U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,168.68
    -0.80 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,146.37
    +48.21 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,184.77
    -41.81 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.17
    +5.18 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.48
    -1.30 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.10
    -6.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    -0.0046 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5490
    +0.0970 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2494
    -0.0074 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2910
    +1.0510 (+0.77%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,139.28
    -1,663.74 (-5.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.52
    -7.48 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,870.57
    +38.99 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,123.18
    +266.74 (+0.92%)
     

Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Accepts Teaching Position In Japan; Tycoon's Emergence Signals Entrepreneurial Confidence

Anusuya Lahiri
·2 min read

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma is starting a teaching position in Japan after dodging the limelight during Beijing's crackdown on tech.

  • Ma joined Tokyo College as a visiting professor on May 1 and would research projects in sustainable agriculture and food production and deliver seminars on entrepreneurship, Financial Times reports.

  • The business magnate famous for his freewheeling interviews with foreign media disappeared from the public eye after criticizing Chinese regulators in late 2020.

  • Ma's criticism followed the last-moment quashing of the blockbuster initial public offering by Alibaba fintech affiliate Ant Group followed by a slew of regulatory action against the country's biggest tech giants, including a record $2.8 billion penalty against Alibaba.

  • Ma spent much of 2022 in central Tokyo. Lately, Beijing has voiced the resolution of the regulatory issues with the internet sector to bolster investor and entrepreneurial confidence.

  • Ma returned to mainland China in March to support plans by Alibaba's chief executive Daniel Zhang to restructure the group into six separate units to reverse a sluggish share price performance.

  • "He is representative of entrepreneurial confidence in the country," said Brian A. Wong, a former Alibaba executive and author of The Tao of Alibaba.

  • He considered it a signal that "Alibaba is refreshing." "Jack is no longer involved in the day-to-day running of the company after his retirement, but his views and opinions still carry weight and have influence behind the scenes," Wong added.

  • Ma gave up his control of Ant Group in January, reducing his stake in the company and paving the way for a possible IPO in Hong Kong or Shanghai.

  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.13% at $84.58 premarket on the last check Monday.

  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Accepts Teaching Position In Japan; Tycoon's Emergence Signals Entrepreneurial Confidence originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.