Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Benefitted from China’s Reopening

L1 Capital, an investment management firm, released its “L1 Long Short Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. The equity market was volatile in the first quarter and the fund returned 2.1% (net) compared to 3.5% for the S&P ASX200 Accum Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know about its top bets for 2023.

L1 Long Short Fund highlighted stocks like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach. On April 21, 2023, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stock closed at $89.13 per share. One-month return of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was 3.50%, and its shares gained 3.83% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has a market capitalization of $237.67 billion.

L1 Long Short Fund made the following comment about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) (Long +16%) shares performed strongly based on favourable sentiment surrounding China’s re-opening and indications from Chinese authorities that the prolonged restructuring process of Alibaba/Ant Financial was finally drawing to a close. The company remains a high-quality business with leading positions in both eCommerce and Public Cloud. We exited our position in January at around US$116 per share with the shares having rallied more than 90% since their early November lows and our China re-opening catalyst having played out. We subsequently re-entered the position in March with the shares having pulled back and with the company announcing a new organisational and governance structure. Alibaba has announced plans to split into six major business groups – Cloud Intelligence, Taobao Tmall, Local Services, Global Digital, Cainiao Smart Logistics and Digital Media and Entertainment Group. Each of these groups will be managed independently (separate CEO and board) and have the flexibility to raise external capital and potentially pursue separate IPOs. We believe this announcement is a strong catalyst to unlock the inherent sum-of-the-parts valuation discount in the company.”

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), Logo, big sign, People taking photos, offering, ipo, group, stock

Christopher Penler / Shutterstock.com

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is in 13th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 113 hedge fund portfolios held Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 105 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in another article and shared the list of best diversified stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

