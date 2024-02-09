Alibaba Group Holding Limited Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.3% to US$70.78 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of CN¥260b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 62% to hit CN¥5.65 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

After the latest results, the 54 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding are now predicting revenues of CN¥1.02t in 2025. If met, this would reflect a decent 10.0% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 24% to CN¥49.42. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥1.03t and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥53.84 in 2025. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$110, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Alibaba Group Holding, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$150 and the most bearish at US$79.98 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Alibaba Group Holding's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 7.9% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 18% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Alibaba Group Holding.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Alibaba Group Holding. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

