extra spending power: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

  • Stock market: 2022 is exposing 'freaky post-QE financial system plumbing,' BofA says

    The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.

  • Catalis Continues to Invest in South Carolina with Acquisition of CSRA Tax Business

    Catalis’ latest acquisition marks the company’s second acquisition in less than one month.

  • Here's the First Woman to Launch a Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Divya Nettimi started her own hedge fund Monday with more than $1 billion of commitments, making it the largest launch of a woman-led firm in the industry’s history and among the biggest of any to debut this year.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNo

  • Vertiv Holdings promotes Americas president to CEO, issues guidance

    Vertiv Holdings LLC on Monday Vnamed Giordano Albertazzi, currently president, Americas, to the position of chief executive officer starting on Jan. 1. The data center infrastructure company said CEO Rob Johnson will retire for health reasons on Dec. 31. Albertazzi has also been appointed chief operating offer, effective immediately. Vertiv also said it expects 2022 adjusted operating profit of $730 million to $750 million. Wall Street analysts are currently forecasting 2022 operating income of

  • Credit Suisse shares bounce 4% higher in early trade

    Shares of Credit Suisse bounced 4% higher in early action, after the Swiss systemically important institution fell as much as 12% on Monday on worries over its financial health. The Swiss bank, which touched a record low on Monday, is nonetheless down 54% this year. Five-year credit default swaps widened on Monday to 325, according to IHS Markit data, a rise of 48% over the last month.

  • Automotive Industry News, Self-Driving Cars And Stocks To Watch

    Track the latest self-driving car trends and news from Tesla, GM, Ford, Google, Nvidia and other auto industry leaders and innovators.

  • Climbdown on 45pc tax doesn’t change ‘negative’ outlook for UK, warns S&P

    Tory Party Conference latest: Kwasi Kwarteng brushes off "a little turbulence" from mini-Budget Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence FTSE 100 closes up slightly 1pc; Pound gains to $1.13 Roger Bootle: It will spark strikes and protests, but public sector pay has to fall Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter