U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,702.50
    +34.25 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,140.00
    +212.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,252.25
    +127.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,670.20
    +18.30 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.96
    -0.63 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.30
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0479
    -0.0076 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.05
    +2.43 (+8.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    -0.0095 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6310
    +2.3910 (+1.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,000.36
    -94.28 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.77
    -31.24 (-6.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.99
    +72.01 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Alibaba extends logistics arm to Pakistan for e-commerce unit Daraz

Rita Liao
·2 min read

Cainiao, the logistics service operated by Alibaba, is launching two automated distribution centers in Karachi and Lahore as its first entry into Pakistan, it announced on Friday.

Alibaba's overseas expansion has manifested in a mix of investment and integration over the past decade. In 2018, the e-commerce titan bought Pakistan's e-commerce platform Daraz for an undisclosed amount. It controls the online shopping service Lazada, which is neck to neck with Shopee in Southeast Asia, and owns a stake in Turkey's Trendyol as well as Indonesia's Tokopedia.

Founded in 2012, Daraz was born out of the internet venture builder Rocket Internet like its sibling Lazada. It delivers to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, and other countries in the region. Daraz declined to disclose how many active users it has, only saying it has "served a potential user base of 500 million people" and grew 85% in gross merchandise volume (rough metric for sales in e-commerce) over the last two years.

The smart distribution centers will come with a suite of Cainiao's in-house tech like electric control units, software-based programmable logic controllers (PLC is critical for warehouse automation but traditionally is hardware-powered, Caniao told TechCrunch), and a computing solution that promises to combine the capabilities of cloud and the speedy runtime on the edge.

The suite of warehousing solutions, said Cainiao, could reduce manual labor by half and increase human productivity by 100%.

Given Alibaba's far-reaching footstep worldwide, it won't be surprising to see Cainiao following the parent into more countries. Cainiao already operates nine large overseas distribution centers across Europe, Asia, and the Americas and has plans to ramp up operations in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Europe, the company's vice president of technology Ding Hongwei said in a statement.

Integrating Cainiao into Alibaba's sprawling e-commerce portfolio indeed looks to be the plan.

"Logistic network development is a priority in our globalization strategy as logistics is the fundamental infrastructure supporting a high-quality consumer experience based on integrated product supply from cross-border and locally," Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba, said on the firm's December earnings call.

"Cainiao has been developing logistic network in Southeast Asia and Europe, leveraging the commerce use cases presented by Lazada, AliExpress, and the Trendyol."

AliExpress is Alibaba's cross-border e-commerce platform that mostly connects Chinese sellers to global consumers.

Alibaba’s Southeast Asia arm Lazada hits 130M annual consumers

Recommended Stories

  • Money parked by Indians in Swiss banks increased by 50% in 2021

    The cumulative value of customer deposits, securities, and other financial instruments was more than 30,500 crore rupees ($3.95 billion), according to data from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). Savings or deposit accounts of Indian customers showed a rise to a seven-year high of about Rs4,800 crore, reversing a two-year declining trend. At the end of 2013, Indians had over 2 billion Swiss francs (nearly 14,000 crore rupees), parked in Swiss banks.

  • Third Saturday means open historic homes

    Third Saturday means open historic homes

  • Sex With Teachers and Butterfly Collections: Bizarro Cover Letter of a Russian Spy Applying for ICC Internship

    PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUWAfter busting a Russian spy who was on his way to start an internship in The Hague, the Netherlands’ intelligence agency has published the truly epic cover story the secret agent had been using. Reading like a roller-coaster coming-of-age narrative, the confected story is full of heartbreak, restaurant recommendations, and truly needless sexual fantasies about a possibly fictitious geography teacher. The Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) on Wednesday sha

  • Muslim protesters say Indian authorities destroying homes as retaliation

    The "demolitions can't be retaliatory," India's top court cautioned a state government, but it declined to halt the controversial practice for now.

  • One dead in India unrest over military hiring, some gatherings banned

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Authorities imposed restrictions on Friday on gatherings in a satellite city of India's capital that is home to offices of several multinational firms, and one person was killed as protests against a new military recruitment process spread. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government unveiled the new recruitment system this week, called Agnipath or "path of fire" in Hindi, triggering turmoil with police firing into the air to break up stone-throwing crowds and the torching of railway infrastructure. The system aims to bring in more people to the military on short, four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces and cut down on burgeoning pension costs.

  • Why Do Some Dads Have the Urge to Keep Making Kids?

    Why do certain men feel compelled to continue procreating at an age when most of their contemporaries are puttering toward retirement? Esquire asked legendary South American chef Francis Mallmann, who has seven children from four different relationships.

  • ‘Serpent’ in Trump’s ear John Eastman at center of Jan. 6 hearings has North Texas roots

    Who is John Eastman, the lawyer at the center of Donald Trump’s insurrection attempt?

  • Worst Is Over for China's Tech Stocks, Morningstar Says

    Chelsey Tam, Asia senior equity analyst at Morningstar Investment Management, discusses the prospects for Chinese technology stocks. She speaks with Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • The occupiers in the Kherson region are going grey out of fear and do not come out of the trenches Security Service of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 16 JUNE 2022, 16:00 The Security Service of Ukraine has intercepted telephone conversations that show that the Russian occupying forces are very scared in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, where they are opposed not only by the Defence Forces [of Ukraine], but also by every local resident.

  • Protests intensify over military recruitment in India

    STORY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government this week announced an overhaul of recruitment for India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces, looking to bring down the average age of personnel and reduce pension expenditure. Potential recruits, military veterans, opposition leaders and even some members of Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have raised reservations over the revamped process.In Bihar state, protesters shouted slogans and performed push-ups to emphasize their fitness for service.Some also attacked railway property, settling alight coaches in at least two locations, damaging train tracks and vandalizing a station, according to officials and a railways statement.The new recruitment system, called Agnipath or "path of fire" in Hindi, will bring in men and women between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 for a four-year tenure at non-officer ranks, with only a quarter retained for longer periods.Previously, soldiers have been recruited by the army, navy and air force separately and typically enter service for up to 17 years for the lowest ranks. The shorter tenure has caused concern among potential recruits.

  • Constructive Communication Between the U.S. and China Gets Harder

    At the outset of Joe Biden’s presidency, many people hoped that relations between the United States and China, after four years of battering, would slowly start to improve. That has not been the case. “The one thing that has held over from Trump to Biden is that the U.S. is doing a bad job talking to our own people about China,” Alan Bersin, executive chair of the supply chain software Altana AI and a former assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said last week during a disc

  • Audi files lawsuit against Chinese EV maker Nio over trademark rights - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen's Audi has filed a lawsuit in a Munich court against Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio over an alleged infringement of Audi's trademark rights, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. According to Audi, Nio's decision to name two of its models ES6 and infringes Audi's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, Handelsblatt reported.

  • The prime rate just soared to its highest level since before the pandemic — here's everything you need to know

    The new increase means higher borrowing costs for car loans, home equity lines of credit and credit cards.

  • American Medical Association declares abortion bans ‘violation of human rights’

    Story at a glance The American Medical Association is expanding its policies in a rebuttal to states that have enacted strict abortion bans. The leading medical association will expand legal protections for patients and doctors against government systems that criminalize abortion and contraception services. The announcement comes as the country awaits a pivotal Supreme Court…

  • U.S. pressures Iran by targeting Chinese, UAE companies

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on Chinese and Emirati companies and on a network of Iranian firms that help export Iran's petrochemicals, a step that may raise pressure on Tehran to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The U.S. Treasury department said it had imposed penalties on two companies based in Hong Kong, three in Iran, and four in the United Arab Emirates, as well as on Chinese citizen Jinfeng Gao and Indian national Mohammed Shaheed Ruknooddin Bhore.

  • Shanghai reopening: half-open restaurants and retail stores mar city's pledge to return to 100 per cent normality by June 30

    Many of Shanghai's restaurants and retail stores remain closed amid sporadic lockdowns to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak that refuses to abate, marring authorities' vows to return China's commercial hub to full normalcy by June 30. A total of 47 community infections were found across the city of 25 million residents in the two weeks since June 1, when a two-month citywide lockdown formally ended. That caused 40 housing compounds to be reclassified as "medium risk" zones, forcing more than 100,000

  • Forget Floor-to-Ceiling Windows. This $22.5 Million Manhattan Penthouse Comes With a Glass Roof.

    The unique 3,515-square-foot duplex offers unparalleled views of the city—and the stars.

  • Stock market rout is a ‘tidy story’ about the Fed: Analyst

    Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst, and Jack Murphy, Easterly Investment Partners Portfolio Manager & Co-CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike, market reactions to recent economic data, and the outlook on a market bottom.

  • GOP lawmaker: ‘I was excited’ to meet Saudi crown prince

    President Biden’s decision to sit down with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman is fraught with controversy given the Saudi leader’s approval of the gruesome killing of a U.S.-based journalist, repression of political dissidents at home and a human rights record that has faced international criticism. But for three House Republican lawmakers who visited the…

  • Is Valero a Buy Now?

    Refiners take crude oil and produce petrochemical derivatives, such as transportation fuel. Since most of their end product is gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, refiners were particularly hard-hit by the pandemic. In 2021, U.S. refinery capacity fell for the first time in a decade.