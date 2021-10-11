Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund/HSBC JUMPSTARTER 2022 Global Pitch Competition Launches

Competing for investment of up to USD4 million

Tapping into business opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund ("AEF") today announced that HSBC will be the title sponsor of the startup event JUMPSTARTER, which will be named Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund/HSBC JUMPSTARTER 2022 Global Pitch Competition ("JUMPSTARTER 2022"). AEF and HSBC will be working closely together to promote the event to startups worldwide, and encourage interaction and experience sharing among entrepreneurs.

JUMPSTARTER 2022 is now open for applications until November 28, 2021. The top 100 entrants will be selected by the judging panel and enter the pitching phase in December. The top 10 will participate in the finals early next year, competing for a total of up to USD4 million investment* and other various awards. Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited ("Cyberport") and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation ("HKSTP"), co-organizers of the event, will take part in a joint investment to provide further support to fuel the growth of startups.

The top 10 finalists of JUMPSTARTER 2022 will have the opportunities to participate in exchange programs and/or market research activities managed by AEF in Hong Kong and other cities in the Greater Bay Area ("GBA"). In addition, JUMPSTARTER 2022 will arrange industry experts to share their experience, helping startups to understand more about the market environment in the GBA and expand their business network, so as to identify opportunities for future growth.

Meanwhile, the top 100 of JUMPSTARTER 2022 will take part in the Alibaba Netpreneur Training Program. The quota is increased from the top 20 last year to the top 100 this year, as a way to provide network and resource support, apart from capital, for the startups.

Cindy Chow, Executive Director of Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, said, "Since onset of the pandemic, like other startups, Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund has never slowed down its pace and continued to respond to market change in a swift and active manner. Noticing the rapid development of the startup ecosystem and market, JUMPSTARTER 2022 caters to the current trend and focuses on five sectors including Fintech, Deep Tech, Healthcare, Art Tech and Sustainability. It hopes to act as a bridge to connect the startups, facilitating them to learn more about the latest trends in the market. AEF believes that JUMPSTARTER 2022 can encourage and support the startups to further develop, injecting new impetus into Hong Kong and other cities in the GBA."

Christina Ong, Head of Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Hong Kong, HSBC, said: "HSBC is committed to supporting start-ups and small businesses across all sectors along their growth journey. As an up-and-coming economic powerhouse, the Greater Bay Area offers the combined strengths of an international capital market for fundraising, research capabilities, manufacturing facilities and an enormous consumer market for start-ups to grow and thrive. JUMPSTARTER 2022 offers an excellent platform for entrepreneurial talents to capture the ample market opportunities in this vibrant city cluster, and unleash their potential over time."

Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer, Cyberport, said: "Complementing the National 14th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong is deepening and expanding its connection with the GBA to allow more room to develop technology and innovation. As the digital technology flagship of Hong Kong, Cyberport has been actively supporting startups to expand their business and tap into the GBA. We encourage more startups to seize the opportunity and compete for the support offered by JUMPSTARTER 2022. With an increasing number of startup projects supported by capital from Mainland China and successful landings in the GBA, we believe we can achieve greater synergy to facilitate the development of the GBA as an international technology and innovation hub."

Albert Wong, Chief Executive Officer, HKSTP, said: "HKSTP has always been dedicated to building a vibrant and competitive I&T ecosystem in Hong Kong and GBA by helping startups scale and access a host of resources including industry expertise, partner and investor networks, and R&D support. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund to support promising startups and inspire more young talent to begin their entrepreneurial journey through JUMPSTARTER 2022. Together, we will capture new opportunities emerging from GBA to accelerate the development of I&T for a brighter future."

JUMPSTARTER 2022 is open to startups that have been operating for less than five years and plan to expand into Hong Kong or other cities in the GBA (see below appendix for more requirements).

Another highlight this year is the four online sharing sessions in early November that will target startups from cities in Mainland China, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Southeast Asia. Successful startups and experts from a variety of industries will be invited to share their experiences during their entrepreneurial period, such as how to solve problems, the reasons for choosing Hong Kong or other cities in the GBA to develop business, analyze the business environment in the region, and the development opportunities of multiple emerging industries.

"Developments in the GBA offer unlimited opportunities, the economic scale is comparable to that of metropolitan areas such as New York, San Francisco and Tokyo, bringing huge development potential for startups. We have noticed the rising demand from startups to explore business and financing opportunities in the GBA. With the help of our partners, we hope to deliver more abundant online and offline resources and sharing activities, which support them to further explore the business environment for startups in these cities. Looking forward, AEF will continue to focus on achieving goals for participants, and encourage more institutions with the same vision to join us in nurturing startups," Chow added.

Since its establishment, Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund has invested approximately USD80 million into 55 startups^, attracting co-investment funding of about USD2 billion to support these startups. Its investment portfolio covers a wide range of areas, including green technology, educational technology, fintech, medical and healthcare, logistics and e-commerce.

JUMPSTARTER 2022 is now open for application. Interested parties can visit www.jumpstarter.hk/tc for more information.

* Compliance with the criteria for and completion of due diligence and other steps is required. ^ Including HKAI Lab and the investment by AEF Greater Bay Area Fund.

Appendix – JUMPSTARTER application requirement and timeline

Application requirement

If your startup fulfils the following criteria at the time of your application, you are eligible to apply:

In operation for fewer than five years

Raised less than USD20 million in funding

Startup funding is between the Seed and Series C stages

Possess a ground-breaking and innovative product or service

Desire to make Hong Kong and/or the GBA as part of your future plans

JUMPSTARTER 2021 Global Pitch Competition Time Table

Item Date Global callout Mid-Sept 2021 – 28 Nov Announcement of Top 100 and semi pitch Dec 2021 Announcement of Top 10 Jan, 2022 Grand Finale Mar, 2022

About Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund

Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund ("AEF") is a not-for-profit initiative launched by Alibaba Group in 2015. To vitalize the development of innovation and technology, AEF's mission is to help Hong Kong entrepreneurs and young people realize their dreams and visions for a Hong Kong that is vibrant and engaged regionally and globally. As part of its investment program, AEF provides Hong Kong-based entrepreneurs with investment capital and strategic guidance to help them grow their businesses and penetrate the mainland Chinese and global markets, by utilizing Alibaba's Ecosystem. For more information, please visit the website: http://ent-fund.org

About JUMPSTARTER

JUMPSTARTER is a not-for-profit initiative created by Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund that provides a platform for all entrepreneurs and young people to jump start their dreams in Hong Kong. It is a first-of-its-kind startup event focused exclusively on showcasing quality startups and providing high-impact networking opportunities. Its goal is to build, empower and boost Hong Kong's startup ecosystem and entrepreneurship by bringing entrepreneurs, corporations, investors and the public together, helping to transform Hong Kong into a leading hub for global innovation and technology. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.jumpstarter.hk/

SOURCE Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund