U.S. markets open in 8 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,128.25
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,947.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,536.00
    +20.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,967.50
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.93
    +0.82 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.40
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6340
    -3.5320 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.43
    -18.33 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2940
    -0.3130 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,914.27
    +124.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.25
    +1.11 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,676.42
    -17.23 (-0.06%)
     

Alibaba’s Daraz Fires 11% of Staff as Layoffs Rock Startups

Faseeh Mangi and Jane Zhang
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Daraz Group is cutting 11% of jobs to weather a slump in online commerce, joining a growing roster of tech names retrenching to weather a global downturn.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Pakistani company, which Alibaba acquired from Rocket Internet in 2018, has quintupled active shoppers to more than 15 million over the past five years. But in 2022, that pace decelerated after the war in Europe and soaring inflation disrupted supply chains and economies, CEO Bjarke Mikkelsen said in a memo to employees posted on its website.

The decision was taken “to prepare the company for the current market reality and to ensure Daraz will thrive in the long term,” he wrote. “Despite these headwinds, we are still growing our business and we have made headway in our unit economics in the last 12 months.”

Daraz is among a clutch of private firms, including Lazada Group SA and Trendyol in Turkey, that represent Alibaba’s overseas foray. The Pakistani firm in 2021 said it aimed to double orders annually over the next 5 years, thanks to a dominant position in South Asian markets.

Read more: Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond announces plan to raise $1 billion, stock falls 24%

    Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) stock sank 24% after the embattled retailer announced it will raise as much as $1.025 billion through an equity offering.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Why Lumen Technologies Stock Tumbled by 4% on Monday

    It's rarely comforting when an institutional investor cuts its stake in a company. In a regulatory document filed that morning, financial services company State Street disclosed that it currently holds just under 53.9 million shares of Lumen's common stock, giving it a stake of slightly over 5.2% in the telecom. State Street has not yet publicly commented on its shift, nor has Lumen formally addressed it.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • Look for stocks to lose 30% from here, says strategist David Rosenberg. And don’t even think about turning bullish until 2024.

    'There’s nothing right now in my collection of metrics telling me that we’re anywhere close to a bottom.' He suggests owning bonds, gold and consumer staples.

  • Why Units of Energy Transfer Jumped Almost 12% in January

    Units of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) rallied 11.9% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A notable catalyst was that the energy company increased its distribution once again last month. Energy Transfer declared its latest cash distribution to investors on Jan. 25.

  • Occidental’s CEO Says Stock Buybacks Take Priority Over Oil Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. may redeem Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s preferred stock this year as the oil giant prioritizes share buybacks over production growth, said Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey and Syria as Rescue Teams ArriveTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Co

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI), the artificial intelligence-based software-as-a-service company, were moving higher again as the stakes continued to build in artificial intelligence and investors continue to look to C3.ai as one of the few pure plays available in AI. Coming on the heels of news that ChatGPT's has reached 100 million users and it would charge $20 a month for a "plus" tier, Google said today that it was launching its own conversational search tool, named Bard. Bard isn't live, but Google said it will be made available in the coming weeks and is now being opened up to "trusted testers."

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • You'll Never Believe the 'Dumbest' Stock Warren Buffett Ever Bought

    Business magnate Warren Buffett has long been hailed as one of the greatest value investors in modern America. Through decades of mergers and acquisitions, great investments and adhering to austere investing principles, Buffett earned this title as well as the title World's Richest Person in 2008. Buffett invested in the early stages of The Coca-Cola Co., American Express Co. and several other modern behemoths, mostly before they were the titans you know today. But even Buffett has made some poo

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks Up 30% or More to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These favorites of the Ark Invest founder and her team are shaping up to be great long-term stories.

  • Why Tilray Brands Stock Stormed Higher in January

    Shares of the cannabis and consumer packaged-goods company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained a noteworthy 20.4% over the course of January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The big gain came in response to a wave of bargain buying across the landscape of beaten-down growth stocks, especially among those listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Investors piled into heavily discounted tech and growth equities in January as a result of the Federal Reserve's decision to temper future interest rate hikes, a slowing core inflation rate, and better-than-expected macroeconomic data.

  • Adani Crisis: How a Short Seller Wiped Out Billions in Wealth From One of India’s Richest Men

    Gautam Adani an Indian businessman, is one of the richest people in the world. Here is what you need to know about the Adani saga. There are seven India-listed companies bearing the Adani name, including firms in power transmission, green energy and port operation.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Quantum Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO ) Third Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$111.2m (up 17% from 3Q 2022). Net...