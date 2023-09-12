Alibaba Will Focus on AI and Users in Business Revamp, CEO Says
(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will make artificial intelligence and user experience its top strategic priorities, its new chief executive officer told employees in a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.
“We will recalibrate our operations around these two core strategies and reshape our business priorities,” newly appointed chief Eddie Wu wrote in his first comments to staff since taking over on Sept. 10.
The Hangzhou-based ecommerce leader will reinforce strategic investments in the areas of AI-driven tech businesses, internet platforms and its global commerce network, Wu said in his note. Like all of China’s top tech companies, Alibaba has this year made catching up and leading in AI a top priority, and Wu’s comments underline that commitment.
Read more: Alibaba Turns to Little-Known Coder to Continue Jack Ma’s Legacy
